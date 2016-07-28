CT and MRI of the Whole Body, 2-Volume Set
6th Edition
Description
Now more streamlined and focused than ever before, the 6th edition of CT and MRI of the Whole Body is a definitive reference that provides you with an enhanced understanding of advances in CT and MR imaging, delivered by a new team of international associate editors. Perfect for radiologists who need a comprehensive reference while working on difficult cases, it presents a complete yet concise overview of imaging applications, findings, and interpretation in every anatomic area. The new edition of this classic reference — released in its 40th year in print — is a must-have resource, now brought fully up to date for today’s radiology practice.
Key Features
- Includes both MR and CT imaging applications , allowing you to view correlated images for all areas of the body.
- Coverage of interventional procedures helps you apply image-guided techniques.
- Includes clinical manifestations of each disease with cancer staging integrated throughout.
Table of Contents
PART I PRINCIPLES OF COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY AND MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING
Computed Tomography
1. Imaging Principles in Computed Tomography
2. Computed Tomography Imaging Operation
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
3. Imaging Principles in Magnetic Resonance Imaging
4. Imaging Principles in Magnetic Resonance Angiography
5. Contrast-Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging
6. Magnetic Resonance Imaging in the Pediatric Patient
7. Tissue Characterization in Liver Imaging Using Advanced MR Techniques
PART II CT AND MR IMAGING OF THE WHOLE BODY
Neuroradiological Imaging of the Brain and Meninges
8. Normal Anatomy
9. Intracranial Neoplasms
10. Cerebral Infections and Inflammation
11. Stroke
12. Cerebral Aneurysms and Cerebrovascular Malformations
13. Traumatic Brain Injury
14. Spinal Cord Injury
15. Neurodegenerative Disorders
16. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
17. Brain Proton Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
18. Meningeal Processes
19. Demyelinating Disease and Leukoencephalopathies
Neuroradiological Imaging of the Head and Neck
20. Orbit
21. Temporal Bone
22. Pharynx
23. Paranasal Sinuses
24. Cervical Adenopathy and Neck Masses
25. Larynx
26. Imaging of the Head and Neck in the Pediatric Patient
Neuroradiological Imaging of the Spine
27. Non-Infectious Inflammatory Diseases Affecting the Spinal Cord
28. Spinal Trauma
29. Degenerative Disease
30. Spinal Tumors
31. Spinal Infections
32. Cystic Lesions
33. Spinal Vascular Diseases
34. Systemic Diseases Affecting the Spine
35. Congenital Abnormalities
Imaging of the Chest
36. Non-neoplastic Parenchymal Lung Disease
37. Neoplastic Disease of the Lung
38. Mediastinal Disease
39. Disease of the Pleura, Chest Wall, and Diaphragm
40. Airway
41. Chest Imaging in the Pediatric Patient
Imaging of the Abdominal and Pelvic Organs
42. Biliary Tract and Gallbladder
43. Liver: Normal Anatomy, Imaging Techniques, and Diffuse Diseases
44. Liver: Focal Hepatic Mass Lesions
45. Liver Transplantation
46. Pancreas
47. Mesentery
48. Spleen
49. Peritoneum
50. Gastrointestinal Tract
51. Rectum
52. Contrast Nephropathy and Its Management
53. Adrenal Glands
54. Kidney
55. Retroperitoneum
56. Male Pelvis
57. Female Pelvis
Imaging of the Cardiovascular System
58. Coronary Arteries, Heart, and Pericardium
59. Advanced Cardiovascular CT Imaging
Imaging of the Musculoskeletal System
60. Musculoskeletal Tumors
61. Shoulder
62. Hip and Pelvis
63. Knee
64. Foot and Ankle
65. High Resolution 3T Magnetic Resonance Neurography: Applications, Techniques, Pitfalls
PART III IMAGE–GUIDED PROCEDURES (Frank K. Wacker, Part Editor)
66. MRI-Guided Interventions
67. Image-Guided Aspirations and Biopsies
68. Computed Tomography-Guided Drainage
69. Image-Guided Ablation of Parenchymal Organs
PART IV LEADING EDGE IMAGING CONCEPTS
70. Vasculogenesis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 28th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323113281
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323278164
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295796
About the Author
John Haaga
Affiliations and Expertise
Gold Medalist AARS and SCBTMRI, Professor of Radiology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Emeritus Chairman and Professor of Radiology, University Hospitals/Case Medical Center, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio
Daniel Boll
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Section Chief Abdominal and Oncologic Imaging, University Hospital of Basel, Basel, Switzerland