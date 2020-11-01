Cosmic Genetic Evolution, Volume 106
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction - Panspermia
Edward Steele and Chandra Wickramasinghe
2. Cometary Panspermia and Origin of Life ?
Edward Steele and Chandra Wickramasinghe
3. The Efficient Lamarckian Spread of Life in the Cosmos
Edward Steele and Chandra Wickramasinghe
4. The Sociology of Science and Generality of the DNA/RNA/Protein Paradigm Throughout the Cosmos
Edward Steele and Chandra Wickramasinghe
5. The Mutagenic Source and Power of Our Own Evolution
Robyn A. Lindley
6. Origin of New Emergent Coronavirus and Candida Fungal Diseases – Terrestrial or Cosmic?
Edward Steele and Chandra Wickramasinghe
7. Future Prospects for Investigation -The Near-Earth Neighbourhood and Beyond
Edward Steele and Chandra Wickramasinghe
Description
Cosmic Genetic Evolution, Volume 106 in the Advances in Genetics series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Panspermia, Cometary Panspermia and Origin of Life, The Efficient Lamarckian Spread of Life in the Cosmos, The Sociology of Science and Generality of the DNA/RNA/Protein Paradigm Throughout the Cosmos, The Mutagenic Source and Power of Our Own Evolution, Origin of New Emergent Coronavirus and Candida Fungal Diseases – Terrestrial or Cosmic?, and Future Prospects for Investigation -The Near-Earth Neighborhood and Beyond.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Genetics series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the Cosmic Genetic Evolution
Readership
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128215180
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Edward Steele
Edward J Steele works at C.Y.O'Connor ERADE Village Foundation
Affiliations and Expertise
C.Y.O'Connor ERADE Village Foundation
Chandra Wickramasinghe
N. Chandra Wickramasinghe works in the Buckingham Centre for Astrobiology at University of Buckingham, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Buckingham Centre for Astrobiology, University of Buckingham, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.