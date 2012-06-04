Dermatology: 2-Volume Set
3rd Edition
Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print
Description
Dermatology, edited by world authorities Jean L. Bolognia, MD, Joseph L. Jorizzo, MD, and Julie V. Schaffer, MD, is an all-encompassing medical reference book that puts the latest practices in dermatologic diagnosis and treatment at your fingertips. It delivers more comprehensive coverage of basic science, clinical practice, pediatric dermatology, and dermatologic surgery than you’ll find in any other source. Whether you’re a resident or an experienced practitioner, you’ll have the in-depth, expert, up-to-the-minute answers you need to overcome any challenge you face in practice.
Key Features
- Get regular content updates, download illustrations in JPEG or PPT format, and search the complete contents online with on-the-go access at expertconsult.com.
- Find answers fast with a highly user-friendly, "easy-in-easy-out" format and a wealth of tables and algorithms for instant visual comprehension.
- Get full exposure to core knowledge with coverage of dermatology’s entire spectrum of subspecialties.
- See just the essential information with "need-to-know" basic science information and key references.
- Expedite decision making and clarify complex concepts with logical tables, digestible artwork, and easy-to-grasp schematics.
Table of Contents
0 Basic Principles of Dermatology
Section One: Overview of Basic Science
1 Anatomy & Physiology
2 Skin development & maintenance
3 Molecular Biology
4 Immunology
Section Two: Pruritus
5 Cutaneous neurophysiology
6 Pruritus & Dysesthesia
7 Psychocutaneous Diseases
Section Three: Papulosquamous and eczematous dermatoses
8 Psoriasis
9 Other Papulosquamous Disorders
10 Erythroderma
11 Lichen Planus & Lichenoid Dermatoses
12 Atopic Dermatitis
13 Other Eczematous Eruptions
14 Allergic Contact Dermatitis
15 Irritant Contact Dermatitis
16 Occupational Dermatoses
17 Dermatoses Due to Plants
Section Four: Urticarias, erythemas and purpuras
18 Urticaria & Angioedema
19 Figurate Erythemas
20 Erythema multiforme, Steven-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis
21 Drug Reactions
22 Purpura: Mechanisms and Differential Diagnosis
23 Cutaneous Manifestations of Microvascular Occlusion Syndromes
24 Cutaneous Vasculitis
25 Eosinophilic Dermatoses
26 Neutrophilic Dermatoses
27 Pregnancy Dermatoses
Section Five: Vesiculobullous diseases
28 The Biology of the Basement Membrane Zone
29 Pemphigus
30 Pemphigoid Group
31 Dermatitis Herpetiformis & Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis
32 Epidermolysis Bullosa
33 Other Vesiculobullous Diseases
34 Vesiculobullous & Erosive Diseases in the Newborn and Infant
Section Six: Adnexal diseases
35 Structure & Function of Eccrine, Apocrine, Apoeccrine & Sebaceous Glands
36 Acne vulgaris
37 Rosacea & Related Disorders
38 Folliculitis & Other Follicular Disorders
39 Diseases of the Eccrine and Apocrine Sweat Glands
Section Seven: Rheumatologic dermatology
40 Autoantibodies Encountered in Patients with Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases Heidi T
41 Lupus Erythematosus
42 Dermatomyositis
43 Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma) and Related Disorders
44 Morphea and Lichen Sclerosus
45 Other Rheumatologic Diseases
Section Eight: Metabolic and systemic disease
46 Mucinoses
47 Amyloidosis
48 Deposition Diseases
49 Porphyria
50 Calcifying & Ossifying Disorders of the Skin
51 Nutritional Diseases
52 Graft Versus Host Disease
53 Dermatologic Manifestations in Patients with Systemic Disease
Section Nine: Genodermatoses
54 Basic Principles of Genetics
55 Genetic Basis of Cutaneous Diseases
56 Biology of Keratinocytes
57 Ichthyoses, Erythrokeratodermas & Related Disorders
58 Keratodermas
59 Darier Disease & Hailey-Hailey Disease
60 Primary Immunodeficiencies
61 Neurofibromatosis & Tuberous Sclerosis
62 Mosaicism & Linear Lesions
63a Other Genodermatoses - Tumorigenesis
63b Other Genodermatoses - Enzyme Deficiency Diseases
63c Other Genodermatoses - Premature Aging Syndromes and Poikilodermas
63d Other Genodermatoses - Ectodermal Dysplasias
64 Developmental Anomalies
Section Ten: Pigmentary disorders
65 Melanocyte Biology
66 Vitiligo & Other Disorders of Hypopigmentation
67 Disorders of Hyperpigmentation
Section Eleven: Hair, nails and mucous membranes
68 Biology of Hair & Nails
69 Alopecias & hair shaft abnormalities
70 Hypertrichosis & Hirsutism
71 Nail Disorders
72 Oral Disease
73 Anogenital (Non-venereal) Disease
Section Twelve: Infections, infestations and bites
74 Bacterial Diseases
75 Myobacterial Infections
76 Rickettsial Diseases
77 Fungal Diseases
78 Cutaneous Manifestations of HIV Infection & HIV-related Disorders
79 Human Papillomavirus
80 Human Herpesviruses
81 Other Viral Diseases
82 Sexually Transmitted Diseases
83 Protozoa & Worms
84 Infestations
85 Bites & Stings
Section Thirteen: Disorders due to physical agents
86 Ultraviolet Light
87 Photodermatoses
88 Environmental & Sports-related Skin Diseases
89 Signs of Drug Abuse
90 Skin Signs of Abuse
Section Fourteen: Disorders of Langerhans cells and macrophages
91 Histiocytoses
92 Xanthomas
93 Non-infectious Granulomas
94 Foreign Body Reactions
Section Fifteen: Atrophies and disorders of dermal connective tissues
