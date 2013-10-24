Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437703092, 9781455775781

Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy

2nd Edition

Authors: Darryl Millis Darryl Millis David Levine
eBook ISBN: 9781455775781
eBook ISBN: 9781455775804
eBook ISBN: 9781437706482
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437703092
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th October 2013
Page Count: 784
Description

Bridging the gap between human physical therapy and veterinary medicine, Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy, 2nd Edition provides vets, veterinary students, and human physical therapists with traditional and alternative physical therapy methods to effectively evaluate and treat dogs with various debilitating conditions. Coverage includes treatment protocols for many types of cutaneous, neurologic, and musculoskeletal injuries to facilitate a faster and more complete recovery.

"Overall, this book is an extensive text for anyone interested in pursuing canine rehabilitation and physical therapy" Reviewed by: Helen Davies, University of Melbourne on behalf of Australian Veterinary Journal, March 2015

Key Features

  • Invaluable protocols for conservative and postoperative treatment ensure the successful healing of dogs and their return to full mobility.
  • Printable medical record forms on the companion website, including client information worksheets, referral forms, orthopedic evaluation forms, and more, can be customized for your veterinary practice.
  • Six completely updated chapters on exercising dogs define the basic principles of aquatic and land-based exercise and how they may be applied to dogs, as well as how physical therapy professionals can adapt common "human" exercises to dogs.
  • Numerous chapters on therapeutic modalities, including therapeutic lasers, illustrate how physical therapy professionals can adapt common "human" modalities to dogs.
  • Physical examination chapters offer comprehensive information on orthopedics, neurology, and rehabilitation.

Table of Contents

Section I: Introduction to Physical Rehabilitation

  1. History of Canine Physical Rehabilitation

  2. Regulatory and Practice Issues for the Veterinary and Physical Therapy Professions

  3. Conceptual Overview of Physical Therapy, Veterinary Medicine, and Canine Rehabilitation

    4. Section II: Basic Science of Veterinary Rehabilitation

  4. Canine Behavior

  5. Canine Anatomy

  6. Tissue Healing: Tendons, Ligaments, Bone, Muscles, and Cartilage

  7. Responses of Musculoskeletal Tissues to Disuse and Remobilization

  8. Exercise Physiology

  9. Exercise Physiology of the Canine Athlete – NEW!

    10. Section III: Patient Assessment and Management

  10. Orthopedic and Neurologic Examination

  11. Canine Locomotion Analysis

  12. The Physical Rehabilitation Evaluation – NEW!

  13. Assessing and Measuring Outcomes

  14. Rehabilitating the Painful Patient: Pain Management in Physical Rehabilitation – NEW!

  15. The Role of Chondroprotectants, Nutraceuticals, and Nutrition in Rehabilitation Nursing Care of the Rehabilitation Patient – NEW!

  16. Nursing Care of the Rehabilitation Patient – NEW!

  17. Devices for Ambulation Assistance in Companion Animals – NEW!

    18. Section IV: Therapeutic Modalities

  18. Superficial Thermal Modalities

  19. Therapeutic Ultrasound

  20. Electrical Stimulation – NEW!

  21. Therapeutic Lasers in Canine Rehabilitation – NEW!

  22. Applications of Extracorporeal Shock Wave in Small Animal Practice – NEW!

  23. Other Modalities in Veterinary Rehabilitation – NEW!

    24. Section V: Therapeutic Exercise and Manual Therapy

  24. Biomechanics of Physical Rehabilitation and Kinematics of Exercise – NEW!

  25. Range-of-Motion and Stretching Exercises

  26. Joint Mobilization – NEW!

  27. Massage

  28. Exercises for Proprioception, Balance, and Joint Position Awareness

  29. Therapeutic Exercises: Early Limb Use Exercises

  30. Therapeutic Exercises: Joint Motion, Strengthening, Endurance and Speed Exercises

  31. Aquatic Therapy

    32. Section VI: Physical Therapy for Specific Diagnoses

  32. Common Orthopedic Conditions and Their Physical Rehabilitation

  33. Common Conditions and Physical Rehabilitation of the Athletic Patient – NEW!

  34. Neurologic Conditions and Physical Rehabilitation of the Neurologic Patient

  35. Physical Rehabilitation for Geriatric and Arthritic Patients

  36. Physical Therapy for Wound Care – NEW!

  37. Physical Rehabilitation for the Critically Injured Veterinary Patient

  38. Development of a Rehabilitation Facility for Small Animals and Business Considerations

Appendix 1: Protocol Development and Protocols

Appendix 2: Manufacturers of Supplies and Equipment – NEW!

Glossary

Index  

Details

No. of pages:
784
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

David Levine

Affiliations and Expertise

UC Foundation Associate Professor of Physical Therapy, The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Chattanooga, TN, Professor and Walter M. Cline Chair of Excellence in Physical Therapy, Department of Physical Therapy

