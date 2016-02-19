Botulinum Neurotoxin and Tetanus Toxin
1st Edition
Description
Botulinum Neurotoxin and Tetanus Toxin covers the mechanism of action, pathogenesis, and treatment of clostridial neurotoxins. The book is organized into four parts encompassing 18 chapters that discuss the origin, structure, pharmacology, toxicology, immunology, assays, and clinical issues of botulinum and tetanus neurotoxins. The introductory part of the book discusses the discovery and production of neurotoxins in various strains of Clostridium bacteria. This text also describes how specific bacteriophages and plasmids mediate the pathogenicity of some types of Clostridium botulinum and Clostridium tetani. The subsequent part provides an overview of issues related to toxin binding, including toxins that may serve as models for botulinum and tetanus neurotoxins. Discussions on the peripheral and central aspects of poisoning transport in the central nervous system and on the antagonistic drugs for clostridial neurotoxins are provided. The third part of the book addresses the antibodies against botulinum neurotoxin. Bioassay in mice and highly sensitive immunoassays, such as reversed passive hemagglutination, reversed passive latex agglutination, radioimmunoassay, and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, are presented. The concluding part covers the animal models for these toxins and discusses the diagnosis and treatment of botulism and tetanus in human. The clinical use of Clostridium botulinum toxin type A in ocular and neuromuscular disease is also examined. This book will be of value to protein chemists, microbiologists, virologists, pharmacologists, immunologists, and clinicians.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Origin and Structure
1. Bacterial Sources of Clostridial Neurotoxins
I. Introduction
II. Discovery of Neurotoxigenic Clostridia
III. Organisms That Produce Botulinum Neurotoxin
IV. Organisms That Produce Tetanus Neurotoxin
V. Final Considerations
References
2. Bacteriophages and Plasmids in Clostridium botulinum and Clostridium tetani and Their Relationship to Production of Toxins
I. Introduction
II. General Characteristics of Bacteriophages and Their Bacterial Host
III. Bacteriophages of Clostridium botulinum Group III and Their Relationship to Neurotoxin Production
IV. Relationship of Phages to Production of Neurotoxin by Other Groups of Clostridium botulinum
V. Plasmids and Their Role in Toxigenicity of Clostridium botulinum
VI. Relationship of Phages to Production of Neurotoxin by Clostridium tetani
VII. Plasmids and the Toxigenicity of Clostridium tetani
VIII. Concluding Statements
References
3. The Structure of Botulinum Neurotoxin
I. Macrostructure of Botulinum Neurotoxin
II. Chemical Structure of the Neurotoxin
III. Conformation (Secondary and Tertiary Structure) of the Neurotoxin
IV. Structural Domains
V. Endogenous Conversion of the Single to Dichain Neurotoxin
VI. Probable Cause of Activation
References
4. The Structure of Tetanus Toxin
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Gross Structure of the Molecule
IV. Primary Structure
V. Secondary Structure
VI. Antigenic Substructure
VII. Similarities between Tetanus and Botulinum Neurotoxin Molecules
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
II. Pharmacology and Toxicology
5. Cell Surface Receptors for Protein Toxins
I. Introduction
II. Receptor Biochemistry
III. Microbial Toxin Receptors
References
6. Entry of Bacterial Toxins into Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis
III. Inhibition of Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis
IV. Entry of Diphtheria and Pseudomonas Toxins into Mammalian Cells
V. Entry of Botulinum Neurotoxins and Tetanus Toxin into Mammalian Cells
References
7. Peripheral Actions of the Botulinum Toxins
I. Introduction
II. Summarizing the Model for Neurotoxin Action
III. Tissue Binding
IV. Internalization of Neurotoxin
V. Mechanism of Neurotoxin Action
VI. Clostridial Binary Toxins
References
8. Peripheral Actions of Tetanus Toxin
I. Introduction and Historical Perspective
II. Neuromuscular Transmission
III. Exocytosis of Adrenergic Transmitter
IV. Comparison of Action of Tetanus Toxin and Botulinum Toxins
V. Concluding Remarks
References
9. Axoplasmic Transport and Transynaptic Movement of Tetanus Toxin
I. Introduction
II. Toxin Fixation
III. Internalization of Bound Tetanus Toxin
IV. Retrograde Transport of the Toxin
V. Transynaptic Movement of Tetanus Toxin
VI. Relationships between Transport and Biological Activity of Tetanus Toxin
VII. Use of Tetanus Toxin-Derived Fragments as Specific Carriers for Drugs to the CNS
VIII. Retrograde Transport and Neurotropism
References
10. Clostridial Toxins and the Central Nervous System: Studies on In Situ Tissues
I. Spinal and Supraspinal Neurons of Arrival for Tetanus and Botulinum Toxins
II. Actions of the Toxins on the Function and Structure of the Neurons of Arrival
III. Transsynaptic Transport of Tetanus Toxin
IV. Fixation of Tetanus Toxin and Botulinum Toxin at Presynaptic Terminals
V. Action of Tetanus and Botulinum Toxin on Spinal Motor Functions
VI. Action of Tetanus Toxin on the Activity of Autonomie Efferents
VII. Action of Tetanus Toxin after Microinjection into Groups of Neurons in the Central Nervous System
VIII. Biochemical Actions of Tetanus Toxin in Situ
References
11. Clostridial Neurotoxins and the Central Nervous System: Functional Studies on Isolated Preparations
I. Historical Perspective
II. Studies on Isolated Preparations
III. Unifying Hypotheses
References
12. Pharmacologic Antagonism of Clostridial Toxins
I. Introduction
II. Possible Sites of Antagonism
III. Drugs Antagonizing the Paralysis Caused by Botulinum and Tetanus Toxins
IV. Restoration of Function in Botulinum Toxin Paralysis by Experimental Nerve Regeneration
V. Conclusions
References
III. Immunology and Assays
13. Antibodies against Botulinum Neurotoxin
I. Introduction
II. Immunologic Properties of Botulinum Toxins as Studied with Polyclonal Antibodies
III. Generation and Properties of Monoclonal Antibodies against Neurotoxin
IV. Application of Polyclonal and Monoclonal Antibodies to Immunologic Diagnosis
V. Preparation and Effectiveness of Vaccine for Human Use
VI. Conclusion
References
14. Assays for Botulinum and Tetanus Toxins
I. Introduction
II. Bioassay for Botulinum Toxin
III. Bioassay for Tetanus Toxin
IV. Immunoassays for Botulinum Toxin
V. Concluding Remarks
References
IV. Clinical Issues
15. Animal Models of Botulism and Tetanus
I. Introduction
II. Botulism
III. Tetanus
IV. Conclusions
References
16. Botulism
I. Introduction
II. Epidemiology
III. Clinical Illness
IV. Evaluation of the Patient with Suspected Botulism
V. Treatment
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
17. Clinical Aspects of Tetanus
I. Introduction
II. Epidemiology of Tetanus
III. Clinical Manifestations of Tetanus
IV. Diagnosis
V. Therapy for Tetanus
VI. Prevention of Tetanus
VII. Conclusion
References
18. Clostridial Toxins as Therapeutic Agents
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of Toxin Action
III. Clinical Results
IV. Complications and Side Effects
V. Conclusions
References and Bibliography for Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th April 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141604