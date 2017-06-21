Dairy in Human Health and Disease across the Lifespan
1st Edition
Description
Dairy in Human Health and Disease across the Lifespan addresses the contribution of milk to the human diet and health throughout the life span. This comprehensive book is divided into three sections and presents a balanced overview of dairy’s impact on nutrition from infancy to adulthood. Summaries capture the most salient points of each chapter, and the book provides coverage of dairy as a functional food in health and disease.
Key Features
- Presents various dairy products and their impact on health specific to various stages in the lifespan
- Provides information to identify which food and diet constituents should be used as dietary supplements based on modification of health and nutrition
- Incorporates contributions from an international team of authors with varying areas of expertise related to dairy and nutrition
Readership
Nutrition researchers, dairy and food scientists, graduate students, and health professionals (including nutritionists and dieticians)
Table of Contents
A. Milk and its components in infant and childhood nutrition for improved health
1. Health benefits of bovine colostrum in children and adults
2. The role of mfg-e8 in neonatal inflammation
3. Impact of bovine milk whey proteins and peptides on gastrointestinal, immune, and other systems
4. The role of fats in milk and dairy products in nutrition and health from infancy to adulthood
5. Human milk oligosaccharides and health promotion through the gut microbiome
6. Dairy products and obesity in children and adolescents
7. World milk production and socio-economic factors effecting its consumption
8. The benefits of alpha-lactalbumin in early childhood
9. Foodborne pathogens in milk and dairy products: genetic characterization and rapid diagnostic approach for food safety of public health importance
10. Using fortified milk as a vehicle for nutrients: from infancy to senescence
11. Cow’s milk consumption and child growth
B. Macro components and nutrients in dairy and their implications for human health and disease in young adults
12. The relevance of biogenic amines in dairy products
13. Benefits of lactobacillus helveticus fermented milk in sports and health
14. Whey protein and diabetes
15. B vitamins in cow milk: their relevance to human health special issue
16. Fermented dairy foods and cardiovascular risk
C. Milk and its products in human senior health and disease post menopause and seniors
17. Bioactive lipids in dairy fat
18. Effect of milk and dairy products on the components of the metabolic syndrome
19. Recent advances in dairy ingredients and cardiovascular diseases with special reference to milk fat components
20. Does dairy food have effects on cardiovascular disease and cardiometabolic risk?
21. Dairy consumption and age-related vascular dysfunction
22. Milk and fermented milk products in alleviation of aging pathophysiology
23. Emotional and sensory evaluation of cheese: the effect of health labels
24. Milk proteins: precursors of antioxidative peptides and their health benefits
25. Nutraceutical properties of dairy bioactive peptides
26. Fermented milks and cancer
27. Mold-ripened and raw milk cheeses: production, risks and benefits to human health
28. Benefits of whey proteins on human health
29. Kefir as a functional dairy product
30. Milk and chronic-degenerative diseases: main components and potential mechanisms
31. Lactase persistence, milk intake, and risk of ischemic heart disease and type 2 diabetes
32. The influence of dairy consumption on the risk of type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome and impaired glucose tolerance or insulin resistance: a review of cohort and intervention studies.
33. Dairy products and chronic diseases – evidence from population studies
34. Dairy intake during the adolescence period and risk of prostate- and breast cancer
35. Nutritional properties of milk lipids: specific function of the milk fat globule
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 21st June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128098691
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128098684
About the Editor
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Robert J Collier
Robert J. Collier received his B.S. degree in Zoology from Eastern Illinois University in 1969. After service in the Army Medical Corps he obtained his Master’s Degree in Zoology from Eastern Illinois University in 1973 and his Ph.D. in Dairy Science from the University of Illinois in 1976. His dissertation research was on the endocrine regulation of lactogenesis in the dairy cow. In 1976, Dr. Collier accepted an NIH post-doctorate at the Dairy Science Department of Michigan State University in the laboratory of Dr. Allen Tucker. His research was on the regulation of cortisol uptake in mammary tissue of cattle. In September, 1976, Dr. Collier joined the Dairy Science Department at the University of Florida as an Assistant Professor and continued his research on the endocrine regulation of lactation in cattle . . In 1985, Dr. Collier joined the Monsanto Company as a Science Fellow and initiated a discovery program in lactation and growth regulation. Dr. Collier was responsible for all pre-clinical and clinical research in North America required for the commercialization of Bovine Somatotropin as well as research on novel factors regulating growth, development and lactation of domestic animals.. In 1999, Dr. Collier joined the faculty of the Animal Sciences Department, University of Arizona as Professor of Environmental Physiology and later was Head of the Animal Sciences Department. He is presently Professor Environmental Physiology and Director of the Agricultural Research Complex in the Animal Sciences Department. in 2008 was awarded the Land O Lakes Award from the American Dairy Science Association for his contributions to the field of Dairy Research. He has also served on the Biotechnology Advisory Board for the European Economic Community as well as the University of Iowa. He has also served on both the Nutritional Sciences Advisory Committee and the Animal Sciences Advisory Board for the University of Illinois and the College of Life Sciences at Eastern Illinois University. In 2009, Dr. Collier and Dr. Nelson Horseman of the University of Cincinnati cofounded Amelgo Corporation in Covington, Kentucky. Amelgo provides patented discovery and innovation for the dairy industry. Dr. Collier is author or coauthor of 210 journal articles, chapters and reviews, 1 book, 170 abstracts, 60 popular articles and 9 U.S. Patents. His areas of expertise include environmental and lactation physiology, endocrinology and molecular biology.
Affiliations and Expertise
William Packer Agricultural Research Complex, Tucson, Arizona, USA
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London