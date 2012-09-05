Evolution of Fossil Ecosystems
2nd Edition
Description
The first edition of Evolution of Fossil Ecosystems was widely praised for its coverage and approach in describing and illustrating 14 well-known fossil sites from around the world. The authors have now updated the text and added 6 new chapters with many new color illustrations. Following a general introduction to fossil Lagerstätten, each chapter deals with a single site and follows the same format: its evolutionary position and significance; its background sedimentology, stratigraphy and palaeoenvironment; a description of the biota and palaeoecology; a comparison with other similar Lagerstätten; and a list of relevant museums and suggestions for visiting the sites. This study of exceptionally well-preserved fossil sites from different periods in geological time provides a picture of the evolution of ecosystems through the ages.
Key Features
- Covers several sites that are not listed in other Lagerstatten books making this the most comprehensive book on the topic;
- Beautifully illustrated throughout with more than 450 color photographs and diagrams;
- Provides value to a wide range of students and professionals in palaeontology and related sciences.
Readership
Highly cross-disciplinary and has appeal for UG/grad students and professionals in palaeontology / palaeobiology, evolution, sedimentology, stratigraphy, earth sciences, biological sciences and environmental sciences.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgements
Photography and Illustrations
Abbreviations
Foreword
Introduction
Chapter One. Ediacara
Background: First Life on Earth
History of Discovery of the Ediacara Biota
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Ediacara Biota
Description of the Ediacara Biota
Palaeoecology of the Ediacara Biota
Comparison of Ediacara With Other Late Precambrian Biotas
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Two. The Burgess Shale
Background: The Cambrian Explosion
History of Discovery of the Burgess Shale
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Burgess Shale
Description of the Burgess Shale Biota
Palaeoecology of the Burgess Shale Biota
Comparison of the Burgess Shale With Other Cambrian Biotas
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Three. Chengjiang
Background: Burgess Shale-Type Biotas in the Early Cambrian
History of Discovery of the Chengjiang Biota
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Chengjiang Biota
Description of the Chengjiang Biota
Palaeoecology of the Chengjiang Biota
Comparison of Chengjiang With Other Lower Cambrian Biotas
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Four. The Soom Shale
Background: Early Palaeozoic Lagerstätten
History of Discovery of the Soom Shale
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Soom Shale
Description of the Soom Shale Biota
Palaeoecology of the Soom Shale Biota
Comparison of the Soom Shale with Other Lower Palaeozoic Biotas
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Five. The Herefordshire Nodules
Background: The Silurian Period
History of Discovery of the Herefordshire Nodules
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Herefordshire Nodules
Description of the Herefordshire Nodules Biota
Palaeoecology of the Herefordshire Nodules Biota
Comparison of the Herefordshire Nodules with Other Mid-Palaeozoic Lagerstätten
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Six. The Hunsrück Slate
Background: The Rise of the Vertebrates and the Age of Fishes
History of Discovery and Exploitation of the Hunsrück Slate
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Hunsrück Slate
Description of the Hunsrück Slate Biota
Palaeoecology of the Hunsrück Slate Biota
Comparison of the Hünsruck Slate With Other Devonian Fish Beds
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Seven. The Rhynie Chert
Background: Colonization of the Land
History of Discovery of the Rhynie Chert
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Rhynie Chert
Description of the Rhynie Chert Biota
Palaeoecology of the Rhynie Chert Biota
Comparison of the Rhynie Chert With Other Early Terrestrial Biotas
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Eight. Mazon Creek
Background: The Coal Measures
History of Discovery of the Mazon Creek Fossils
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of Mazon Creek
Description of the Mazon Creek Biota
Palaeoecology of the Mazon Creek Biota
Comparison of Mazon Creek With Other Upper Palaeozoic Biotas
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Nine. Karoo
Background: The Karoo Supergroup
History of Discovery of The Karoo Fossils
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Karoo Biota
Description of the Karoo Biota
Palaeoecology of the Karoo Biota
Comparison of the Karoo with other Permo-Triassic Lagerstätte
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Ten. Grès À Voltzia
Background: The Permo-Triassic Transition
History of Discovery of the Grès À Voltzia Fossils
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy Of Grès À Voltzia
Description of the Grès À Voltzia Biota
Palaeoecology of the Grès À Voltzia Biota
Comparison of Grès À Voltzia With Other Biotas
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Eleven. The Holzmaden Shale
Background: The Mesozoic Marine Revolution
History of Discovery and Exploitation of The Holzmaden Shale
