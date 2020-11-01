COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Conceptual Boundary Layer Meteorology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128170922

Conceptual Boundary Layer Meteorology

1st Edition

The Air Near Here

Editors: April Hiscox Alexandria McCombs
Paperback ISBN: 9780128170922
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 550
Description

Boundary Layer Meteorology explains essential boundary layer concepts in a way that is accessible to a wide number of people studying and working in the Environmental Sciences. It begins with chapters designed to present the language of the boundary layer and the key concepts of mass, momentum exchanges and the role of turbulence.  It then moves to focusing on specific environments, uses and problems facing science with respect to the Boundary Layer.

Key Features

  • Uses authentic examples to give readers the ability to utilize real world data
  • Thoroughly covers Boundary Layer Meteorology without requiring knowledge of advanced mathematics
  • Provides a set of tools that can be used by the reader to better understand land air interactions
  • Provides specific applications to a wide spectrum of environmental systems

Readership

Advanced undergraduates, graduate students or practitioners in environmental science, ecology, environmental management, air pollution, environmental compliance who need an understanding of the physics of air flows without possessing a background in Calculus IV or Differential Equations

Table of Contents

1. What is the Boundary Layer
2. Flux
3. Convective Boundary Layers
4. Nocturnal Boundary Layer
5. Spatial Patterns and Scales
6. Measurement Techniques
7. Hydrology and the Boundary Layer
8. The Carbon Cycle and the Boundary Layer
9. Vegetative Environments
10. Flow in Complex Environments
11. Urban Boundary Layer
12. Transport and Tracking
13. Energy
14. Climate Change

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128170922

About the Editor

April Hiscox

Alexandria McCombs

