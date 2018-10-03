Consultative Hemostasis and Thrombosis - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323462020, 9780323477857

Consultative Hemostasis and Thrombosis

4th Edition

Authors: Craig Kitchens Barbara Konkle Craig Kessler
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462020
eBook ISBN: 9780323477857
eBook ISBN: 9780323477864
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd October 2018
Page Count: 888
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With authoritative coverage of rare and common hemostatic disorders, Consultative Hemostasis and Thrombosis, 4th Edition, keeps you both up to date with all that’s new in this fast-moving field as well as reviewing background and development and citing pertinent classical literature. Broad differential diagnoses are provided, underscoring the editors’ position that correct treatment begins with correct diagnosis. This trusted resource by Drs. Craig S. Kitchens, Craig M. Kessler, Barbara A. Konkle, Michael B. Streiff, and David A. Garcia is designed for rapid reference and critical decision making at the point of care.

Key Features

  • Emphasizes real-world problems and solutions, with quick access to concise descriptions of each condition, associated symptoms, laboratory findings, differential diagnosis, and treatment.
  • Features a user-friendly design, full-color format, abundant laboratory protocols, and at-a-glance tables and charts throughout.

Table of Contents

 

Kitchens: CONSULTATIVE HEMOSTASIS & THROMBOSIS

TOC

PART 1: Hemorrhagic Processes

1. Consultative Process

2. An Approach to the Bleeding Patient: Correlation of Clinical Symptoms and Signs with Laboratory Testing

3. Hemophilia A and B

4. Less Common Congenital Disorders of Hemostasis

5. Acquired Coagulation Disorders Due to Inhibitors

6. von Willebrand Disease

7. General Aspects of Thrombocytopenia, Platelet Transfusions, and Thrombopoietic Growth Factors

8. Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia

9. Congenital and Acquired Disorders of Platelet Function and Number

10. Purpura and Other Hematovascular Disorders

11. HHT

12. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

13. The Cross-Talk of Inflammation and Coagulation in Infectious Disease and Their Roles in Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

PART 2: Thrombotic Processes

14. Thrombophilia: Clinical and Laboratory Assessment and Management

15. Pediatric Aspects of Thrombophilia

16. Deep Vein Thrombosis, Pulmonary Embolism and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension

17. Venous Thromboses at Unusual Sites

18. The Post Thrombotic Syndrome

19. Thrombocytosis: Essential Thrombocytemia and Reactive Causes

20. Antiphospholipid Syndrome

21. Antiplatelet Treatment in Cardiovascular Medicine

22. Non-Arteriosclerotic Arterial Occlusive Disease

23. Thrombosis and Cancer

24. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

25. Hemostatic Disorders of Complement Activation (PNH and aHUS) - New Chapter

26. Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia

PART 3: Therapeutic Agents

27. Antithrombotic Agents

28. Blood Component and Pharmacological Agents

29. Therapeutic Apheresis â€“ Applications for Hemorrhagic & Thrombotic Disorders

30. Vena Caval Filters

PART 4: Issues Specific to Women

31. Thrombotic Risk of Contraceptives and other Hormnal Therapies

32. Bleeding and the Management of Hemorrhagic Disorders in Pregnancy

33. Thrombophilia in Pregnancy

PART 5: Special Issues

34. Surgery and Hemostasis

35. Anticoagulation in the Perioperative Period

36. Understanding and Managing the Coagulopathy of Liver Disease

37. Outpatient Anticoagulant Therapy38. Hematologic Interventions for Acute Central Nervous System Disease

39. Pending: Atrial Septal Abnormalties and Cryptogenic Stroke

40. Hemorrhage Control and Thrombosis Following Severe Injury

41. Hemostatic Aspects of Sickle Cell Disease

 

Details

No. of pages:
888
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323462020
eBook ISBN:
9780323477857
eBook ISBN:
9780323477864

About the Author

Craig Kitchens

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Medicine, University of Florida; Consultant, Malcom Randall Veterans Administration Medical Center, Gainsville Florida; Consultant, Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, Fort Myers, Florida

Barbara Konkle

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Clinical and Translational Research, Puget Sound Blood Center; Professor of Medicine/Hematology, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington

Craig Kessler

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Georgetown University School of Medicine; Director, Coagulation Laboratory, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Washington, DC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.