Axial Spondyloarthritis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323568005, 9780323568012

Axial Spondyloarthritis

1st Edition

Authors: Philip Mease Muhammad Khan
eBook ISBN: 9780323568012
Paperback ISBN: 9780323568005
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th February 2019
Page Count: 304
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Focusing on the key essentials you need to know, Axial Spondyloarthritis provides a quick, expert overview of axSpA from a clinical perspective. This concise resource by Drs. Philip Mease and Muhammad Khan presents practical recommendations and guidelines for the diagnosis, management, and treatment of spondyloarthritis impacting the axial skeleton alongside an overview of epidemiology, special populations, and patient education.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Clinical Features, Physical Findings and Diagnosis of Axial Spondyloarthritis
    3. Epidemiology of Axial Spondyloarthritis
    4. Classification Criteria for Axial Spondyloarthritis
    5. Genetics of Axial Spondyloarthritis
    6. The Gut Microbiome and Ankylosing Spondylitis
    7. Pathogenesis of Ankylosing Spondylitis
    8. Bone Pathophysiology in Axial Spondyloarthritis
    9. Clinical Assessment of Axial Spondyloarthritis
    10. Imaging in Axial Spondyloarthritis
    11. Extra-articular Manifestations: Uveitis, Colitis, Psoriasis
    12. Co-morbidities
    13. Non-Pharmacological Management of Axial Spondyloarthritis
    14. Pharmacological Non-Biologic Management of Axial Spondyloarthritis
    15. Biologic Treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis
    16. Treatment Guidelines for Axial Spondyloarthritis
    17. Economic Evaluations in Axial Spondyloarthritis
    18. Patient Education and Patient Service Organizations

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323568012
Paperback ISBN:
9780323568005

About the Author

Philip Mease

Affiliations and Expertise

Rheumatologist, Seattle Rheumatology Associates, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology; Seattle, WA, United States

Muhammad Khan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.