Descriptive Inorganic Chemistry
2nd Edition
Description
Descriptive Inorganic Chemistry, Second Edition, covers the synthesis, reactions, and properties of elements and inorganic compounds for courses in descriptive inorganic chemistry.
This updated version includes expanded coverage of chemical bonding and enhanced treatment of Buckminster Fullerenes, and incorporates new industrial applications matched to key topics in the text. It is suitable for the one-semester (ACS-recommended) course or as a supplement in general chemistry courses.
Ideal for majors and non-majors, the book incorporates rich graphs and diagrams to enhance the content and maximize learning.
Key Features
- Includes expanded coverage of chemical bonding and enhanced treatment of Buckminster Fullerenes
- Incorporates new industrial applications matched to key topics in the text
Readership
Chemistry, biology and earth science students taking a sophomore or junior level inorganic or descriptive inorganic chemistry course. Also serves as a supplemental text to general chemistry courses
Table of Contents
Where It All Comes From; Atomic and Molecular Structure; Ionic Bonding, Crystals, and Intermolecular Forces; Reactions and Energy Relationships; Acids, Bases, and Nonaqueous Solvents; Hydrogen; The Group Ia and Iia Metals; Boron; Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, and Thallium; Carbon; Silicon, Germanium, Tin, and Lead; Nitrogen; Phosphorus, Arsenic, Antimony, and Bismuth; Oxygen; Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium; Halogens; The Noble Gases; The Transition Metals; Structure and Bonding in Coordination Compounds; Synthesis and Reactions of Coordination Compounds; Organometallic Compounds
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 10th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916774
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120887552
About the Author
James House
J.E. House is Scholar in Residence, Illinois Wesleyan University, and Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, Illinois State University. He received BS and MA degrees from Southern Illinois University and the PhD from the University of Illinois, Urbana. In his 32 years at Illinois State, he taught a variety of courses in inorganic and physical chemistry. He has authored almost 150 publications in chemistry journals, many dealing with reactions in solid materials, as well as books on chemical kinetics, quantum mechanics, and inorganic chemistry. He was elected Professor of the Year in 2011 by the student body at Illinois Wesleyan University. He has also been elected to the Southern Illinois University Chemistry Alumni Hall of Fame. He is the Series Editor for Elsevier's Developments in Physical & Theoretical Chemistry series, and a member of the editorial board of The Chemical Educator.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, Illinois State University, Normal, IL; and Scholar in Residence, Chemistry, Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, IL, USA
Kathleen House
Kathleen A. House is an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Illinois Wesleyan University where she has taught for over 20 years. She received BS and MS degrees from Illinois State University and the PhD from the University of Illinois, Urbana. Her interests lie in chemical education, environmental chemistry, and inorganic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor of Chemistry, Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, IL, USA