Drought Early Warning and Forecasting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128140116

Drought Early Warning and Forecasting

1st Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: Chris Funk Shraddhanand Shukla
Paperback ISBN: 9780128140116
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 242
Drought Early Warning and Forecasting: Theory and Practice provides a comprehensive overview of drought-related scientific research, describes the available tools and techniques, and informs readers on how to use these tools and techniques to effectively identify, predict and communicate potential drought-related disasters. Throughout the book, the authors incorporate ‘climate change’ as a pragmatic component of effective drought early warning, dealing explicitly with climate non-stationarity, increased climate variability, and the impacts of air temperature extremes. This comprehensive resource simultaneously addresses the physical, social and information management aspects of drought early warning.

  • Assesses past and future drought impacts, drought monitoring, prediction and early warning systems, vulnerability and mitigation
  • Presents a comprehensive and integrated treatment of observations, models and vulnerability assessments, allowing readers to learn about the primary climatic dynamics that lead to drought
  • Examines long-term changes in drought and identifies the latest tools and approaches being used to monitor and forecast drought to mitigate socioeconomic losses

Post-graduate scientists, graduate and advanced undergraduate students in hydrology, geography, earth sciences, meteorology, climatology or environmental sciences programs, Disaster Management professionals, insurance cat modelers

  1. Droughts in history
    2. Drought early warning definitions
    3. Drought early warning systems
    4. Tools of the trade 2 - Weather and climate forecasts
    5. Hydrologic models
    6. Tools of the trade 3 - mapping exposure and vulnerability
    7. Theory - Understanding atmospheric demand in a warming world
    8. Theory - Indices for measuring drought severity
    9. Practice - Sources of drought early warning skill
    10. Practice - Evaluating dynamic and statistical climate model forecast skill
    11. Practice - Integrating observations and climate forecasts
    12. Practice – Actionable information and decision making networks
    13. Conclusions - The future of drought early warning in a warming world

No. of pages:
242
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128140116

Chris Funk

Chris Funk is a senior USGS scientist and Research Director of the Climate Hazards Group at UCSB. Since 1999 he has worked closely with the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, developing new techniques, data sets and methods for improved drought early warning. He has published over a hundred papers and reports, and currently guides the development of early warning and climate adaptation science for the US Geological Survey, working closely with partners from UCSB, USAID, NASA and NOAA. His work focuses on the developing world. Funk has produced improved precipitation databases and integrated monitoring/forecast systems while deepening our systematic understanding of the causes of droughts

Director, Climate Hazards Center, University of California Santa Barbara, USA

Shraddhanand Shukla

Dr. Shukla is a Researcher with the Climate Hazards Group at University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB). He is a large-scale hydrologist with primary research interests in drought monitoring and forecasting. He received his PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Washington, Seattle in 2012. His current work focuses primarily on improving existing drought monitoring and early warning capabilities nationally (California and Nevada region) and internationally (primarily Africa and the Middle East) using remote sensing datasets, large-scale hydrologic models and weather/climate forecasts.

Climate Hazards Group, University of California, Santa Barbara, California, USA

