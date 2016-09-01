Cathedrals of Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081005569, 9780081005620

Cathedrals of Learning

1st Edition

Great and Ancient Universities of Western Europe

Authors: Blaise Cronin
eBook ISBN: 9780081005620
Paperback ISBN: 9780081005569
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 1st September 2016
Page Count: 248
Description

Cathedrals of Learning: Great and Ancient Universities of Western Europe provides a conspectus of the great Western European universities, pithily tells their life stories, showcases their architectural heritage, and describes the art, literary, and natural history collections they have accumulated over the centuries.

This book profiles the ancient universities and their distinctive organizational cultures, reveals their customs, ceremonies, and traditions, their quirks and quiddities, recounts their complicated histories, describes their architectural wonders (libraries, museums, anatomy theaters, botanical gardens) and treasures (rare manuscripts, antiquities, paintings, and objects d’art of all kinds), and introduces their famous alumni, distinguished scholars, Nobel Prize-winning scientists, and famously eccentric personalities.

It is a book for scholars, researchers, and anyone interested in these ancient institutions that remain centers of learning in the contemporary world.

Key Features

  • Contains a collection of mini biographies, pen portraits of some of the world’s most venerable universities
  • Offers twelve institutional biographies that can be used to compare universities and their complex histories
  • Written in an easy and rigorous style, with accessible coverage
  • Compiled by a leading figure in information science, with a wide experience of great universities and the trends with which they are associated

Readership

Researchers interested in the history and future of ancient universities; informed readers with similar interest

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • About the Author
  • Acknowledgements
  • Chapter 1. Introduction: Lasting Legacies
    • 1.1. Purpose of This Book
  • Chapter 2. University of St Andrews
  • Chapter 3. Trinity College Dublin
  • Chapter 4. University of Edinburgh
  • Chapter 5. University of Oxford
  • Chapter 6. University of Salamanca
  • Chapter 7. Leiden University
  • Chapter 8. University of Coimbra
  • Chapter 9. Heidelberg University
  • Chapter 10. University of Bologna
  • Chapter 11. University of Padua
  • References
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081005620
Paperback ISBN:
9780081005569

About the Author

Blaise Cronin

Blaise Cronin is Rudy Professor of Information Science at Indiana University and Honorary Visiting Professor at City University, London and also Edinburgh Napier University. Previously, he was also the Professor of Information Science at the University of Strathclyde.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Information Science, Indiana University, USA

