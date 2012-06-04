Dermatology: 2-Volume Set - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780723435716, 9780702051821

Dermatology: 2-Volume Set

3rd Edition

Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print

Authors: Jean Bolognia Joseph Jorizzo Julie Schaffer
eBook ISBN: 9780702051821
eBook ISBN: 9780702057571
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th June 2012
Page Count: 2776
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dermatology, edited by world authorities Jean L. Bolognia, MD, Joseph L. Jorizzo, MD, and Julie V. Schaffer, MD, is an all-encompassing medical reference book that puts the latest practices in dermatologic diagnosis and treatment at your fingertips. It delivers more comprehensive coverage of basic science, clinical practice, pediatric dermatology, and dermatologic surgery than you’ll find in any other source. Whether you’re a resident or an experienced practitioner, you’ll have the in-depth, expert, up-to-the-minute answers you need to overcome any challenge you face in practice.

Key Features

  • Get regular content updates, download illustrations in JPEG or PPT format, and search the complete contents online with on-the-go access at expertconsult.com.

  • Find answers fast with a highly user-friendly, "easy-in-easy-out" format and a wealth of tables and algorithms for instant visual comprehension.

  • Get full exposure to core knowledge with coverage of dermatology’s entire spectrum of subspecialties.

  • See just the essential information with "need-to-know" basic science information and key references.

  • Expedite decision making and clarify complex concepts with logical tables, digestible artwork, and easy-to-grasp schematics.

Table of Contents

0 Basic Principles of Dermatology

Section One: Overview of Basic Science

1 Anatomy & Physiology

2 Skin development & maintenance

3 Molecular Biology

4 Immunology

Section Two: Pruritus

5 Cutaneous neurophysiology

6 Pruritus & Dysesthesia

7 Psychocutaneous Diseases

Section Three: Papulosquamous and eczematous dermatoses

8 Psoriasis

9 Other Papulosquamous Disorders

10 Erythroderma

11 Lichen Planus & Lichenoid Dermatoses

12 Atopic Dermatitis

13 Other Eczematous Eruptions

14 Allergic Contact Dermatitis

15 Irritant Contact Dermatitis

16 Occupational Dermatoses

17 Dermatoses Due to Plants

Section Four: Urticarias, erythemas and purpuras

18 Urticaria & Angioedema

19 Figurate Erythemas

20 Erythema multiforme, Steven-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis

21 Drug Reactions

22 Purpura: Mechanisms and Differential Diagnosis

23 Cutaneous Manifestations of Microvascular Occlusion Syndromes

24 Cutaneous Vasculitis

25 Eosinophilic Dermatoses

26 Neutrophilic Dermatoses

27 Pregnancy Dermatoses

Section Five: Vesiculobullous diseases

28 The Biology of the Basement Membrane Zone

29 Pemphigus

30 Pemphigoid Group

31 Dermatitis Herpetiformis & Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis

32 Epidermolysis Bullosa

33 Other Vesiculobullous Diseases

34 Vesiculobullous & Erosive Diseases in the Newborn and Infant

Section Six: Adnexal diseases

35 Structure & Function of Eccrine, Apocrine, Apoeccrine & Sebaceous Glands

36 Acne vulgaris

37 Rosacea & Related Disorders

38 Folliculitis & Other Follicular Disorders

39 Diseases of the Eccrine and Apocrine Sweat Glands

Section Seven: Rheumatologic dermatology

40 Autoantibodies Encountered in Patients with Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases Heidi T

41 Lupus Erythematosus

42 Dermatomyositis

43 Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma) and Related Disorders

