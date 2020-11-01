COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Cosmic Genetic Evolution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128215180

Cosmic Genetic Evolution, Volume 106

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Edward Steele Chandra Wickramasinghe
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128215180
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 258
Table of Contents

1. Introduction - Panspermia
Edward Steele and Chandra Wickramasinghe
2. Cometary Panspermia and Origin of Life ?
Edward Steele and Chandra Wickramasinghe
3. The Efficient Lamarckian Spread of Life in the Cosmos
Edward Steele and Chandra Wickramasinghe
4. The Sociology of Science and Generality of the DNA/RNA/Protein Paradigm Throughout the Cosmos
Edward Steele and Chandra Wickramasinghe
5. The Mutagenic Source and Power of Our Own Evolution
Robyn A. Lindley
6. Origin of New Emergent Coronavirus and Candida Fungal Diseases – Terrestrial or Cosmic?
Edward Steele and Chandra Wickramasinghe
7. Future Prospects for Investigation -The Near-Earth Neighbourhood and Beyond
Edward Steele and Chandra Wickramasinghe

Description

Cosmic Genetic Evolution, Volume 106 in the Advances in Genetics series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Panspermia, Cometary Panspermia and Origin of Life, The Efficient Lamarckian Spread of Life in the Cosmos, The Sociology of Science and Generality of the DNA/RNA/Protein Paradigm Throughout the Cosmos, The Mutagenic Source and Power of Our Own Evolution, Origin of New Emergent Coronavirus and Candida Fungal Diseases – Terrestrial or Cosmic?, and Future Prospects for Investigation -The Near-Earth Neighborhood and Beyond.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Genetics series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the Cosmic Genetic Evolution

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128215180

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Edward Steele

Edward J Steele works at C.Y.O'Connor ERADE Village Foundation

Affiliations and Expertise

C.Y.O'Connor ERADE Village Foundation

Chandra Wickramasinghe

N. Chandra Wickramasinghe works in the Buckingham Centre for Astrobiology at University of Buckingham, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Buckingham Centre for Astrobiology, University of Buckingham, UK

