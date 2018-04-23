Evidence-Based Medicine
5th Edition
How to Practice and Teach EBM
Description
Now in its fifth edition, this classic introduction to the practice and teaching of evidence-based medicine is written for busy clinicians at any stage of their career who want to learn how to practise and teach evidence-based medicine (EBM). It is short and practical, emphasizing direct clinical application of EBM and tactics to practise and teach EBM in real-time.
The online toolkit includes Critical appraisal worksheets, Educational prescription, Pocket Cards, EBM calculators, Educational Prescriptions, Clinical Questions log, Self evaluations.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1 Asking answerable clinical questions
2 Acquiring the evidence: How to find current best evidence and have current best evidence find us
3 Appraising the evidence
4 Therapy
5 Diagnosis and screening
6 Prognosis
7 Harm
8 Teaching methods
9 Evaluation
Appendix 1: Glossary
Appendix 2: Confidence intervals (ebook only)
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062971
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702064845
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702062964
About the Author
Sharon Straus
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Paul Glasziou
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University, Australia
W. Scott Richardson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Campus Associate Dean for Medical Education, AU/UGA Medical Partnership Campus, Athens, Georgia, USA
R. Brian Haynes
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Health Research Methods, Evidence and Impact, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada