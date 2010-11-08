Contemporary Security Management
3rd Edition
Description
Contemporary Security Management, Third Edition teaches security professionals how to operate an efficient security department and how to integrate smoothly with other groups inside and outside their own organizations. Fay demonstrates the specifics of security management:
- how to organize, plan, develop and manage a security operation.
- how to identify vulnerabilities.
- how to determine the protective resources required to offset threats.
- how to implement all necessary physical and IT security measures.
Security professionals share the responsibility for mitigating damage, serving as a resource to an Emergency Tactical Center, assisting the return of business continuity, and liaising with local response agencies such as police and fire departments, emergency medical responders, and emergency warning centers. At the organizational level, the book addresses budgeting, employee performance, counseling, hiring and termination, employee theft and other misconduct, and offers sound advice on building constructive relationships with organizational peers and company management.
Key Features
- Comprehensive introduction to security and IT security management principles
- Discussion of both public and private sector roles, as well as the increasingly common privatizing of government functions
- New experience-based exercises to sharpen security management and strategic skills and reinforce the content of each chapter
Readership
Professional security managers already in the workforce and students in security management programs at universities and online
Table of Contents
1. Historical Roots
2. Organizing
3. Managing People
4. Leadership and Management Skills
5. Strategy
6. Budget Management
7. Managing Change
8. Making Decisions
9. Managing Risk
10. Managing Guard Operations
11. Managing Physical Security
12. Managing Access Control
13. Managing Investigations
14. Pre-employment Screening
15. Emergency Management
16. Business Continuity Planning
17. Information Security
18. Substance Abuse Prevention
19. Executive Protection
20. Workplace Violence
21. Employee Awareness
22. Security Vulnerability Assessment
23. Security System Design
24. Homeland Security
25. The Critical National Infrastructure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2011
- Published:
- 8th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123815491
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123819512
About the Author
John Fay
Mr. Fay was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute at the University of Louisville. He has held security management positions in the petroleum industry while teaching at the university level. He holds the Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Hawaii, and is a well-known and respected author of many books, including Butterworth's Security Dictionary: Terms and Concepts, Drug Testing, Encyclopedia of Security Management: Techniques and Technology, and Model Security Policies, Plans, and Procedures, all by Butterworth-Heinemann.Was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute. Former manager of security for British Petroleum's operations in the Gulf of Mexico. He was previously an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida and the University of Houston.
Affiliations and Expertise
former Director of National Crime Prevention Institute, Atlanta, GA, USA
Reviews
"Managing security for a large or small business can be daunting—especially in today’s environment, where the security manager must manage people, budgets, information, emergencies, acts of terrorism or violence, and much more. Set up as a textbook, Contemporary Security Management contains proven methods for both students and security managers to use in their daily work. The book is well organized and contains useful worksheets, forms, checklists, and review questions. Of particular note is the section covering management structure and personnel management. Where does the security department fit? How can you maximize effectiveness? How should you manage people and motivate them? These questions are thoroughly answered in this text. The book offers readers excellent instruction in management. The book is highly recommended as a textbook and reference that will be useful for some time."--Security Management