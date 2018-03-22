Cell Surface GRP78, a New Paradigm in Signal Transduction Biology
1st Edition
Description
Cell Surface GRP78, a New Paradigm in Signal Transduction Biology presents a new paradigm that has emerged in the past decade with the discovery that various intracellular proteins may acquire new functions as cell surface receptors. Two very prominent examples are ATP synthase and GRP78. While the role of cell surface ATP synthase has been reviewed in various books, this book directs its attention to the story of cell surface GRP78.
Key Features
- Edited by the researcher who identified cell surface expression of the molecular chaperone GRP78 as a major factor in prostate cancer and other malignancies
- Presents an in-depth treatment of the biological underpinnings of GRP78 and its connection to disease
- Provides four-color illustrations that facilitate the narrative
Readership
Cell biology researchers, teachers and graduate students specializing in the areas of medical oncology, lipidology, pharmacology and drug development, protein chemistry/biochemistry, infectious diseases, neurology and hematology. The book may be of interest also to members of pharmaceutical companies
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the Discovery of the Endoplasmic Reticulum Chaperone GRP78 on the Cell Surface
2. The Endoplasmic Reticulum Chaperone GRP78 also Functions as a Cell Surface Signaling Receptor
3. Cell surface GRP78: Anchoring and Translocation Mechanisms and Therapeutic Potential in Cancer
4. Cell Surface GRP78: A Targetable Marker of Cancer Stem-like Cells
5. Cell Surface GRP78 Regulates the Pro-Coagulant Activity of Tissue Factor
6. GRP78 Modulates the Plasminogen Activating System in the Brain: Implications for Human Disease
7. Escherichia coli Subtilase Cleaves Cell Surface GRP78 preventing COOH-terminal Signaling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 22nd March 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128123522
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128123515
About the Editor
Salvatore V. Pizzo
Studies from Pizzo’s laboratory identified cell surface expression of the molecular chaperone GRP78 as a major factor in prostate cancer and other malignancies. Cell surface GRP78 functions as a signaling receptor promoting tumor proliferation and suppressing apoptosis. Patients with a number of malignancies mount an autoimmune response to GRP78 and these antibodies, which bind to the NH2 terminal domains of GRP78, are receptor agonists whose appearance is a marker of poor prognosis. More recently, his lab has shown that antibodies directed against the COOH-terminal domain of GRP78 are receptor antagonists which may have therapeutic potential for treating patients whose tumors express GRP78 on the cell surface.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA