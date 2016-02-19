Elementary Medical Biophysics
Elementary Medical Biophysics deals with the basic principles involved in the physical sciences, such as the application of mathematical methods involving scientific problems, the production of electricity in electrical and living cells, as well as light, sight, and radioactivity. The book reviews the graphical and mathematical representation of scientific problems, and the use of units to measure temperature, time, force, energy that are commonly employed in experiments and research work. The text describes the forces involved in diffusion and osmosis that occur during the movement of molecules or other particles when these are unevenly dispersed in a fluid medium. The force in diffusion causes a particle to move from an area of high concentration of particles into one with a low concentration, until there is equilibrium. Osmosis involves the force or movement of a solvent from an area of low concentration of the solute to an area with a high concentration of the solute. The book also explains the production of electricity in living cells of the body, as well as the possible special affinity or preference that tumors or cancerous cells can have with radioactive substances. The text is intended for nursing and paramedical students with courses in physiology, biophysics, and other programs related to the medical sciences.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Section I — Basic Principles
Chapter 1 — Graphical and Mathematical Representation of Scientific Problems
Introduction
Straight Line
Limitations of Physical Laws
Hyperbola
Parabola
Inverse Square Equation
Equations with more than Two Variables
Chapter 2 — Units
Introduction
The SI Units
Derived Units of the SI
Multiples and Submultiples of the SI Units
Conversion of Subunits
Rules for the Usage and Writing of the SI System
Calibration
Errors in Measurement
Measurement of Temperature
Chapter 3 — Forces
Introduction
Gravitational Force
Centrifugal Force
Equilibrium Between the Gravitational Force and the Centrifugal Force
Electrical Forces
Magnetic Forces
Forces Caused by Differences in Chemical Concentration
Chemotactic Forces
Frictional Forces
Resultant Forces
Work, Energy and Power
Section II — Electricity
Chapter 4 — The Origin of Electricity and the Flow of Electricity in Conductors
Introduction
Atoms and Molecules
Ions
Isotopes
Free Electrons in a Metal
'Flow' of Electrons
Electromotive Force
Opposing Electrical Force
Electrical Current Intensity and Resistance
Resultant Resistance
The Flow of Electricity through Liquids
Movement of Ions in Liquids
Equipotential Lines and Surfaces
Chapter 5 — Production of Electricity in Electrical and Living Cells
Introduction
Production of Electricity in an Electrical Cell
Production of Electricity by the Living Cells of the Body — Resting Membrane Potential
Action Potential
Transmission of the Action Potential Along Nerves
Resultant Dipoles in Different Tissues
The Electrical Activity of the Heart
Chapter 6 — Variation and Measurement of Electrical Currents
Introduction
Capacitors
Time Constant
Electromagnetism
Production of an Alternating Current
Semiconductors
The Oscilloscope
Chapter 7 — Bio-Electronic Equipment
Introduction
Classification of Bio-Electronic Apparatus on the Basis of Functional Principles
Input Devices
Output Devices
Electrical Pacemakers and Defibrillators
Compound Apparatus
Synchronised Pacemaker and Defibrillator
Section III — Liquids Gases and Heat
Chapter 8 — Common Properties of Liquids, Gases and Heat
Introduction
States of Matter
The Flow of Fluids and of Heat
Application of the Laws of Flow to the Human Body
Pressures in Fluids Caused by Gravitational Forces
Measurement of Pressures
Chapter 9 — Gases and Respiration
Introduction
Pressures Caused by Intermolecular Forces
Principles of Pulmonary Function
Partial Gas Pressures and the Exchange of Gases Between the Lungs and the Blood
Artificial Respirators
Chapter 10 — Liquids and the Circulatory System
Introduction
'Hydromotive Force'
The Heart as a Pump
Heart Valves
Chapter 11 — Fluid Mixtures
Introduction
Solutions
Other Mixtures
Diffusion
Osmosis
Filtration
Exchange of Fluids Between the Capillaries and the Tissues
Active Transport
Principles of Kidney Function
Dialysis and the Artificial Kidney
Chapter 12 — Heat and the Regulation of Body Temperature
Introduction
Quantity of Heat and Temperature
The Production of Heat
Heat Loss
Regulation of Body Temperature
Diathermy
Section IV — Rays and Waves
Chapter 13 — Electromagnetic Radiation
Introduction
General Aspects
Heat Waves
Light Waves
Ultraviolet Radiation
X-rays
Radio Waves
Gamma Radiation
Lasers
Chapter 14 — Light and Sight
Introduction
Laws of Light
Lenses
Optical Apparatus
The Eye
Faulty Image Formation in the Eye
Chapter 15 — Radioactivity
Introduction
Principles of Radioactivity
Diagnostic Uses of Radioactivity
Therapeutic Uses of Radioactivity
Precautions Concerning the Use of Radioactive Isotopes
Chapter 16 — Sound and Hearing
Introduction
Properties of Sound
Production of Sound
Perception of Sound by the Ear
Hearing Abnormalities
Sound Amplifiers
Ultrasonics
Section V — Mechanics
Chapter 17 — Machines
Introduction
Simple Machines of the Body
Levers
Pulleys
Body Mechanics
Appendix A: The Elements and their Symbols
Appendix B: Examples of Examination Questions
