Colloquium Spectroscopicum Internationale
1st Edition
Plenary Lectures Presented at the XVIII Colloquium Spectroscopicum International, Grenoble, France, 15 - 19 September 1975
XVIII Colloquium Spectroscopicum Internationale is a collection of plenary lectures presented at the 18th Colloquium Spectrospicum International, held at Grenoble, France on September 15-19, 1975. This book is composed of seven chapters, and begins with the potentials, advantages, and applications of X-ray and Mössbauer spectroscopy. The succeeding chapters deal with the design of fluorometric methods, the general aspects of the classical light sources (arc and spark) and their contributions to the accuracy of spectrochemical results, and the utility of electron microscopy for structure determination. The final chapters discuss the developments in spectroscopic instrumentation and progress in structure elucidation of natural products using some analytical techniques.
This book will prove useful to analytical and organic chemists.
Current Capabilities and Future Goals in X-Ray Spectroscopy
Effet Mössbauer et Applications à la Physique du Solide
Design of Fluorometric Analytical Methods
Les Propriétés Spectrochimiques de Certaines Sources Lumineuses
Electron Spectroscopy and Molecular Structure
Récents Développements en Spectroscopic Instrumentale
Some Recent Aspects in the Structure Elucidation of Natural Products
- No. of pages:
- 88
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281346