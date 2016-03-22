Emerging Trends in Applications and Infrastructures for Computational Biology, Bioinformatics, and Systems Biology: Systems and Applications covers the latest trends in the field with special emphasis on their applications. The first part covers the major areas of computational biology, development and application of data-analytical and theoretical methods, mathematical modeling, and computational simulation techniques for the study of biological and behavioral systems.

The second part covers bioinformatics, an interdisciplinary field concerned with methods for storing, retrieving, organizing, and analyzing biological data. The book also explores the software tools used to generate useful biological knowledge.

The third part, on systems biology, explores how to obtain, integrate, and analyze complex datasets from multiple experimental sources using interdisciplinary tools and techniques, with the final section focusing on big data and the collection of datasets so large and complex that it becomes difficult to process using conventional database management systems or traditional data processing applications.