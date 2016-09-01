Cathedrals of Learning
1st Edition
Great and Ancient Universities of Western Europe
Description
Cathedrals of Learning: Great and Ancient Universities of Western Europe provides a conspectus of the great Western European universities, pithily tells their life stories, showcases their architectural heritage, and describes the art, literary, and natural history collections they have accumulated over the centuries.
This book profiles the ancient universities and their distinctive organizational cultures, reveals their customs, ceremonies, and traditions, their quirks and quiddities, recounts their complicated histories, describes their architectural wonders (libraries, museums, anatomy theaters, botanical gardens) and treasures (rare manuscripts, antiquities, paintings, and objects d’art of all kinds), and introduces their famous alumni, distinguished scholars, Nobel Prize-winning scientists, and famously eccentric personalities.
It is a book for scholars, researchers, and anyone interested in these ancient institutions that remain centers of learning in the contemporary world.
Key Features
- Contains a collection of mini biographies, pen portraits of some of the world’s most venerable universities
- Offers twelve institutional biographies that can be used to compare universities and their complex histories
- Written in an easy and rigorous style, with accessible coverage
- Compiled by a leading figure in information science, with a wide experience of great universities and the trends with which they are associated
Readership
Researchers interested in the history and future of ancient universities; informed readers with similar interest
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Author
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 1. Introduction: Lasting Legacies
- 1.1. Purpose of This Book
- Chapter 2. University of St Andrews
- Chapter 3. Trinity College Dublin
- Chapter 4. University of Edinburgh
- Chapter 5. University of Oxford
- Chapter 6. University of Salamanca
- Chapter 7. Leiden University
- Chapter 8. University of Coimbra
- Chapter 9. Heidelberg University
- Chapter 10. University of Bologna
- Chapter 11. University of Padua
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 1st September 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005620
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081005569
About the Author
Blaise Cronin
Blaise Cronin is Rudy Professor of Information Science at Indiana University and Honorary Visiting Professor at City University, London and also Edinburgh Napier University. Previously, he was also the Professor of Information Science at the University of Strathclyde.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Information Science, Indiana University, USA