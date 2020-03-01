Dynamics and Control of Nuclear Reactors
1st Edition
Description
Nuclear Reactor Dynamics and Control presents the latest knowledge and research in reactor dynamics, control and instrumentation; increasingly important factors in ensuring the safe and economic operation of nuclear power plants. This book provides next-generation engineers with one single resource containing all relevant information, including the operational features and dynamic characterises of key reactors such as large light-water reactors and CANDU heavy-water reactors, extended onto small modular reactors, sodium fast reactors, molten-salt reactors, gas-cooled reactors, and others. It covers the dynamic modelling, response characteristic, plant control strategies and other basic instrumentation factors, while also rounding off the discussion by considering neutron kinetics, thermal-hydraulics and control principles.
Key Features
- Provides case studies and examples to demonstrate learning through problem solving, including an analysis of accidents at Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima Daiichi
- Includes MATLAB codes to enable the reader to apply the knowledge gained to their own projects and research
- Features examples and problems that illustrate the principles of dynamic analysis as well as mathematical tools necessary to understand and apply the analysis
Readership
Nuclear engineers and engineering students, particularly those lacking an understanding of how to carry out reactor simulations and design control systems; system engineers and modellers; graduate students of nuclear engineering, especially those concerned with energy systems; researchers concerned with the simulation of new reactor designs and the development of electrical grid requirements
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Nuclear Reactor Designs
3. The Point Reactor Kinetics Equations
4. Solutions of The Point Reactor Kinetics Equations And Interpretation
5. Subcritical Operation
6. Fission Product Poisoning
7. Reactivity Feedbacks
8. Reactor Control
9. Space-Time Kinetics
10. Reactor Thermal-Hydraulics
11. Nuclear Reactor Safety
12. Pressurized Water Reactors
13. Boiling Water Reactors
14. Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors
15. Nuclear Plant Simulators
16. Nuclear Plant Instrumentation
Appendix
A. Generation Ii Reactor Parameters
B. Advanced Reactors
C. Basic Reactor Physics
D. Laplace Transforms and Transfer Functions
E. Frequency Response Analysis of Linear Systems
F. State Variable Models and Transient Analysis
G. Matlab And Simulink: A Brief Tutorial
H. Analytical Solution of The Point Reactor Kinetics Equations and The Prompt Jump Approximation
I. A Moving Boundary Model
J. Modeling and Simulation of a Pressurized Water Reactor
K. Modeling and Simulation of a Molten Salt Reactor
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152614
About the Author
Thomas Kerlin
Dr. Kerlin has more than 55 years of experience in teaching and research related to nuclear reactor dynamics, control, and testing. He has published extensively and is the author, co-author or contributor for five books on energy, reactor dynamics, and instrumentation. He has worked in both academia and industry. Dr. Kerlin has now retired as the Head of the Department of Nuclear Engineering at the University of Tennessee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Nuclear Engineering, University of Tennessee
Belle Upadhyaya
Dr. Upadhyaya has more than 40 years of experience in teaching and research related to nuclear reactor dynamics, control, instrumentation, monitoring, diagnostics and advanced reactors. He has published more than 350 articles in refereed journals and conference proceedings, and book chapters. He is a Life Fellow of International Society of Automation, a Fellow of American Nuclear Society, a Fellow of International Society of Engineering Asset Management, and a Life Senior Member of Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers. Dr. Upadhyaya has now retired as a Professor of Nuclear Engineering at the University of Tennessee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Nuclear Engineering, University of Tennessee