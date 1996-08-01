Computer Hardware Maintenance
1st Edition
An IS/IT Manager's Guide
Description
Computer Hardware Maintenance presents the full scope and understanding of how the PC hardware maintenance function should operate and be managed in an organization, including steps involved in containing costs, keeping records, and planning the integration of the help desk function.
In today's IS department too often the PC hardware maintenance function is treated as a 'necessary evil', with the understanding that eventually all equipment will have some degree of mechanical or electrical failure. This book discusses scenarios where keeping the maintenance function internal is most viable and where having it external, from a depot service, pickup and delivery, or on-site service, is most viable. Computer Hardware Maintenance concludes with brief descriptions of available third-party systems and how emerging trends in PC hardware configuration as proposed by the Desktop Management Task Force (DMTF) will have a major impact on the PC hardware maintenance function in the future.
Table of Contents
Introduction to the hardware maintenance function; Considerations on the installed base of PC hardware; Approaches to the maintenance function; Personnel and motivation under internal maintenance management; Steps in choosing an external maintenance source; Managing the external maintenance function; Integration of the Help Desk, asset tracking and hardware maintenance call management systems; The maintenance management information systems; Listing of third-party computerized maintenance support packages; Implications of the proposed Desk Top Management Taskforce (DTMF) Standard on managing a PC installed base and maintenance management; Computerized maintenance management system evaluation check list.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 1st August 1996
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080502533
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750694940
About the Author
Stephen Rood
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Director of Information Technology, MW Houck Inc., USA