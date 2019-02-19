Casting Light on the Dark Side of Brain Imaging

List of Contributors

Introductory Comments to Any Aspiring NeuroJedi: The Right Way to Read this Book

Amir Raz

Overview

Robert T. Thibault

Neuroskepticism: questioning the brain as symbol and selling-point

Neuroskeptic, Pseudonymous blogger, Discover Magazine

Section I: Imaging bains: What for?

1. Can neuroimaging reveal how the brain thinks?

Stevan Harnad

2. Is addiction a brain disease?

Scott O. Lilienfeld and Sally Satel

3. How brain imaging takes psychiatry for a ride

Surjo R. Soekadar and David Haslacher

4. Brain-computer interfaces for communication in paralysis

Niels Birbaumer and Aygul Rana

5. Neurohype and the law: A cautionary tale

Stephen J. Morse

6. The brain in the classroom: The mindless appeal of neuroeducation

Gregory Donoghue

Section II: What are we measuring?

7. Brain waves: How to decipher the cacophony

Suresh Muthukumaraswamy

8. On the relationship between functional MRI signals and neuronal activity

Amir Shmuel

9. MRI artifacts in psychiatry: Head motion, breathing, and other systematic confounds

Robert T. Thibault and Amir Raz

10. When the brain lies: Body posture alters neural activity

Robert T. Thibault

Section III: The devil's in the details

11. The replication challenge: Is brain imaging next?

David Mehler

12. Power and design considerations in imaging research

Marcus R. Munafò, Henk R. Cremers, Tor D. Wager and Tal Yarkoni

13. Why neuroimaging can't diagnose autism

Robert T. Thibault, Lauren Dahl and Amir Raz

Section IV: Neuroimaging: Holy Grail or false prophet?

14. From mind to brain: The challenge of neuro-reductionism

Ian Gold

15. The power of belief in the magic of neuroscience

Jay A. Olson

16. Neuroplacebos: When healing is a no-brainer

Samuel Veissière

17. Brain imaging and artificial intelligence

Uri Maoz and Erik Linstead

Section V: Can we train the brain better?

18. Noninvasive brain stimulation: When the hype transcends the evidence

Jared Cooney Horvath

19. Neurofeedback: An inside perspective

Jimmy Ghaziri and Robert T. Thibault

20. The (dis)enchantment of brain-training games

Sheida Rabipour

21. What's wrong with "the mindful brain"? Moving past a neurocentric view of meditation

Michael Lifshitz and Evan Thompson

22. "Backed by neuroscience": How brain imaging sells

Lauren Dahl and Amir Raz

Section VI: What next?

23. From regions to networks: Neuroimaging approaches to mapping brain organization

Ricky Burns, Daniel S. Margulies and Philipp Haueis

24. Whole-brain modeling of neuroimaging data: Moving beyond correlation to causation

Morten L. Kringelbach and Gustavo Deco

25. Connecting networks to neurons

Michael I. Posner

26. High field magnetic resonance imaging

Alayar Kangarlu

Conclusion

Robert T. Thibault