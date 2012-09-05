Evolution of Fossil Ecosystems - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124046290, 9780124046375

Evolution of Fossil Ecosystems

2nd Edition

Authors: Paul Selden John Nudds
eBook ISBN: 9780124046375
Paperback ISBN: 9780124046290
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th September 2012
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
64.50
54.83
59.95
50.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
59.95
50.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The first edition of Evolution of Fossil Ecosystems was widely praised for its coverage and approach in describing and illustrating 14 well-known fossil sites from around the world. The authors have now updated the text and added 6 new chapters with many new color illustrations. Following a general introduction to fossil Lagerstätten, each chapter deals with a single site and follows the same format: its evolutionary position and significance; its background sedimentology, stratigraphy and palaeoenvironment; a description of the biota and palaeoecology; a comparison with other similar Lagerstätten; and a list of relevant museums and suggestions for visiting the sites. This study of exceptionally well-preserved fossil sites from different periods in geological time provides a picture of the evolution of ecosystems through the ages.

Key Features

  • Covers several sites that are not listed in other Lagerstatten books making this the most comprehensive book on the topic;
  • Beautifully illustrated throughout with more than 450 color photographs and diagrams;
  • Provides value to a wide range of students and professionals in palaeontology and related sciences.

Readership

Highly cross-disciplinary and has appeal for UG/grad students and professionals in palaeontology / palaeobiology, evolution, sedimentology, stratigraphy, earth sciences, biological sciences and environmental sciences.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgements

Photography and Illustrations

Abbreviations

Foreword

Introduction

Chapter One. Ediacara

Background: First Life on Earth

History of Discovery of the Ediacara Biota

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Ediacara Biota

Description of the Ediacara Biota

Palaeoecology of the Ediacara Biota

Comparison of Ediacara With Other Late Precambrian Biotas

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Two. The Burgess Shale

Background: The Cambrian Explosion

History of Discovery of the Burgess Shale

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Burgess Shale

Description of the Burgess Shale Biota

Palaeoecology of the Burgess Shale Biota

Comparison of the Burgess Shale With Other Cambrian Biotas

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Three. Chengjiang

Background: Burgess Shale-Type Biotas in the Early Cambrian

History of Discovery of the Chengjiang Biota

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Chengjiang Biota

Description of the Chengjiang Biota

Palaeoecology of the Chengjiang Biota

Comparison of Chengjiang With Other Lower Cambrian Biotas

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Four. The Soom Shale

Background: Early Palaeozoic Lagerstätten

History of Discovery of the Soom Shale

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Soom Shale

Description of the Soom Shale Biota

Palaeoecology of the Soom Shale Biota

Comparison of the Soom Shale with Other Lower Palaeozoic Biotas

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Five. The Herefordshire Nodules

Background: The Silurian Period

History of Discovery of the Herefordshire Nodules

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Herefordshire Nodules

Description of the Herefordshire Nodules Biota

Palaeoecology of the Herefordshire Nodules Biota

Comparison of the Herefordshire Nodules with Other Mid-Palaeozoic Lagerstätten

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Six. The Hunsrück Slate

Background: The Rise of the Vertebrates and the Age of Fishes

History of Discovery and Exploitation of the Hunsrück Slate

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Hunsrück Slate

Description of the Hunsrück Slate Biota

Palaeoecology of the Hunsrück Slate Biota

Comparison of the Hünsruck Slate With Other Devonian Fish Beds

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Seven. The Rhynie Chert

Background: Colonization of the Land

History of Discovery of the Rhynie Chert

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Rhynie Chert

Description of the Rhynie Chert Biota

Palaeoecology of the Rhynie Chert Biota

Comparison of the Rhynie Chert With Other Early Terrestrial Biotas

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Eight. Mazon Creek

Background: The Coal Measures

History of Discovery of the Mazon Creek Fossils

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of Mazon Creek

Description of the Mazon Creek Biota

Palaeoecology of the Mazon Creek Biota

Comparison of Mazon Creek With Other Upper Palaeozoic Biotas

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Nine. Karoo

Background: The Karoo Supergroup

History of Discovery of The Karoo Fossils

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Karoo Biota

Description of the Karoo Biota

Palaeoecology of the Karoo Biota

Comparison of the Karoo with other Permo-Triassic Lagerstätte

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Ten. Grès À Voltzia

Background: The Permo-Triassic Transition

History of Discovery of the Grès À Voltzia Fossils

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy Of Grès À Voltzia

Description of the Grès À Voltzia Biota

Palaeoecology of the Grès À Voltzia Biota

Comparison of Grès À Voltzia With Other Biotas

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Eleven. The Holzmaden Shale

Background: The Mesozoic Marine Revolution

History of Discovery and Exploitation of The Holzmaden Shale

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of The Holzmaden Shale

Description of The Holzmaden Shale Biota

Palaeoecology of The Holzmaden Shale Biota

Comparison of The Holzmaden Shale with Other Jurassic Marine Sites

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Twelve. The Morrison Formation

