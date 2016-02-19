Biology of Conidial Fungi
1st Edition
Description
Biology of Conidial Fungi, Volume 2 presents detailed considerations of many facets of conidial fungi. Organized into four parts, this volume begins with the discussion on the four categories of clinical infections of man caused by this organism. It then describes the ultrastructure, development, physiology, biochemistry, and genetics of conidial fungi. It also explains the techniques for investigation of conidial fungi, including isolation, cultivation, and maintenance. Techniques for examining developmental and ultrastructural aspects of conidial fungi are shown as well.
This volume will fill some gaps in the knowledge of anamorphs and serve as a useful reference to advanced students who probably encounter such type of fungi.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
IV Conidial Fungi and Man
15 Clinical Aspects of Medically Important Conidial Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Superficial Infections
III. Cutaneous Infections
IV. Subcutaneous Infections
V. Systemic Infections
References
16 Mycotoxin Production by Conidial Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Brief History of Mycotoxicoses
III. Mycotoxin-Producing Conidial Fungi
IV. Control of Mycotoxin Production
V. Methods for Detection and Proper Handling of Mycotoxins
VI. Summary
References
17 Development of Parasitic Conidial Fungi in Plants
I. Introduction
II. Ingress
III. Ramification
IV. Egress
V. Host Responses
References
18 Food Spoilage and Biodeterioration
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing Saprophytic Fungal Growth
III. Important Genera of Spoilage and Biodeteriorative Fungi
IV. Spoilage of Specific Foods by Conidial Fungi
References
19 Use of Conidial Fungi in Biological Control
I. Introduction
II. Conidial Fungi as Biological Control Agents
III. Recent Advances
IV. Considerations
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
20 Predators and Parasites of Microscopic Animals
I. Introduction
II. Predators of Nematodes
III. Predators of Other Animals
IV. Endoparasites of Nematodes
V. Endoparasites of Other Microfauna
References
21 Entomogenous Fungi
I. Introduction
II. The Infection Process
III. Special Problems: Dispersal, Survival, and Adaptation to the Host
IV. Microbial Control
V. Conclusion
References
22 Food Technology and Industrial Mycology
I. Introduction
II. Food Technology
III. Conidial Fungi in Industry
IV. Potential Uses of Conidial Fungi
References
V Ultrastructure, Development, Physiology, and Biochemistry
23 Conidiogenesis and Conidiomatal Ontogeny
I. Introduction
II. Blastic and Thallic Development
III. Summary of Different Modes of Conidiogenesis
IV. Conidiomatal Development in Coelomycetes and Hyphomycetes
References
24 Biochemistry of Microcycle Conidiation
I. Introduction
II. The Microcycle as a Model System for Sporulation Studies
III. Morphological and Ultrastructural Changes during Microcycle Conidiation
IV. Biochemical Aspects of Microcycle Conidiation
References
25 Nuclear Behavior in Conidial Fungi
I. Introduction
II. General Morphology of Fungal Nuclei
III. Mitosis
IV. Some Further Examples of Mitosis in Conidial Fungi as Revealed by Light Microscopy
V. Nuclear Behavior during Conidiogenesis
VI. Methodology
References
26 Viruses of Conidial Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Discovery and Properties of Fungal Viruses
III. Transmission of Fungal Viruses
IV. Evolutionary Implications
References
27 Physiology of Conidial Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Cell Physiology
III. Organism Physiology
IV. Environmental Physiology
V. Conclusion
References
28 Cell Wall Chemistry, Ultrastructure, and Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Conidial Walls
III. Hyphal Walls
IV. Cell Walls and Phytopathology
References
VI Genetics
29 The Genetics of Conidial Fungi
I. Introduction
II. The Parasexual Cycle
III. Genetics and Natural Variation in Conidial Fungi
IV. Conclusions
References
VII Techniques for Investigation
30 Isolation, Cultivation, and Maintenance of Conidial Fungi
I. Isolation
II. Cultivation
III. Maintenance
References
31 Techniques for Examining Developmental and Ultrastructural Aspects of Conidial Fungi
I. Special Culturing Techniques
II. Light Microscope Examinations
III. Electron Microscopy
IV. Freeze-Fracture and Freeze-Etch Examinations
References
Subject Index
Index to Taxa
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143547