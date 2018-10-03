Consultative Hemostasis and Thrombosis
4th Edition
Description
With authoritative coverage of rare and common hemostatic disorders, Consultative Hemostasis and Thrombosis, 4th Edition, keeps you both up to date with all that’s new in this fast-moving field as well as reviewing background and development and citing pertinent classical literature. Broad differential diagnoses are provided, underscoring the editors’ position that correct treatment begins with correct diagnosis. This trusted resource by Drs. Craig S. Kitchens, Craig M. Kessler, Barbara A. Konkle, Michael B. Streiff, and David A. Garcia is designed for rapid reference and critical decision making at the point of care.
Key Features
- Emphasizes real-world problems and solutions , with quick access to concise descriptions of each condition, associated symptoms, laboratory findings, differential diagnosis, and treatment.
- Features a user-friendly design, full-color format, abundant laboratory protocols, and at-a-glance tables and charts throughout.
Table of Contents
PART 1: Hemorrhagic Processes
1. Consultative Process
2. An Approach to the Bleeding Patient: Correlation of Clinical Symptoms and Signs with Laboratory Testing
3. Hemophilia A and B
4. Less Common Congenital Disorders of Hemostasis
5. Acquired Coagulation Disorders Due to Inhibitors
6. von Willebrand Disease
7. General Aspects of Thrombocytopenia, Platelet Transfusions, and Thrombopoietic Growth Factors
8. Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia
9. Congenital and Acquired Disorders of Platelet Function and Number
10. Purpura and Other Hematovascular Disorders
11. HHT
12. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
13. The Cross-Talk of Inflammation and Coagulation in Infectious Disease and Their Roles in Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
PART 2: Thrombotic Processes
14. Thrombophilia: Clinical and Laboratory Assessment and Management
15. Pediatric Aspects of Thrombophilia
16. Deep Vein Thrombosis, Pulmonary Embolism and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
17. Venous Thromboses at Unusual Sites
18. The Post Thrombotic Syndrome
19. Thrombocytosis: Essential Thrombocytemia and Reactive Causes
20. Antiphospholipid Syndrome
21. Antiplatelet Treatment in Cardiovascular Medicine
22. Non-Arteriosclerotic Arterial Occlusive Disease
23. Thrombosis and Cancer
24. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
25. Hemostatic Disorders of Complement Activation (PNH and aHUS) - New Chapter
26. Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia
PART 3: Therapeutic Agents
27. Antithrombotic Agents
28. Blood Component and Pharmacological Agents
29. Therapeutic Apheresis â€“ Applications for Hemorrhagic & Thrombotic Disorders
30. Vena Caval Filters
PART 4: Issues Specific to Women
31. Thrombotic Risk of Contraceptives and other Hormnal Therapies
32. Bleeding and the Management of Hemorrhagic Disorders in Pregnancy
33. Thrombophilia in Pregnancy
PART 5: Special Issues
34. Surgery and Hemostasis
35. Anticoagulation in the Perioperative Period
36. Understanding and Managing the Coagulopathy of Liver Disease
37. Outpatient Anticoagulant Therapy38. Hematologic Interventions for Acute Central Nervous System Disease
39. Pending: Atrial Septal Abnormalties and Cryptogenic Stroke
40. Hemorrhage Control and Thrombosis Following Severe Injury
41. Hemostatic Aspects of Sickle Cell Disease
About the Author
Craig Kitchens
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Medicine, University of Florida; Consultant, Malcom Randall Veterans Administration Medical Center, Gainsville Florida; Consultant, Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, Fort Myers, Florida
Barbara Konkle
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Clinical and Translational Research, Puget Sound Blood Center; Professor of Medicine/Hematology, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington
Craig Kessler
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Georgetown University School of Medicine; Director, Coagulation Laboratory, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Washington, DC