Background: Terrestrial Life in The Mid-Mesozoic

History of Discovery of The Morrison Formation

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of The Morrison Formation

Description of The Morrison Formation Biota

Palaeoecology of The Morrison Formation Biota

Comparison of The Morrison Formation with Other Dinosaur Sites

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Thirteen. The Solnhofen Limestone

Background: Mesozoic Lithographic Limestones (Plattenkalks)

History of Discovery and Exploitation of the Solnhofen Limestone

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Solnhofen Limestone

Description of the Solnhofen Limestone Biota

Palaeoecology of the Solnhofen Limestone Biota

Comparison of the Solnhofen Limestone With Other Mesozoic Biotas

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Fourteen. The Jehol Group

Background: The Emergence of Feathered Dinosaurs, Birds, and Flowering Plants

History of Discovery of the Jeholgroup

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Jehol Group

Description of the Jehol Group Biota

Palaeoecology of the Jehol Group Biota

Comparison of the Jehol Group With Other Feathered Dinosaur Sites

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Fifteen. El Montsec and Las Hoyas

Background: Europe In the Early Cretaceous

History of Discovery of El Montsec and Las Hoyas

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of El Montsec and Las Hoyas

Description of the El Montsec and Las Hoyas Biota

Palaeoecology of El Montsec and Las Hoyas Biota

Comparison of El Montsec and Las Hoyas With Other Lower Cretaceous Lake Localities

Museum and Site Visits

Chapter Sixteen. The Santana and Crato Formations

Background: The Break-Up of the Pangaea Supercontinent

History of Discovery of the Santana and Crato Formations

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Santana and Crato Formations

Description of the Santana and Crato Formations Biota

Palaeoecology of the Santana and Crato Formations Biota

Comparison of the Santana and Crato Formations With Other Cretaceous Biotas

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Seventeen. Grube Messel

Background: The Cenozoic Era

History of Discovery of the Grube Messel

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Grube Messel

Description of the Grube Messel Biota

Palaeoecology of the Grube Messel Biota

Comparison of Grube Messel With Other Tertiary Biotas

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Eighteen. The White River Group

Background: Tertiary Mammals

History of Discovery of the White River Group

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the White River Group

Description of the White River Group Biota

Palaeoecology of the White River Group Biota

Comparison of the White River Group With Other North American Tertiary Mammal Sites

Museums And Site Visits

Chapter Nineteen. Baltic Amber

Background: Forest Life in the Cenozoic Era

History of Discovery of Baltic Amber

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of Baltic Amber

Description of the Baltic Amber Biota

Palaeoecology of the Baltic Amber Biota

Comparison of Baltic Amber with other Ambers

Museums and Site Visits

Chapter Twenty. Rancho La Brea

Background: The Pleistocene in North America

History of Discovery and Exploitation of Rancho La Brea

Stratigraphic Setting and Taphonomy of the Rancho La Brea Biota

Description of the Rancho La Brea Biota

Palaeoecology of the Rancho La Brea Biota

Comparison of Rancho La Brea With Other Pleistocene Sites

Museums and Site Visits

Index

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124046375
Paperback ISBN:
9780124046290

About the Author

Paul Selden

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor of Invertebrate Palaeontology and Director, Palaeontological Institute, University of Kansas, USA

John Nudds

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Palaeontology, School of Earth, Atmospheric and Environmental Studies, University of Manchester, UK

Reviews

"This is the second edition of this fine book that first appeared about 10 years ago.  At that time it was seen as a breath of fresh air that shone a light onto areas of palaeontology that had previously only been the preserve of the expert through academic papers.  In this enlarged second edition the authors have retained the same high standard, have updated a number of chapters and, most importantly, have added new case studies from around the world."--Down to Earth Magazine, December 2012 (no. 81)
"In this update of the 2005 edition, paleontologists Selden…and Nudds…focus on sites in North America. Devoted to a site or related sites (e.g, Rancho La Brea near Los Angeles), each chapter provides information on its evolutionary context, discovery, subsequent research, stratigraphic setting, biota, paleoecology, and comparisons with similar sites worldwide."--Reference and Research Book News, February 2013

Praise for the first edition:

"Excellent book... It’s just the job for students and teachers, and the general fossil enthusiast will get a lot from this guide to some of the world’s best fossil sites."--New Scientist
"There is a good balance between illustrations and critical, informative text... highly recommended."--Geoscientist
"It deserves to be a cornerstone text in undergraduate teaching... buy this book." --The Systematist
"... it is much more than a pictorial guide to fossils, yet really does have the ‘wow look at that’ factor."--Palaeontological Newsletter

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.