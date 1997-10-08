Bioceramics Volume 10, Volume 10
1st Edition
Description
Bioceramics 10 contains the proceedings of the 10th International Symposium on Ceramics in Medicine, held in Paris, France, in October 1997. These annual symposia bring together distinguished researchers in the fields of ceramics and medicine to exchange ideas and to discuss recent research results.
Bioceramics in medicine has become one of the more important fields of biomaterials. The clinical applications of bioceramics are numerous. In particular in areas such as orthopaedic surgery, dentistry and plastic surgery, but also E.N.T., percutaneous devices and embolisation materials. In addition to the many clinical applications, Bioceramics 10 deals with a range of fundamental subjects in depth.
This book will be an essential reference tool for both clinicians, academics and industrial researchers interested in the use of ceramics in medicine. The book will also be of great value to students and lecturers in materials science, biomedical engineering and orthopaedics. This volume contains 140 papers, more than 200 high quality photographs, and both author and keyword indexes.
Readership
Biomaterial and biomedical specialists
Table of Contents
Chapter headings: Calcium Phosphate in Vivo Formation. Glass Ceramics Bioactivity. Dense and Porous Bioactive Ceramics. Bone Cells onto Bioactive Ceramics. Surface Bearing Ceramics. Clinical Use of Ceramics. Poster 1. Poster 2. Bioceramics Synthesis and Evalution. Composite Ceramics. Dental and E.N.T. Applications. Orthopaedic Applications. Bioactive Bone Cement. New Materials and Technologies. Bioceramics Processing. Evaluations Methods and New Applications. Author Index. Keyword Index.
200 illustrations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 639
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1997
- Published:
- 8th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080548357
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080426921
About the Editor
L. Sedel
Affiliations and Expertise
Université Paris, France
C. Rey
Christopher Rey, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut National Polytechnique de Toulouse, France