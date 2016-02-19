Biomedical Signal Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120471454, 9780323140140

Biomedical Signal Processing

1st Edition

Authors: Metin Akay
eBook ISBN: 9780323140140
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th March 1994
Page Count: 377
Description

Sophisticated techniques for signal processing are now available to the biomedical specialist! Written in an easy-to-read, straightforward style, Biomedical Signal Processing presents techniques to eliminate background noise, enhance signal detection, and analyze computer data, making results easy to comprehend and apply. In addition to examining techniques for electrical signal analysis, filtering, and transforms, the author supplies an extensive appendix with several computer programs that demonstrate techniques presented in the text.

Readership

Electrical engineering professionals, senior or graduate researchers and students, and electronics engineering professionals.

Table of Contents

Fundamentals of Digital Signals and Systems: Digital Signals and Systems.

z-Transforms. Digital Filter Design.

Classical Spectral Estimation Techniques: Discrete and Fast Fourier Transform Algorithms. The Periodogram and Blackman-Tukey. Cepstrum Analysis.

Adaptive Filters: Adaptive Noise Canceling. Adaptive Line Enhancer. Adaptive Zero-Tracking Methods.

Parametric Modeling Methods: Autoregressive (AR) Method. The Autoregressive Moving Average (ARMA) Method. Prony's Method.

About the Author

Metin Akay

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey and University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, U.S.A.

Reviews

@qu:"In general, the material is very well selected and well organized. Its style and illustrations are very clear and readable. The argumentation and discussions are also clear and logically correct. This text is unique in the field of biomedical signal processing in emphasizing the biomedical application aspects of signal analysis using numerous and up-to-date examples." @source:--CONTROL ENGINEERING PRACTICE