44 Morphea and Lichen Sclerosus

45 Other Rheumatologic Diseases

Section Eight: Metabolic and systemic disease

46 Mucinoses

47 Amyloidosis

48 Deposition Diseases

49 Porphyria

50 Calcifying & Ossifying Disorders of the Skin

51 Nutritional Diseases

52 Graft Versus Host Disease

53 Dermatologic Manifestations in Patients with Systemic Disease

Section Nine: Genodermatoses

54 Basic Principles of Genetics

55 Genetic Basis of Cutaneous Diseases

56 Biology of Keratinocytes

57 Ichthyoses, Erythrokeratodermas & Related Disorders

58 Keratodermas

59 Darier Disease & Hailey-Hailey Disease

60 Primary Immunodeficiencies

61 Neurofibromatosis & Tuberous Sclerosis

62 Mosaicism & Linear Lesions

63a Other Genodermatoses - Tumorigenesis

63b Other Genodermatoses - Enzyme Deficiency Diseases

63c Other Genodermatoses - Premature Aging Syndromes and Poikilodermas

63d Other Genodermatoses - Ectodermal Dysplasias

64 Developmental Anomalies

Section Ten: Pigmentary disorders

65 Melanocyte Biology

66 Vitiligo & Other Disorders of Hypopigmentation

67 Disorders of Hyperpigmentation

Section Eleven: Hair, nails and mucous membranes

68 Biology of Hair & Nails

69 Alopecias & hair shaft abnormalities

70 Hypertrichosis & Hirsutism

71 Nail Disorders

72 Oral Disease

73 Anogenital (Non-venereal) Disease

Section Twelve: Infections, infestations and bites

74 Bacterial Diseases

75 Myobacterial Infections

76 Rickettsial Diseases

77 Fungal Diseases

78 Cutaneous Manifestations of HIV Infection & HIV-related Disorders

79 Human Papillomavirus

80 Human Herpesviruses

81 Other Viral Diseases

82 Sexually Transmitted Diseases

83 Protozoa & Worms

84 Infestations

85 Bites & Stings

Section Thirteen: Disorders due to physical agents

86 Ultraviolet Light

87 Photodermatoses

88 Environmental & Sports-related Skin Diseases

89 Signs of Drug Abuse

90 Skin Signs of Abuse

Section Fourteen: Disorders of Langerhans cells and macrophages

91 Histiocytoses

92 Xanthomas

93 Non-infectious Granulomas

94 Foreign Body Reactions

Section Fifteen: Atrophies and disorders of dermal connective tissues

95 Biology of the Extracellular Matrix

96 Perforating Diseases

97 Heritable Disorders of Connective Tissue - Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum & Cutis Laxa

98 Dermal Hypertrophies

99 Atrophies of Connective Tissue

Section Sixteen: Disorders of subcutaneous fat

100 Panniculitis

101 Lipodystrophies

Section Seventeen: Vascular disorders

102 Vascular Biology

103 Infantile Hemangiomas

104 Vascular Malformations

105 Ulcers

106 Other Vascular Disorders

Section Eighteen: Neoplasms of the skin

107 Principles of Tumor Biology and Pathogenesis of BCCs and SCCs

108 Actinic Keratosis, Basal Cell Carcinoma & Squamous Cell Carcinoma

109 Benign Epidermal Tumors & Proliferations

110 Cysts

111 Adnexal Neoplasms

112 Benign Melanocytic Neoplasms

113 Melanoma

114 Vascular Neoplasms & Neoplastic-like Proliferations

115 Neural & Neuroendocrine Neoplasms (Other than Neurofibromatosis)

116 Fibrous and Fibrohistiocytic Proliferations of the Skin & Tendons

117 Muscle, Adipose & Cartilage Neoplasms

118 Mastocytosis

119 B-cell Lymphomas of the Skin

120 Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

121 Other Lymphoproliferative & Myeloproliferative Diseases

122 Cutaneous Metastases

Section Nineteen: Medical therapy

123 Public Health Science in Dermatology

124 Skin Barrier and Transdermal Drug Delivery

125 Glucocorticosteroids

126 Retinoids

127 Antimicrobial Drugs

128 Immunomodulators

129 Other Topical Medications

130 Other Systemic Drugs

131 Drug Interactions

132 Sunscreens

133 Complementary & Alternative Medicine

Section Twenty: Physical treatment modalities

134 Ultraviolet Light Therapy

135 Photodynamic Therapy

136 Principles of Laser-Skin Interactions

137 Laser Therapy

138 Cryosurgery

139 Radiotherapy

140 Electrosurgery

Section Twenty-one: Surgery

141 Biology of Wound Healing

142 Surgical Anatomy of the Head & Neck

143 Anesthesia

144 Wound Closure & Materials & Instruments

145 Dressings

146 Biopsy Techniques & Basic Excisions

147 Flaps

148 Grafts

149 Nail Surgery

150 Mohs Surgery

151 Surgical Complications & Optimizing Outcomes

Section Twenty-two: Cosmetic Surgery

152 Evaluation of Beauty and the Aging Face

153 Cosmetics & Cosmeceuticals

154 Chemical & Mechanical Skin Resurfacing

155 Sclerotherapy & Ambulatory Phlebectomy

156 Liposuction

157 Hair Restoration

158 Soft Tissue Augmentation

159 Botulinum Toxin

Details

No. of pages:
2776
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780702051821
eBook ISBN:
9780702057571

About the Author

Jean Bolognia

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA

Joseph Jorizzo

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Former (Founding) Chair, Department of Dermatology, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston_SAlem, NC, USA; Adjunct Professor, Department of Dermatology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA

Julie Schaffer

Affiliations and Expertise

Pediatric Dermatology Fellowship Director, Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology Division, Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, NJ, USA

Reviews

"It is accessible, with clear writing complemented by excellent colour photographs and line drawings. Its previous editions have made it the book of choice for many dermatology trainees...The book by Bolognia starts with a short section on basic science, followed by a section on pruritus. It is then divided into sections on the major skin disease groups; urticarias, vesiculobullous diseases groups, genodermatoses, infections, skin tumours, and so on. These are well written and illustrated. I particularly liked the differential diagnosis parts, which not only lists the alternatives, but also compares and contrasts the conditions to help make a clinical decision...All in all, this is an excellent text - if I could only have one dermatology book I would choose Bolognia."

Dermatology in Practice, January 2013

 "This is the colossal, third edition of THE reference for a dermatologist's library regardless of dermatologic specialty. It is intended as a comprehensive dermatology reference and it definitely achieves its purpose with its thoughtful organization. This is an absolutely superb reference. I recommend you eliminate the various books you have accumulated on general dermatology over the years and replace it with just this two-volume monster. It's all you really need!"

- Patricia Wong, MD, Stanford University Medical Center

5 Star - Doody's Rating, March 2013

"I ripped off the packaging with great anticipation. After entering the activation code inside the front cover, I added 'Dermatology 3rd Edition' to my online Expert Consult account. When logging in, the name 'Bolognia' appeared on my home page- which is how dermatologists around the world know this textbook...Many readers will use the electronic version. This was easy, intuitive and clear on my desktop and laptop. The search function worked well and the links between pages, figures, chapters and references (which each link to the PubMed abstract) soon had me lost in the world of dermatology...'Bolognia' is the international dermatology textbook that sets the standard that others strive to achieve. The new third edition raises the bar once more."

British Journal of Dermatology, March 2013

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.