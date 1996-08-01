Computer Hardware Maintenance presents the full scope and understanding of how the PC hardware maintenance function should operate and be managed in an organization, including steps involved in containing costs, keeping records, and planning the integration of the help desk function.

In today's IS department too often the PC hardware maintenance function is treated as a 'necessary evil', with the understanding that eventually all equipment will have some degree of mechanical or electrical failure. This book discusses scenarios where keeping the maintenance function internal is most viable and where having it external, from a depot service, pickup and delivery, or on-site service, is most viable. Computer Hardware Maintenance concludes with brief descriptions of available third-party systems and how emerging trends in PC hardware configuration as proposed by the Desktop Management Task Force (DMTF) will have a major impact on the PC hardware maintenance function in the future.