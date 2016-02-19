XVIII Colloquium Spectroscopicum Internationale is a collection of plenary lectures presented at the 18th Colloquium Spectrospicum International, held at Grenoble, France on September 15-19, 1975. This book is composed of seven chapters, and begins with the potentials, advantages, and applications of X-ray and Mössbauer spectroscopy. The succeeding chapters deal with the design of fluorometric methods, the general aspects of the classical light sources (arc and spark) and their contributions to the accuracy of spectrochemical results, and the utility of electron microscopy for structure determination. The final chapters discuss the developments in spectroscopic instrumentation and progress in structure elucidation of natural products using some analytical techniques.

This book will prove useful to analytical and organic chemists.