Eukaryotic RNases and their Partners in RNA Degradation and Biogenesis, Volume 31
1st Edition
Part A
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter One. Biochemistry and Function of RNA Exosomes
1. Introduction
2. Cellular Functions of the Exosome
3. Composition of Exosomes and Their Related Complexes
4. Exosome Cofactors
5. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Two. Plant Exosomes and Cofactors
1. Introduction
2. Composition of the Plant Exosome Core Complex
3. Exosome-Related Activities and Cofactors in Plants
4. Impact of Exosome-Mediated Degradation in Plants
5. Final Remarks
References
Chapter Three. Structure and Activities of the Eukaryotic RNA Exosome
1. Introduction
2. Global Architecture of the Eukaryotic Exosome Core
3. RNase PH-Like Domains Comprise a PH-Like Ring in Eukaryotic Exosomes
4. S1 and KH Domains Cap the PH-Like Ring
5. RRP44, a Hydrolytic Endoribonuclease and Processive Exoribonuclease
6. RRP44 and the 10-Component Exosome
7. RRP6, a Eukaryotic Exosome Subunit with Distributive Hydrolytic Activities
8. RRP44, RRP6, and the 11-Component Nuclear Exosome
9. Conclusions
References
Chapter Four. TRAMP Stimulation of Exosome
1. TRAMP Is a Cofactor of Nuclear Exosome
2. RNA Substrate Repertoire of TRAMP
3. TRAMP Biochemistry and Structure
4. TRAMP Complex in Activation of the Exosome
5. TRAMP Complexes in Different Organisms
References
Chapter Five. XRN1: A Major 5′ to 3′ Exoribonuclease in Eukaryotic Cells
1. Introduction
2. XRN1 in mRNA Decay
3. XRN1 in mRNA Quality Control
4. XRN1 in miRNA-Mediated Decay
5. XRN1 in siRNA-Mediated Decay
6. Localization of XRN1 in Cells
7. XRN1 in lncRNA Decay
8. XRN1 in tRNA Quality Control
9. XRN1 in rRNA and snoRNA Processing
10. Regulation of XRN1 Activity
11. Summary
References
Chapter Six. Structures of 5′–3′ Exoribonucleases
1. Introduction
2. Crystal Structure of RAT1/XRN2
3. Crystal Structures of XRN1
4. Structural Homologs of XRNs
5. Active Site of XRNs
6. Structure of the RAT1–RAI1 Complex
7. Structure of RAI1/DOM3Z
8. Perspectives
References
Chapter Seven. Rat1 and Xrn2: The Diverse Functions of the Nuclear Rat1/Xrn2 Exonuclease
1. Introduction
2. The Life Story of RAT1/XRN2
3. Sequence and Structural Data
4. One Protein, Many Functions
5. Overlapping Functions of RAT1 and XRN1
6. XRN2 as a Silencing Suppressor
7. Perspectives
References
Chapter Eight. Normal and Aberrantly Capped mRNA Decapping
1. Introduction
2. mRNA-Decapping Proteins in the Exonucleolytic Pathway of mRNA Decay
3. Presence of an Aberrant Cap-Decapping Protein in S. cerevisiae
4. Additional Potential Functions of RAI1
5. Future Directions
References
Chapter Nine. Activity and Function of Deadenylases
1. Introduction
2. The Poly(A) Nuclease (PAN)
3. The Poly(A)-Specific Ribonuclease
4. The CCR4–NOT Complex
References
Chapter Ten. The Diverse Functions of Fungal RNase III Enzymes in RNA Metabolism
1. Introduction
2. Phylogenetic Distribution and Conservation of RNase III Enzymes in Fungi
3. Ribosomal RNA Processing and RNA Polymerase I Transcriptional Termination
4. Small Nuclear RNAs Processing
5. Functions in Small Nucleolar RNAs Processing
6. (Pre)-mRNA Surveillance, Degradation, and Regulation
7. RNA Polymerase II Termination
8. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
This special issue of The Enzymes is targeted towards researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, pharmacology, and cancer. This volume discusses Eukaryotic RNases and their partners in RNA degradation and biogenesis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 16th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124047457
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124047402
About the Serial Volume Editors
Guillaume Chanfreau Serial Volume Editor
Dr Guillaume Chanfreau obtained his Bachelor Degree from Université Claude Bernard Lyon and ENS Lyon and his PhD in Microbiology from Université Paris VI. During his PhD, mentored by Alain Jacquier, he characterized the mechanism of splicing of group II intron ribozymes. Dr Chanfreau then completed postdoctoral training at UCSF with Christine Guthrie, where he identified novel factors involved in 3’-end processing of mRNAs and small RNAs. After this postdoctoral training, he was recruited at UCLA as a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry where he teaches a Biochemistry upper division course focused on DNA, RNA and protein synthesis. At UCLA, Dr Chanfreau has developed a research program focused on understanding the mechanisms of RNA degradation and RNA processing, and how these processes contribute to regulate gene expression.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, USA
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor
Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA