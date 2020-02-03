Concepts for Nursing Practice (with eBook Access on VitalSource) - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323581936, 9780323598118

Concepts for Nursing Practice (with eBook Access on VitalSource)

3rd Edition

Authors: Jean Giddens
Paperback ISBN: 9780323581936
eBook ISBN: 9780323598118
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 3rd February 2020
Page Count: 576
About the Author

Jean Giddens

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Executive Nurse Fellow, Dean and Professor, School of Nursing, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia

