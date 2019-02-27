Axial Spondyloarthritis
1st Edition
Authors: Philip Mease Muhammad Khan
eBook ISBN: 9780323568012
Paperback ISBN: 9780323568005
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th February 2019
Page Count: 304
Description
Focusing on the key essentials you need to know, Axial Spondyloarthritis provides a quick, expert overview of axSpA from a clinical perspective. This concise resource by Drs. Philip Mease and Muhammad Khan presents practical recommendations and guidelines for the diagnosis, management, and treatment of spondyloarthritis impacting the axial skeleton alongside an overview of epidemiology, special populations, and patient education.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Clinical Features, Physical Findings and Diagnosis of Axial Spondyloarthritis
3. Epidemiology of Axial Spondyloarthritis
4. Classification Criteria for Axial Spondyloarthritis
5. Genetics of Axial Spondyloarthritis
6. The Gut Microbiome and Ankylosing Spondylitis
7. Pathogenesis of Ankylosing Spondylitis
8. Bone Pathophysiology in Axial Spondyloarthritis
9. Clinical Assessment of Axial Spondyloarthritis
10. Imaging in Axial Spondyloarthritis
11. Extra-articular Manifestations: Uveitis, Colitis, Psoriasis
12. Co-morbidities
13. Non-Pharmacological Management of Axial Spondyloarthritis
14. Pharmacological Non-Biologic Management of Axial Spondyloarthritis
15. Biologic Treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis
16. Treatment Guidelines for Axial Spondyloarthritis
17. Economic Evaluations in Axial Spondyloarthritis
18. Patient Education and Patient Service Organizations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 27th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568012
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323568005
About the Author
Philip Mease
Affiliations and Expertise
Rheumatologist, Seattle Rheumatology Associates, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology; Seattle, WA, United States
Muhammad Khan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.