Bioceramics Volume 10, Volume 10

Bioceramics 10 contains the proceedings of the 10th International Symposium on Ceramics in Medicine, held in Paris, France, in October 1997. These annual symposia bring together distinguished researchers in the fields of ceramics and medicine to exchange ideas and to discuss recent research results.

Bioceramics in medicine has become one of the more important fields of biomaterials. The clinical applications of bioceramics are numerous. In particular in areas such as orthopaedic surgery, dentistry and plastic surgery, but also E.N.T., percutaneous devices and embolisation materials. In addition to the many clinical applications, Bioceramics 10 deals with a range of fundamental subjects in depth.

This book will be an essential reference tool for both clinicians, academics and industrial researchers interested in the use of ceramics in medicine. The book will also be of great value to students and lecturers in materials science, biomedical engineering and orthopaedics. This volume contains 140 papers, more than 200 high quality photographs, and both author and keyword indexes.