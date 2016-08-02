Chipless RFID based on RF Encoding Particle
1st Edition
Realization, Coding and Reading System
Description
Chipless RFID based on RF Encoding Particle: Realization, Coding and Reading System explores the field of chipless identification based on the RF Encoding Particle (REP). The book covers the possibility of collecting information remotely with RF waves (RFID) with totally passive tags without wire, batteries, and chips, and even printed on paper. Despite the many benefits of RFID, deployment is still hindered by several economic and technological factors. Among these barriers are the high cost of tags, lack of reliability and security in the information contained in the RFID chip, and how tags are 'recycled.'
This book focuses on the development of chipless RFID tags, representing a new family of low cost tags. With this technology information is extracted from the electromagnetic response of the tag, which depends only on its geometry. Various solutions have been developed by the authors to increase the amount of information, reduce the surface of the tag, or improve the robustness of detection. Considerations such as realization using paper substrate, the development of a low cost detection system, and measurements in a real environment have been addressed for practical implementation.
Key Features
- Introduces the chipless RFID REP approach as compared to classical chipless RFID, RFID, and barcode technologies
- Includes a demonstration of the practical and economic potential of chipless RFID technology, with detailed presentations and discussions of different test benches and comparisons
- Presents in detail numerous examples of chipless tags that are able to tackle specific problems: sensitivity of detection, encoding density, robustness of detection, problem of tag orientation, tags and reader cost, and compliance with emission standards
- Focuses on the development of chipless RFID tags, representing a new family of low cost tags
Readership
PhD students, engineers and researchers in the fields of developing RFID tag antennas, chipless RFID, automatic design tools, sensors and practical implementations; electrical engineering academics, laboratorites focusing on RF systems for embedded communication applications and manufacturers and systems integrators of RFID technology
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1: Introduction to RFID Technologies
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 The history of RFID
- 1.3 RFID technologies
- 1.4 Conclusion
- 2: The Latest Developments on Chipless RFID Technologies
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The latest developments on chipless RFID technologies
- 2.3 Comparison of current chipless RFID technologies
- 2.4 Market study on printable and chipless RFID technologies
- 2.5 Issues covered in this book
- 2.6 Conclusion
- 3: Information Coding Techniques in Chipless RFID
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Waveform and informational content of a signal
- 3.3 Basic principle of coding
- 3.4 Temporal coding
- 3.5 Frequency coding
- 3.6 Coding efficiency improvement
- 3.7 Comparison of amplitude and phase coding
- 3.8 Coding performance criteria
- 3.9 Conclusion
- 4: Design of Chipless RFID Tags
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Classification of chipless technologies
- 4.3 Problem modeling: example of a basic resonator
- 4.4 Parametric study of basic resonators and performance criteria
- 4.5 Combination of several resonators and optimization method
- 4.6 Design of tags without a ground plane
- 4.7 Design of tags with a ground plane
- 4.8 Conclusion
- 5: Implementation and Measurements of Chipless RFID Tags
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Manufacturing process of chipless RFID tags
- 5.3 Measurement methods of chipless RFID tags
- 5.4 Conclusion
- Conclusion
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 2nd August 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012666
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481079
About the Author
Arnaud Vena
Arnaud Vena is a lecturer at the University of Montpellier. Following industrial experience of more than 4 years between 2005-2009 at ACS Solution France, in the design of RFID readers in HF band, Arnaud Vena completed a thesisat the laboratory-INP Grenoble LCIS in Valencia to study RFID without chip. Between 2012-2013, he made a postdoctoral stay at TUT University in Finland, where he continued his research in the field of RFID sensors made by inkjet printing. In 2013, he joined the IES lab at the University of Montpellier, to reinforce the theme "RFID sensor". The same year, he won the thesis prize from the University of Grenoble for his contribution on chipless RFID technologies. In 2014, Arnaud Vena was elected "Early Career Representative" of the commission D "Electronics and Photonics" of the International Scientific Radio Union (URSI). Vena Arnaud is author of over 50 scientific papers and 3 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut d’Electronique et des Systèmes, Montpellier, France
Etienne Perret
Etienne Perret is an Associate Professor at the Grenoble Institute of Technology and a member of the Institut Universitaire de France. He conducts radiofrequency research on wireless communication systems, in particular RFID and chipless RFID.
Affiliations and Expertise
Grenoble Institute of Technology, France
Smail Tedjini
Smail Tedjini is a Research Professor at Grenoble-INP, specializing in applied electromagnetics with teachings systems, RF circuits and components. His research involves simulation and modeling of circuits and Wireless type of radiofrequency systems and applications for RFID and UWB. Other research activities have concerned the rapid optoelectronics, transmission and RF signal processing in the optical domain.
Affiliations and Expertise
LCIS - Grenoble institute of technology, Institut Universitaire de France, Paris, France