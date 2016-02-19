Biomedical Signal Processing
1st Edition
Description
Sophisticated techniques for signal processing are now available to the biomedical specialist! Written in an easy-to-read, straightforward style, Biomedical Signal Processing presents techniques to eliminate background noise, enhance signal detection, and analyze computer data, making results easy to comprehend and apply. In addition to examining techniques for electrical signal analysis, filtering, and transforms, the author supplies an extensive appendix with several computer programs that demonstrate techniques presented in the text.
Readership
Electrical engineering professionals, senior or graduate researchers and students, and electronics engineering professionals.
Table of Contents
Fundamentals of Digital Signals and Systems: Digital Signals and Systems.
z-Transforms. Digital Filter Design.
Classical Spectral Estimation Techniques: Discrete and Fast Fourier Transform Algorithms. The Periodogram and Blackman-Tukey. Cepstrum Analysis.
Adaptive Filters: Adaptive Noise Canceling. Adaptive Line Enhancer. Adaptive Zero-Tracking Methods.
Parametric Modeling Methods: Autoregressive (AR) Method. The Autoregressive Moving Average (ARMA) Method. Prony's Method.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 377
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 10th March 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140140
About the Author
Metin Akay
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey and University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:"In general, the material is very well selected and well organized. Its style and illustrations are very clear and readable. The argumentation and discussions are also clear and logically correct. This text is unique in the field of biomedical signal processing in emphasizing the biomedical application aspects of signal analysis using numerous and up-to-date examples." @source:--CONTROL ENGINEERING PRACTICE