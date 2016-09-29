Computers as Components
4th Edition
Principles of Embedded Computing System Design
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword to the First Edition
- Preface to the First Edition
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Preface to the Third Edition
- Preface to the Fourth Edition
- Chapter 1. Embedded Computing
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Complex systems and microprocessors
- 1.3. The embedded system design process
- 1.4. Design example: model train controller
- 1.5. A guided tour of this book
- 1.6. Summary
- What we learned
- Further reading
- Chapter 2. Instruction Sets
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Preliminaries
- 2.3. ARM processor
- 2.4. PICmicro midrange family
- 2.5. TI C55x DSP
- 2.6. TI C64x
- 2.7. Summary
- What we learned
- Further reading
- Chapter 3. CPUs
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Programming input and output
- 3.3. Supervisor mode, exceptions, and traps
- 3.4. Coprocessors
- 3.5. Memory system mechanisms
- 3.6. CPU performance
- 3.7. CPU power consumption
- 3.8. Safety and security
- 3.9. Design example: data compressor
- 3.10. Summary
- What we learned
- Further reading
- Chapter 4. Computing Platforms
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Basic computing platforms
- 4.3. The CPU bus
- 4.4. Memory devices and systems
- 4.5. Designing with computing platforms
- 4.6. Consumer electronics architecture
- 4.7. Platform-level performance analysis
- 4.8. Platform-level power management
- 4.9. Design example: alarm clock
- 4.10. Design example: audio player
- 4.11. Summary
- What we learned
- Further reading
- Chapter 5. Program Design and Analysis
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Components for embedded programs
- 5.3. Models of programs
- 5.4. Assembly, linking, and loading
- 5.5. Compilation techniques
- 5.6. Program-level performance analysis
- 5.7. Software performance optimization
- 5.8. Program-level energy and power analysis and optimization
- 5.9. Analysis and optimization of program size
- 5.10. Program validation and testing
- 5.11. Safety and security
- 5.12. Design example: software modem
- 5.13. Design example: digital still camera
- 5.14. Summary
- What we learned
- Further reading
- Chapter 6. Processes and Operating Systems
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Multiple tasks and multiple processes
- 6.3. Multirate systems
- 6.4. Preemptive real-time operating systems
- 6.5. Priority-based scheduling
- 6.6. Interprocess communication mechanisms
- 6.7. Evaluating operating system performance
- 6.8. Example real-time operating systems
- 6.9. Design example: telephone answering machine
- 6.10. Design example: engine control unit
- 6.11. Summary
- What we learned
- Further reading
- Chapter 7. System Design Techniques
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Design methodologies
- 7.3. Requirements analysis
- 7.4. Specifications
- 7.5. System analysis and architecture design
- 7.6. Dependability, safety, and security
- 7.7. Summary
- What we learned
- Further reading
- Chapter 8. Internet-of-Things Systems
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. IoT system applications
- 8.3. IoT system architectures
- 8.4. Networks for IoT
- 8.5. Databases and timewheels
- 8.6. Example: smart home
- 8.7. Summary
- What we learned
- Further reading
- Chapter 9. Automotive and Aerospace Systems
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Networked control systems in cars and airplanes
- 9.3. Vehicular networks
- 9.4. Safety and security
- 9.5. Summary
- What we learned
- Further reading
- Chapter 10. Embedded Multiprocessors
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Why multiprocessors?
- 10.3. Categories of multiprocessors
- 10.4. MPSOCs and shared memory multiprocessors
- 10.5. Design example: video accelerator
- 10.6. Application example: optical disk
- 10.7. Summary
- What we learned
- Further reading
- Glossary
- References
- Index
Description
Computers as Components: Principles of Embedded Computing System Design, Fourth Edition, continues to focus on foundational content in embedded systems technology and design while introducing new content on security and safety, the design of Internet-of-Things devices and systems, and wireless communications standards like Bluetooth® and ZigBee®.
Key Features
- Uses real processors to demonstrate both technology and techniques
- Shows readers how to apply principles to actual design practice
- Stresses necessary fundamentals that can be applied to evolving technologies and helps readers gain facility to design large, complex embedded systems
- Covers the design of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices and systems, including applications, devices, and communication systems and databases
- Introduces concepts of safety and security in embedded systems
- Includes new chapter on Automotive and Aerospace Systems
- Describes wireless communication standards such as Bluetooth® and ZigBee®
Readership
Students in an embedded systems design course as well as researchers and savvy professionals schooled in hardware or software design.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2017
- Published:
- 29th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053874
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128103937
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Marilyn Wolf Author
Marilyn Wolf is Farmer Distinguished Chair and Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar at the Georgia Institute of Technology. She received her BS, MS, and PhD in electrical engineering from Stanford University in 1980, 1981, and 1984, respectively. She was with AT&T Bell Laboratories from 1984 to 1989. She was on the faculty of Princeton University from 1989 to 2007. Her research interests included embedded computing, embedded video and computer vision, and VLSI systems. She has received the ASEE Terman Award and IEEE Circuits and Systems Society Education Award. She is a Fellow of the IEEE and ACM and an IEEE Computer Society Golden Core member.. She is the author of two successful Morgan Kaufmann textbooks on embedded systems: Computers as Components, Third Edition (2012; 4e under contract); and High-Performance Embedded Computing, Second Edition (2014).
Affiliations and Expertise
Farmer Distinguished Chair and Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, Georgia Institute of Technology, GA, USA