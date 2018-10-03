With authoritative coverage of rare and common hemostatic disorders, Consultative Hemostasis and Thrombosis, 4th Edition, keeps you both up to date with all that’s new in this fast-moving field as well as reviewing background and development and citing pertinent classical literature. Broad differential diagnoses are provided, underscoring the editors’ position that correct treatment begins with correct diagnosis. This trusted resource by Drs. Craig S. Kitchens, Craig M. Kessler, Barbara A. Konkle, Michael B. Streiff, and David A. Garcia is designed for rapid reference and critical decision making at the point of care.