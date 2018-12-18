Crash Course Psychiatry - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702073830, 9780702073502

Crash Course Psychiatry

5th Edition

Authors: Katie Marwick
Series Editors: Shreelata Datta Philip Xiu
Paperback ISBN: 9780702073830
eBook ISBN: 9780702073502
eBook ISBN: 9780702073519
eBook ISBN: 9780702081101
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th December 2018
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Section 1: General

Chapter 1. Psychiatric assessment and diagnosis

Chapter 2. Pharmacological therapy and ECT

Chapter 3. Psychological therapy

Chapter 4. Mental health and the law

Chapter 5. Mental health service provision

　　

Section 2: Presenting Complaints

Chapter 6. The patient with thoughts of self-harm or suicide

Chapter 7. The patient with impairment consciousness, cognition

Chapter 8. The patient with alcohol or substance use problems

Chapter 9. The patient with psychotic sypmtoms

Chapter 10. The patient with elated or irritable mood

Chapter 11. The patient with low mood

Chapter 12. The patient with anxiety

Chapter 13. The patient with obsessions

Chapter 14. The patient with a reaction to stress

Chapter 15. The patient with medically unexplained physical symptoms

Chapter 16. The patient with eating or weight problems

Chapter 17. The patient with personality problems

Chapter 18. The patient with neurodevelopmental problems

　　

Section 3: Cause and management

Chapter 19. Dementia and delirium

Chapter 20. Alcohol and substance disorders

Chapter 21. Psychotic disorders

Chapter 22. Mood disorders

Chapter 23. Anxiety disorders

Chapter 24. Eating disorders

Chapter 25. Sleep-wake disorders

Chapter 26. Psychosexual disorders

Chapter 27. Disorders relating to the menstrual cycle, pregnancy and the puerperium

Chapter 28. Personality disorders

Chapter 29. Neurodevelopmental disorders and intellectual disability

Chapter 30. Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Chapter 31. Older adult psychiatry

Chapter 32. Forensic psychiatry

Description

Crash Course – your effective every-day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have the essential information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.

A winning formula now for over 20 years, each series volume has been fine-tuned and fully updated – with an improved full-colour layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by senior students or junior doctors – those who understand what is essential for exam success – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, the result are books which exactly meet your needs and you know you can trust.

Each chapter guides you succinctly through the full range of curriculum topics, integrating clinical considerations with the relevant basic science and avoiding unnecessary or confusing detail. A range of text boxes help you get to the hints, tips and key points you need fast! A fully revised self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats is included to check your understanding and aid exam preparation. The accompanying enhanced, downloadable eBook completes this invaluable learning package.

Series volumes have been honed to meet the requirements of today’s medical students, although the range of other health students and professionals who need rapid access to the essentials of psychiatry will also love the unique approach of Crash Course. Whether you need to get out of a fix or aim for a distinction Crash Course is for you!

  • Provides the exam syllabus in one place - saves valuable revision time

  • Written by senior students and recent graduates - those closest to what is essential for exam success

  • Quality assured by leading Faculty Advisors - ensures complete accuracy of information

  • Features the ever popular 'Hints and Tips' boxes and other useful aide-mémoires - distilled wisdom from those in the know

  • Updated self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats – confirm your understanding and improve exam technique fast

About the Authors

Katie Marwick Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Specialty Registrar in General Adult Psychiatry, NHS Lothian; Clinical Lecturer in Psychiatry, University of Edinburgh, UK

About the Series Editors

Shreelata Datta Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, King's College Hospital, London, UK

Philip Xiu Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.

