Edelman and Kudzma's Canadian Health Promotion Throughout the Life Span
1st Edition
Editors: Shannon Dames Marian Luctkar-Flude Jane Tyerman
Paperback ISBN: 9781771722254
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 704
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771722254
About the Editor
Shannon Dames
Shannon Dames, BN, MPH, EdD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Vancouver Island University
Marian Luctkar-Flude
Marian Lucktkar-Flude, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Queen's University School of Nursing, Kingston, ON.
Jane Tyerman
Jane Tyerman, RN, BA, BScN, MScN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Trent University/Fleming College, School of Nursing, Peterborough, ON.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.