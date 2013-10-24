Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy
2nd Edition
Description
Bridging the gap between human physical therapy and veterinary medicine, Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy, 2nd Edition provides vets, veterinary students, and human physical therapists with traditional and alternative physical therapy methods to effectively evaluate and treat dogs with various debilitating conditions. Coverage includes treatment protocols for many types of cutaneous, neurologic, and musculoskeletal injuries to facilitate a faster and more complete recovery.
"Overall, this book is an extensive text for anyone interested in pursuing canine rehabilitation and physical therapy" Reviewed by: Helen Davies, University of Melbourne on behalf of Australian Veterinary Journal, March 2015
Key Features
- Invaluable protocols for conservative and postoperative treatment ensure the successful healing of dogs and their return to full mobility.
- Printable medical record forms on the companion website, including client information worksheets, referral forms, orthopedic evaluation forms, and more, can be customized for your veterinary practice.
- Six completely updated chapters on exercising dogs define the basic principles of aquatic and land-based exercise and how they may be applied to dogs, as well as how physical therapy professionals can adapt common "human" exercises to dogs.
- Numerous chapters on therapeutic modalities, including therapeutic lasers, illustrate how physical therapy professionals can adapt common "human" modalities to dogs.
- Physical examination chapters offer comprehensive information on orthopedics, neurology, and rehabilitation.
Table of Contents
Section I: Introduction to Physical Rehabilitation
- History of Canine Physical Rehabilitation
- Regulatory and Practice Issues for the Veterinary and Physical Therapy Professions
- Conceptual Overview of Physical Therapy, Veterinary Medicine, and Canine Rehabilitation
- Canine Behavior
- Canine Anatomy
- Tissue Healing: Tendons, Ligaments, Bone, Muscles, and Cartilage
- Responses of Musculoskeletal Tissues to Disuse and Remobilization
- Exercise Physiology
- Exercise Physiology of the Canine Athlete – NEW!
- Orthopedic and Neurologic Examination
- Canine Locomotion Analysis
- The Physical Rehabilitation Evaluation – NEW!
- Assessing and Measuring Outcomes
- Rehabilitating the Painful Patient: Pain Management in Physical Rehabilitation – NEW!
- The Role of Chondroprotectants, Nutraceuticals, and Nutrition in Rehabilitation Nursing Care of the Rehabilitation Patient – NEW!
- Nursing Care of the Rehabilitation Patient – NEW!
- Devices for Ambulation Assistance in Companion Animals – NEW!
- Superficial Thermal Modalities
- Therapeutic Ultrasound
- Electrical Stimulation – NEW!
- Therapeutic Lasers in Canine Rehabilitation – NEW!
- Applications of Extracorporeal Shock Wave in Small Animal Practice – NEW!
- Other Modalities in Veterinary Rehabilitation – NEW!
- Biomechanics of Physical Rehabilitation and Kinematics of Exercise – NEW!
- Range-of-Motion and Stretching Exercises
- Joint Mobilization – NEW!
- Massage
- Exercises for Proprioception, Balance, and Joint Position Awareness
- Therapeutic Exercises: Early Limb Use Exercises
- Therapeutic Exercises: Joint Motion, Strengthening, Endurance and Speed Exercises
- Aquatic Therapy
- Common Orthopedic Conditions and Their Physical Rehabilitation
- Common Conditions and Physical Rehabilitation of the Athletic Patient – NEW!
- Neurologic Conditions and Physical Rehabilitation of the Neurologic Patient
- Physical Rehabilitation for Geriatric and Arthritic Patients
- Physical Therapy for Wound Care – NEW!
- Physical Rehabilitation for the Critically Injured Veterinary Patient
- Development of a Rehabilitation Facility for Small Animals and Business Considerations
Section II: Basic Science of Veterinary Rehabilitation
Section III: Patient Assessment and Management
Section IV: Therapeutic Modalities
Section V: Therapeutic Exercise and Manual Therapy
Section VI: Physical Therapy for Specific Diagnoses
Appendix 1: Protocol Development and Protocols
Appendix 2: Manufacturers of Supplies and Equipment – NEW!
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 24th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775781
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775804
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437706482
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437703092
About the Author
Darryl Millis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
Darryl Millis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
David Levine
Affiliations and Expertise
UC Foundation Associate Professor of Physical Therapy, The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Chattanooga, TN, Professor and Walter M. Cline Chair of Excellence in Physical Therapy, Department of Physical Therapy