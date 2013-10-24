Bridging the gap between human physical therapy and veterinary medicine, Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy, 2nd Edition provides vets, veterinary students, and human physical therapists with traditional and alternative physical therapy methods to effectively evaluate and treat dogs with various debilitating conditions. Coverage includes treatment protocols for many types of cutaneous, neurologic, and musculoskeletal injuries to facilitate a faster and more complete recovery.

"Overall, this book is an extensive text for anyone interested in pursuing canine rehabilitation and physical therapy" Reviewed by: Helen Davies, University of Melbourne on behalf of Australian Veterinary Journal, March 2015