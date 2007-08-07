Atlas of Zeolite Framework Types - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780444530646, 9780080554341

Atlas of Zeolite Framework Types

6th Edition

Authors: Ch. Baerlocher Lynne B. McCusker D.H. Olson
eBook ISBN: 9780080554341
Paperback ISBN: 9780444530646
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th August 2007
Page Count: 404
Description

Zeolite scientists, whether they are working in synthesis, catalysis, characterization or application development, use the Atlas of Zeolite Framework Types as a reference. It describes the main features of all of the confirmed zeolite framework structures, and gives references to the relevant primary structural literature. Since the last edition 34 more framwork types have been approved and are described in this new edition. A further new feature will be that characteristic building units will be listed for each of the framework types. Zeolites and their analogs are used as desiccants, as water softeners, as shape-selective acid catalysts, as molecular sieves, as concentrators of radioactive isotopes, as blood clotting agents, and even as additives to animal feeds. Recently, their suitability as hosts for nanometer spacing of atomic clusters has also been demonstrated. These diverse applications are a reflection of the fascinating structures of these microporous materials. Each time a new zeolite framework structure is reported, it is examined by the Structure Commission of the International Zeolite Association (IZA-SC), and if it is found to be unique and to conform to the IZA-SC's definition of a zeolite, it is assigned a 3-letter framework type code. This code is part of the official IUPAC nomenclature for microporous materials. The Atlas of Zeolite Framework Types is essentially a compilation of data for each of these confirmed framework types. These data include a stereo drawing showing the framework connectivity, features that characterize the idealized framework structure, a list of materials with this framework type, information on the type material that was used to establish the framework type, and stereo drawings of the pore openings of the type material.

Key Features

  • Clear stereo drawings of each of the framework types
  • Description of the features of the framework type, allowing readers to quickly see if the framework type is suitable to their needs
  • References to isotypic materials, readers can quickly identify related materials and consult the appropriate reference

Readership

For researchers/consultants in the petrochemical industry and university chemistry or materials science departments

Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction and explanatory notes

  • Framework Type Page
  • Type Material Page
  • Supplementary Information

Chapter 2: Imma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 3: Im3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 4: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 5: Imma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 6: Cmce

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 7: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 8: P63/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 9: P6/mcc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 10: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 11: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 12: Pmmn

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 13: P63/mcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 14: P63/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 15: P63/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 16: P3¯1m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 17: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 18: Ia3¯d

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 19: Cmce

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 20: Cmce

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 21: Fm3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 22: P4/mcc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 23: I4/mmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 24: R3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 25: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 26: Pmma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 27: Cmme

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 28: Cmce

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Stability
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 29: P4/nmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 30: I4/mmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 31: P4122

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 32: P42/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 33: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 34: Imma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 35: P6¯2m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 36: P21lm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Frame work density
  • Channels

Chapter 37: P63lmmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 38: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 39: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 40: Imma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 41: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 42: Pnma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 44: Pbcn

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 46: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 47: P6122

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 48: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 50: P6/mmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 51: P42/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 52: P6/mmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 53: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 54: P63/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 55: P4¯m2

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 56: P63/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 57: Pmmn

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 58: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 59: P63/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 60: Pnma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 61: P63mc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 62: Cmme

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 63: Imma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 64: PG3/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 65: Fd3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 66: Immm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 67: P3¯m1

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 68: I41/amd

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 69: P63/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 70: P63/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 71: Cmmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 72: C2221

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 73: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 74: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 75: Cmce

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 76: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 77: P42/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 78: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 79: Amm2

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 80: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 81: Cmmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 82: Fmmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 83: Pbam

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 84: Pmma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 85: Im3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 86: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 87: R3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 88: P6¯m2

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 89: Pnma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 90: P63/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 91: P42/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 92: Pm3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 93: P6/mmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 94: Fd3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 95: P63/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 96: P63/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 97: P63/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 98: I4¯m2

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 99: Pm3¯n

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 100: I4/mmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 101: Pnma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 102: Imm2

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 103: 141/amd

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 104: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 105: P6/mmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 106: P42/mnm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 107: R3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 108: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 109: Fd3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 110: Pmmn

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 111: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 112: P6/mmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 113: I4¯m2

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Stability
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 114: I41/amd

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 115: Fmmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 116: Fmmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 117: P63/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 118: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Channels
  • Framework density

Chapter 119: I4/mmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 120: Offretite

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 121: I4/mmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 122: P6222

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 123: Pmma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 124: C2/c

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Stability
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 125: Im3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 126: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 127: Pca21

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 128: Im3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 129: I4/mcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 130: P2/c

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 131: Cmmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Stability
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 132: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 133: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 134: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 135: /41/amd

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Stability
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 136: Im3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Stability
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 137: I4¯m2

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 138: I4/mmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 139: R3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 140: P4/nmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 141: I4/mmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 142: P63/mmc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 143: R3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 144: P21/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 145: P21/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 146: Pmma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 147: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 148: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 149: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 150: 141/amd

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 151: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 152: Im3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 153: Pmna

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Stability
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 154: Pmmn

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 155: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 156: Fmmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 157: P21In

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 158: Cmmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 159: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 160: Pmma

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 161: P3¯m1

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Framework description
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 162: Cmcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 163: Fm3¯m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 164: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 165: Fmm2

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Stability
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 166: I4/mmm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 167: P4/nnc

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 168: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 169: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 170: P4¯

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 171: P63/mcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 172: P42/ncm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 173: I41/amd

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 174: Cccm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 175: P6¯2m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 176: C2/m

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Chapter 177: Pbcm

  • Publisher Summary
  • Idealized cell data
  • Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
  • Secondary building units
  • Composite building units
  • Materials with this framework type
  • Crystal chemical data
  • Framework density
  • Channels

Appendix A: Additional information for the data sheets of CHA, GIS IMF, IWW, MFI, PAU, TUN, UTL

Appendix B: Rules for Framework Type Assignment

Appendix C: Secondary Building Units and their Symbols

Appendix D: Selected Composite Building Units

Appendix E: Channel System Dimensions

Appendix F: Topological Densities

Appendix G: Origin of 3-Letter Codes and Material Names

Isotypic Material Index

Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080554341
Paperback ISBN:
9780444530646

About the Author

Ch. Baerlocher

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Crystallography, ETH-Zentrum, CH-8092 Zurich, Switzerland

Lynne B. McCusker

Affiliations and Expertise

Zürich, Switzerland

D.H. Olson

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

