Crash Course Psychiatry
5th Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: General
Chapter 1. Psychiatric assessment and diagnosis
Chapter 2. Pharmacological therapy and ECT
Chapter 3. Psychological therapy
Chapter 4. Mental health and the law
Chapter 5. Mental health service provision
Section 2: Presenting Complaints
Chapter 6. The patient with thoughts of self-harm or suicide
Chapter 7. The patient with impairment consciousness, cognition
Chapter 8. The patient with alcohol or substance use problems
Chapter 9. The patient with psychotic sypmtoms
Chapter 10. The patient with elated or irritable mood
Chapter 11. The patient with low mood
Chapter 12. The patient with anxiety
Chapter 13. The patient with obsessions
Chapter 14. The patient with a reaction to stress
Chapter 15. The patient with medically unexplained physical symptoms
Chapter 16. The patient with eating or weight problems
Chapter 17. The patient with personality problems
Chapter 18. The patient with neurodevelopmental problems
Section 3: Cause and management
Chapter 19. Dementia and delirium
Chapter 20. Alcohol and substance disorders
Chapter 21. Psychotic disorders
Chapter 22. Mood disorders
Chapter 23. Anxiety disorders
Chapter 24. Eating disorders
Chapter 25. Sleep-wake disorders
Chapter 26. Psychosexual disorders
Chapter 27. Disorders relating to the menstrual cycle, pregnancy and the puerperium
Chapter 28. Personality disorders
Chapter 29. Neurodevelopmental disorders and intellectual disability
Chapter 30. Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
Chapter 31. Older adult psychiatry
Chapter 32. Forensic psychiatry
Description
Crash Course – your effective every-day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have the essential information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.
A winning formula now for over 20 years, each series volume has been fine-tuned and fully updated – with an improved full-colour layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by senior students or junior doctors – those who understand what is essential for exam success – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, the result are books which exactly meet your needs and you know you can trust.
Each chapter guides you succinctly through the full range of curriculum topics, integrating clinical considerations with the relevant basic science and avoiding unnecessary or confusing detail. A range of text boxes help you get to the hints, tips and key points you need fast! A fully revised self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats is included to check your understanding and aid exam preparation. The accompanying enhanced, downloadable eBook completes this invaluable learning package.
Series volumes have been honed to meet the requirements of today’s medical students, although the range of other health students and professionals who need rapid access to the essentials of psychiatry will also love the unique approach of Crash Course. Whether you need to get out of a fix or aim for a distinction Crash Course is for you!
- Provides the exam syllabus in one place - saves valuable revision time
- Written by senior students and recent graduates - those closest to what is essential for exam success
- Quality assured by leading Faculty Advisors - ensures complete accuracy of information
- Features the ever popular 'Hints and Tips' boxes and other useful aide-mémoires - distilled wisdom from those in the know
- Updated self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats – confirm your understanding and improve exam technique fast
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702073830
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073502
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073519
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702081101
About the Authors
Katie Marwick Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Specialty Registrar in General Adult Psychiatry, NHS Lothian; Clinical Lecturer in Psychiatry, University of Edinburgh, UK
About the Series Editors
Shreelata Datta Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, King's College Hospital, London, UK
Philip Xiu Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.