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of The Holzmaden Shale
Description of The Holzmaden Shale Biota
Palaeoecology of The Holzmaden Shale Biota
Comparison of The Holzmaden Shale with Other Jurassic Marine Sites
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Twelve. The Morrison Formation
Background: Terrestrial Life in The Mid-Mesozoic
History of Discovery of The Morrison Formation
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of The Morrison Formation
Description of The Morrison Formation Biota
Palaeoecology of The Morrison Formation Biota
Comparison of The Morrison Formation with Other Dinosaur Sites
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Thirteen. The Solnhofen Limestone
Background: Mesozoic Lithographic Limestones (Plattenkalks)
History of Discovery and Exploitation of the Solnhofen Limestone
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Solnhofen Limestone
Description of the Solnhofen Limestone Biota
Palaeoecology of the Solnhofen Limestone Biota
Comparison of the Solnhofen Limestone With Other Mesozoic Biotas
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Fourteen. The Jehol Group
Background: The Emergence of Feathered Dinosaurs, Birds, and Flowering Plants
History of Discovery of the Jeholgroup
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Jehol Group
Description of the Jehol Group Biota
Palaeoecology of the Jehol Group Biota
Comparison of the Jehol Group With Other Feathered Dinosaur Sites
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Fifteen. El Montsec and Las Hoyas
Background: Europe In the Early Cretaceous
History of Discovery of El Montsec and Las Hoyas
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of El Montsec and Las Hoyas
Description of the El Montsec and Las Hoyas Biota
Palaeoecology of El Montsec and Las Hoyas Biota
Comparison of El Montsec and Las Hoyas With Other Lower Cretaceous Lake Localities
Museum and Site Visits
Chapter Sixteen. The Santana and Crato Formations
Background: The Break-Up of the Pangaea Supercontinent
History of Discovery of the Santana and Crato Formations
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Santana and Crato Formations
Description of the Santana and Crato Formations Biota
Palaeoecology of the Santana and Crato Formations Biota
Comparison of the Santana and Crato Formations With Other Cretaceous Biotas
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Seventeen. Grube Messel
Background: The Cenozoic Era
History of Discovery of the Grube Messel
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Grube Messel
Description of the Grube Messel Biota
Palaeoecology of the Grube Messel Biota
Comparison of Grube Messel With Other Tertiary Biotas
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Eighteen. The White River Group
Background: Tertiary Mammals
History of Discovery of the White River Group
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the White River Group
Description of the White River Group Biota
Palaeoecology of the White River Group Biota
Comparison of the White River Group With Other North American Tertiary Mammal Sites
Museums And Site Visits
Chapter Nineteen. Baltic Amber
Background: Forest Life in the Cenozoic Era
History of Discovery of Baltic Amber
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of Baltic Amber
Description of the Baltic Amber Biota
Palaeoecology of the Baltic Amber Biota
Comparison of Baltic Amber with other Ambers
Museums and Site Visits
Chapter Twenty. Rancho La Brea
Background: The Pleistocene in North America
History of Discovery and Exploitation of Rancho La Brea
Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Rancho La Brea Biota
Description of the Rancho La Brea Biota
Palaeoecology of the Rancho La Brea Biota
Comparison of Rancho La Brea With Other Pleistocene Sites
Museums and Site Visits
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 5th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124046375
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124046290
About the Author
Paul Selden
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor of Invertebrate Palaeontology and Director, Palaeontological Institute, University of Kansas, USA
John Nudds
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Palaeontology, School of Earth, Atmospheric and Environmental Studies, University of Manchester, UK
Reviews
"This is the second edition of this fine book that first appeared about 10 years ago. At that time it was seen as a breath of fresh air that shone a light onto areas of palaeontology that had previously only been the preserve of the expert through academic papers. In this enlarged second edition the authors have retained the same high standard, have updated a number of chapters and, most importantly, have added new case studies from around the world."--Down to Earth Magazine, December 2012 (no. 81)
Praise for the first edition:
"Excellent book... It’s just the job for students and teachers, and the general fossil enthusiast will get a lot from this guide to some of the world’s best fossil sites."--New Scientist
"There is a good balance between illustrations and critical, informative text... highly recommended."--Geoscientist
"It deserves to be a cornerstone text in undergraduate teaching... buy this book." --The Systematist
"... it is much more than a pictorial guide to fossils, yet really does have the ‘wow look at that’ factor."--Palaeontological Newsletter