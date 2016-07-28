CT and MRI of the Whole Body, 2-Volume Set - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323113281, 9780323278164

CT and MRI of the Whole Body, 2-Volume Set

6th Edition

Authors: John Haaga Daniel Boll
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323113281
eBook ISBN: 9780323278164
eBook ISBN: 9780323295796
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2016
Page Count: 2832
Description

Now more streamlined and focused than ever before, the 6th edition of CT and MRI of the Whole Body is a definitive reference that provides you with an enhanced understanding of advances in CT and MR imaging, delivered by a new team of international associate editors. Perfect for radiologists who need a comprehensive reference while working on difficult cases, it presents a complete yet concise overview of imaging applications, findings, and interpretation in every anatomic area. The new edition of this classic reference — released in its 40th year in print — is a must-have resource, now brought fully up to date for today’s radiology practice.

Key Features

  • Includes both MR and CT imaging applications, allowing you to view correlated images for all areas of the body.
  • Coverage of interventional procedures helps you apply image-guided techniques.
  • Includes clinical manifestations of each disease with cancer staging integrated throughout.

Table of Contents

 

PART I PRINCIPLES OF COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY AND MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING

Computed Tomography

1. Imaging Principles in Computed Tomography

2. Computed Tomography Imaging Operation

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

3. Imaging Principles in Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4. Imaging Principles in Magnetic Resonance Angiography

5. Contrast-Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging

6. Magnetic Resonance Imaging in the Pediatric Patient

7. Tissue Characterization in Liver Imaging Using Advanced MR Techniques

PART II CT AND MR IMAGING OF THE WHOLE BODY

Neuroradiological Imaging of the Brain and Meninges

8. Normal Anatomy

9. Intracranial Neoplasms

10. Cerebral Infections and Inflammation

11. Stroke

12. Cerebral Aneurysms and Cerebrovascular Malformations

13. Traumatic Brain Injury

14. Spinal Cord Injury

15. Neurodegenerative Disorders

16. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging

17. Brain Proton Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

18. Meningeal Processes

19. Demyelinating Disease and Leukoencephalopathies

Neuroradiological Imaging of the Head and Neck

20. Orbit

21. Temporal Bone

22. Pharynx

23. Paranasal Sinuses

24. Cervical Adenopathy and Neck Masses

25. Larynx

26. Imaging of the Head and Neck in the Pediatric Patient

Neuroradiological Imaging of the Spine

27. Non-Infectious Inflammatory Diseases Affecting the Spinal Cord

28. Spinal Trauma

29. Degenerative Disease

30. Spinal Tumors

31. Spinal Infections

32. Cystic Lesions

33. Spinal Vascular Diseases

34. Systemic Diseases Affecting the Spine

35. Congenital Abnormalities

Imaging of the Chest

36. Non-neoplastic Parenchymal Lung Disease

37. Neoplastic Disease of the Lung

38. Mediastinal Disease

39. Disease of the Pleura, Chest Wall, and Diaphragm

40. Airway

41. Chest Imaging in the Pediatric Patient

Imaging of the Abdominal and Pelvic Organs

42. Biliary Tract and Gallbladder

43. Liver: Normal Anatomy, Imaging Techniques, and Diffuse Diseases

44. Liver: Focal Hepatic Mass Lesions

45. Liver Transplantation

46. Pancreas

47. Mesentery

48. Spleen

49. Peritoneum

50. Gastrointestinal Tract

51. Rectum

52. Contrast Nephropathy and Its Management

53. Adrenal Glands

54. Kidney

55. Retroperitoneum

56. Male Pelvis

57. Female Pelvis

Imaging of the Cardiovascular System

58. Coronary Arteries, Heart, and Pericardium

59. Advanced Cardiovascular CT Imaging

Imaging of the Musculoskeletal System

60. Musculoskeletal Tumors

61. Shoulder

62. Hip and Pelvis

63. Knee

64. Foot and Ankle

65. High Resolution 3T Magnetic Resonance Neurography: Applications, Techniques, Pitfalls

PART III IMAGE–GUIDED PROCEDURES (Frank K. Wacker, Part Editor)

66. MRI-Guided Interventions    

67. Image-Guided Aspirations and Biopsies

68. Computed Tomography-Guided Drainage

69. Image-Guided Ablation of Parenchymal Organs 

PART IV LEADING EDGE IMAGING CONCEPTS

70. Vasculogenesis

About the Author

John Haaga

Affiliations and Expertise

Gold Medalist AARS and SCBTMRI, Professor of Radiology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Emeritus Chairman and Professor of Radiology, University Hospitals/Case Medical Center, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio

Daniel Boll

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Section Chief Abdominal and Oncologic Imaging, University Hospital of Basel, Basel, Switzerland

