Edelman and Kudzma's Canadian Health Promotion Throughout the Life Span - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781771722254

Edelman and Kudzma's Canadian Health Promotion Throughout the Life Span

1st Edition

Editors: Shannon Dames Marian Luctkar-Flude Jane Tyerman
Paperback ISBN: 9781771722254
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 704
About the Editor

Shannon Dames

Shannon Dames, BN, MPH, EdD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Vancouver Island University

Marian Luctkar-Flude

Marian Lucktkar-Flude, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Queen's University School of Nursing, Kingston, ON.

Jane Tyerman

Jane Tyerman, RN, BA, BScN, MScN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Trent University/Fleming College, School of Nursing, Peterborough, ON.

