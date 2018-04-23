Evidence-Based Medicine - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702062964, 9780702062971

Evidence-Based Medicine

5th Edition

How to Practice and Teach EBM

Authors: Sharon Straus Paul Glasziou W. Scott Richardson R. Brian Haynes
eBook ISBN: 9780702062971
eBook ISBN: 9780702064845
Paperback ISBN: 9780702062964
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd April 2018
Page Count: 336
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Now in its fifth edition, this classic introduction to the practice and teaching of evidence-based medicine is written for busy clinicians at any stage of their career who want to learn how to practise and teach evidence-based medicine (EBM). It is short and practical, emphasizing direct clinical application of EBM and tactics to practise and teach EBM in real-time.

The online toolkit includes Critical appraisal worksheets, Educational prescription, Pocket Cards, EBM calculators, Educational Prescriptions, Clinical Questions log, Self evaluations.

Table of Contents

Introduction

1 Asking answerable clinical questions

2 Acquiring the evidence: How to find current best evidence and have current best evidence find us

3 Appraising the evidence

4 Therapy

5 Diagnosis and screening

6 Prognosis

7 Harm

8 Teaching methods

9 Evaluation

Appendix 1: Glossary

Appendix 2: Confidence intervals (ebook only)

Index

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702062971
eBook ISBN:
9780702064845
Paperback ISBN:
9780702062964

About the Author

Sharon Straus

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Paul Glasziou

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University, Australia

W. Scott Richardson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Campus Associate Dean for Medical Education, AU/UGA Medical Partnership Campus, Athens, Georgia, USA

R. Brian Haynes

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Health Research Methods, Evidence and Impact, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.