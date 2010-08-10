Descriptive Inorganic Chemistry, Second Edition, covers the synthesis, reactions, and properties of elements and inorganic compounds for courses in descriptive inorganic chemistry.

This updated version includes expanded coverage of chemical bonding and enhanced treatment of Buckminster Fullerenes, and incorporates new industrial applications matched to key topics in the text. It is suitable for the one-semester (ACS-recommended) course or as a supplement in general chemistry courses.

Ideal for majors and non-majors, the book incorporates rich graphs and diagrams to enhance the content and maximize learning.