Dermatology: 2-Volume Set

"It is accessible, with clear writing complemented by excellent colour photographs and line drawings. Its previous editions have made it the book of choice for many dermatology trainees...The book by Bolognia starts with a short section on basic science, followed by a section on pruritus. It is then divided into sections on the major skin disease groups; urticarias, vesiculobullous diseases groups, genodermatoses, infections, skin tumours, and so on. These are well written and illustrated. I particularly liked the differential diagnosis parts, which not only lists the alternatives, but also compares and contrasts the conditions to help make a clinical decision...All in all, this is an excellent text - if I could only have one dermatology book I would choose Bolognia."

Dermatology in Practice, January 2013

"This is the colossal, third edition of THE reference for a dermatologist's library regardless of dermatologic specialty. It is intended as a comprehensive dermatology reference and it definitely achieves its purpose with its thoughtful organization. This is an absolutely superb reference. I recommend you eliminate the various books you have accumulated on general dermatology over the years and replace it with just this two-volume monster. It's all you really need!"

- Patricia Wong, MD, Stanford University Medical Center

5 Star - Doody's Rating, March 2013

"I ripped off the packaging with great anticipation. After entering the activation code inside the front cover, I added 'Dermatology 3rd Edition' to my online Expert Consult account. When logging in, the name 'Bolognia' appeared on my home page- which is how dermatologists around the world know this textbook...Many readers will use the electronic version. This was easy, intuitive and clear on my desktop and laptop. The search function worked well and the links between pages, figures, chapters and references (which each link to the PubMed abstract) soon had me lost in the world of dermatology...'Bolognia' is the international dermatology textbook that sets the standard that others strive to achieve. The new third edition raises the bar once more."

British Journal of Dermatology, March 2013