95 Biology of the Extracellular Matrix
96 Perforating Diseases
97 Heritable Disorders of Connective Tissue - Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum & Cutis Laxa
98 Dermal Hypertrophies
99 Atrophies of Connective Tissue
Section Sixteen: Disorders of subcutaneous fat
100 Panniculitis
101 Lipodystrophies
Section Seventeen: Vascular disorders
102 Vascular Biology
103 Infantile Hemangiomas
104 Vascular Malformations
105 Ulcers
106 Other Vascular Disorders
Section Eighteen: Neoplasms of the skin
107 Principles of Tumor Biology and Pathogenesis of BCCs and SCCs
108 Actinic Keratosis, Basal Cell Carcinoma & Squamous Cell Carcinoma
109 Benign Epidermal Tumors & Proliferations
110 Cysts
111 Adnexal Neoplasms
112 Benign Melanocytic Neoplasms
113 Melanoma
114 Vascular Neoplasms & Neoplastic-like Proliferations
115 Neural & Neuroendocrine Neoplasms (Other than Neurofibromatosis)
116 Fibrous and Fibrohistiocytic Proliferations of the Skin & Tendons
117 Muscle, Adipose & Cartilage Neoplasms
118 Mastocytosis
119 B-cell Lymphomas of the Skin
120 Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma
121 Other Lymphoproliferative & Myeloproliferative Diseases
122 Cutaneous Metastases
Section Nineteen: Medical therapy
123 Public Health Science in Dermatology
124 Skin Barrier and Transdermal Drug Delivery
125 Glucocorticosteroids
126 Retinoids
127 Antimicrobial Drugs
128 Immunomodulators
129 Other Topical Medications
130 Other Systemic Drugs
131 Drug Interactions
132 Sunscreens
133 Complementary & Alternative Medicine
Section Twenty: Physical treatment modalities
134 Ultraviolet Light Therapy
135 Photodynamic Therapy
136 Principles of Laser-Skin Interactions
137 Laser Therapy
138 Cryosurgery
139 Radiotherapy
140 Electrosurgery
Section Twenty-one: Surgery
141 Biology of Wound Healing
142 Surgical Anatomy of the Head & Neck
143 Anesthesia
144 Wound Closure & Materials & Instruments
145 Dressings
146 Biopsy Techniques & Basic Excisions
147 Flaps
148 Grafts
149 Nail Surgery
150 Mohs Surgery
151 Surgical Complications & Optimizing Outcomes
Section Twenty-two: Cosmetic Surgery
152 Evaluation of Beauty and the Aging Face
153 Cosmetics & Cosmeceuticals
154 Chemical & Mechanical Skin Resurfacing
155 Sclerotherapy & Ambulatory Phlebectomy
156 Liposuction
157 Hair Restoration
158 Soft Tissue Augmentation
159 Botulinum Toxin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2776
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 4th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051821
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057571
About the Author
Jean Bolognia
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA
Joseph Jorizzo
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Former (Founding) Chair, Department of Dermatology, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston_SAlem, NC, USA; Adjunct Professor, Department of Dermatology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA
Julie Schaffer
Affiliations and Expertise
Pediatric Dermatology Fellowship Director, Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology Division, Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, NJ, USA
Reviews
"It is accessible, with clear writing complemented by excellent colour photographs and line drawings. Its previous editions have made it the book of choice for many dermatology trainees...The book by Bolognia starts with a short section on basic science, followed by a section on pruritus. It is then divided into sections on the major skin disease groups; urticarias, vesiculobullous diseases groups, genodermatoses, infections, skin tumours, and so on. These are well written and illustrated. I particularly liked the differential diagnosis parts, which not only lists the alternatives, but also compares and contrasts the conditions to help make a clinical decision...All in all, this is an excellent text - if I could only have one dermatology book I would choose Bolognia."
Dermatology in Practice, January 2013
"This is the colossal, third edition of THE reference for a dermatologist's library regardless of dermatologic specialty. It is intended as a comprehensive dermatology reference and it definitely achieves its purpose with its thoughtful organization. This is an absolutely superb reference. I recommend you eliminate the various books you have accumulated on general dermatology over the years and replace it with just this two-volume monster. It's all you really need!"
- Patricia Wong, MD, Stanford University Medical Center
5 Star - Doody's Rating, March 2013
"I ripped off the packaging with great anticipation. After entering the activation code inside the front cover, I added 'Dermatology 3rd Edition' to my online Expert Consult account. When logging in, the name 'Bolognia' appeared on my home page- which is how dermatologists around the world know this textbook...Many readers will use the electronic version. This was easy, intuitive and clear on my desktop and laptop. The search function worked well and the links between pages, figures, chapters and references (which each link to the PubMed abstract) soon had me lost in the world of dermatology...'Bolognia' is the international dermatology textbook that sets the standard that others strive to achieve. The new third edition raises the bar once more."
British Journal of Dermatology, March 2013