Conceptual Boundary Layer Meteorology
1st Edition
The Air Near Here
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Boundary Layer Meteorology explains essential boundary layer concepts in a way that is accessible to a wide number of people studying and working in the Environmental Sciences. It begins with chapters designed to present the language of the boundary layer and the key concepts of mass, momentum exchanges and the role of turbulence. It then moves to focusing on specific environments, uses and problems facing science with respect to the Boundary Layer.
Key Features
- Uses authentic examples to give readers the ability to utilize real world data
- Thoroughly covers Boundary Layer Meteorology without requiring knowledge of advanced mathematics
- Provides a set of tools that can be used by the reader to better understand land air interactions
- Provides specific applications to a wide spectrum of environmental systems
Readership
Advanced undergraduates, graduate students or practitioners in environmental science, ecology, environmental management, air pollution, environmental compliance who need an understanding of the physics of air flows without possessing a background in Calculus IV or Differential Equations
Table of Contents
1. What is the Boundary Layer
2. Flux
3. Convective Boundary Layers
4. Nocturnal Boundary Layer
5. Spatial Patterns and Scales
6. Measurement Techniques
7. Hydrology and the Boundary Layer
8. The Carbon Cycle and the Boundary Layer
9. Vegetative Environments
10. Flow in Complex Environments
11. Urban Boundary Layer
12. Transport and Tracking
13. Energy
14. Climate Change
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170922
About the Editor
April Hiscox
Alexandria McCombs
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.