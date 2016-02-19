Colloquium Spectroscopicum Internationale - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080215693, 9781483281346

Colloquium Spectroscopicum Internationale

1st Edition

Plenary Lectures Presented at the XVIII Colloquium Spectroscopicum International, Grenoble, France, 15 - 19 September 1975

Editors: J. P. Robin
eBook ISBN: 9781483281346
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 88
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

XVIII Colloquium Spectroscopicum Internationale is a collection of plenary lectures presented at the 18th Colloquium Spectrospicum International, held at Grenoble, France on September 15-19, 1975. This book is composed of seven chapters, and begins with the potentials, advantages, and applications of X-ray and Mössbauer spectroscopy. The succeeding chapters deal with the design of fluorometric methods, the general aspects of the classical light sources (arc and spark) and their contributions to the accuracy of spectrochemical results, and the utility of electron microscopy for structure determination. The final chapters discuss the developments in spectroscopic instrumentation and progress in structure elucidation of natural products using some analytical techniques.

This book will prove useful to analytical and organic chemists.

Table of Contents


Current Capabilities and Future Goals in X-Ray Spectroscopy

Effet Mössbauer et Applications à la Physique du Solide

Design of Fluorometric Analytical Methods

Les Propriétés Spectrochimiques de Certaines Sources Lumineuses

Electron Spectroscopy and Molecular Structure

Récents Développements en Spectroscopic Instrumentale

Some Recent Aspects in the Structure Elucidation of Natural Products

Details

No. of pages:
88
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483281346

About the Editor

J. P. Robin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.