Atlas of Zeolite Framework Types
6th Edition
Description
Zeolite scientists, whether they are working in synthesis, catalysis, characterization or application development, use the Atlas of Zeolite Framework Types as a reference. It describes the main features of all of the confirmed zeolite framework structures, and gives references to the relevant primary structural literature. Since the last edition 34 more framwork types have been approved and are described in this new edition. A further new feature will be that characteristic building units will be listed for each of the framework types. Zeolites and their analogs are used as desiccants, as water softeners, as shape-selective acid catalysts, as molecular sieves, as concentrators of radioactive isotopes, as blood clotting agents, and even as additives to animal feeds. Recently, their suitability as hosts for nanometer spacing of atomic clusters has also been demonstrated. These diverse applications are a reflection of the fascinating structures of these microporous materials. Each time a new zeolite framework structure is reported, it is examined by the Structure Commission of the International Zeolite Association (IZA-SC), and if it is found to be unique and to conform to the IZA-SC's definition of a zeolite, it is assigned a 3-letter framework type code. This code is part of the official IUPAC nomenclature for microporous materials. The Atlas of Zeolite Framework Types is essentially a compilation of data for each of these confirmed framework types. These data include a stereo drawing showing the framework connectivity, features that characterize the idealized framework structure, a list of materials with this framework type, information on the type material that was used to establish the framework type, and stereo drawings of the pore openings of the type material.
Key Features
- Clear stereo drawings of each of the framework types
- Description of the features of the framework type, allowing readers to quickly see if the framework type is suitable to their needs
- References to isotypic materials, readers can quickly identify related materials and consult the appropriate reference
Readership
For researchers/consultants in the petrochemical industry and university chemistry or materials science departments
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1: Introduction and explanatory notes
- Framework Type Page
- Type Material Page
- Supplementary Information
Chapter 2: Imma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 3: Im3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 4: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 5: Imma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 6: Cmce
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 7: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 8: P63/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 9: P6/mcc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 10: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 11: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 12: Pmmn
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 13: P63/mcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 14: P63/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 15: P63/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 16: P3¯1m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 17: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 18: Ia3¯d
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 19: Cmce
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 20: Cmce
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 21: Fm3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 22: P4/mcc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 23: I4/mmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 24: R3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 25: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 26: Pmma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 27: Cmme
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 28: Cmce
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Stability
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 29: P4/nmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 30: I4/mmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 31: P4122
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 32: P42/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 33: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 34: Imma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 35: P6¯2m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 36: P21lm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Frame work density
- Channels
Chapter 37: P63lmmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 38: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 39: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 40: Imma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 41: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 42: Pnma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 44: Pbcn
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 46: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 47: P6122
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 48: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 50: P6/mmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 51: P42/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 52: P6/mmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 53: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 54: P63/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 55: P4¯m2
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 56: P63/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 57: Pmmn
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 58: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 59: P63/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 60: Pnma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 61: P63mc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 62: Cmme
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 63: Imma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 64: PG3/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 65: Fd3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 66: Immm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 67: P3¯m1
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 68: I41/amd
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 69: P63/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 70: P63/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 71: Cmmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 72: C2221
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 73: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 74: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 75: Cmce
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 76: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 77: P42/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 78: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 79: Amm2
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 80: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 81: Cmmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 82: Fmmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 83: Pbam
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 84: Pmma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 85: Im3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 86: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 87: R3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 88: P6¯m2
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 89: Pnma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 90: P63/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 91: P42/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 92: Pm3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 93: P6/mmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 94: Fd3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 95: P63/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 96: P63/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 97: P63/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 98: I4¯m2
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 99: Pm3¯n
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 100: I4/mmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 101: Pnma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 102: Imm2
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 103: 141/amd
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 104: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 105: P6/mmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 106: P42/mnm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 107: R3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 108: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 109: Fd3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 110: Pmmn
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 111: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 112: P6/mmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 113: I4¯m2
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Stability
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 114: I41/amd
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 115: Fmmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 116: Fmmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 117: P63/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 118: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Channels
- Framework density
Chapter 119: I4/mmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 120: Offretite
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 121: I4/mmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 122: P6222
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 123: Pmma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 124: C2/c
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Stability
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 125: Im3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 126: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 127: Pca21
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 128: Im3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 129: I4/mcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 130: P2/c
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 131: Cmmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Stability
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 132: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 133: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 134: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 135: /41/amd
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Stability
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 136: Im3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Stability
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 137: I4¯m2
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 138: I4/mmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 139: R3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 140: P4/nmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 141: I4/mmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 142: P63/mmc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 143: R3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 144: P21/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 145: P21/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 146: Pmma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 147: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 148: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 149: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 150: 141/amd
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 151: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 152: Im3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 153: Pmna
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Stability
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 154: Pmmn
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 155: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 156: Fmmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 157: P21In
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 158: Cmmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 159: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 160: Pmma
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 161: P3¯m1
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Framework description
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 162: Cmcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 163: Fm3¯m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 164: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 165: Fmm2
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Stability
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 166: I4/mmm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 167: P4/nnc
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 168: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 169: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 170: P4¯
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 171: P63/mcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 172: P42/ncm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 173: I41/amd
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 174: Cccm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 175: P6¯2m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 176: C2/m
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Chapter 177: Pbcm
- Publisher Summary
- Idealized cell data
- Coordination sequences and vertex symbols
- Secondary building units
- Composite building units
- Materials with this framework type
- Crystal chemical data
- Framework density
- Channels
Appendix A: Additional information for the data sheets of CHA, GIS IMF, IWW, MFI, PAU, TUN, UTL
Appendix B: Rules for Framework Type Assignment
Appendix C: Secondary Building Units and their Symbols
Appendix D: Selected Composite Building Units
Appendix E: Channel System Dimensions
Appendix F: Topological Densities
Appendix G: Origin of 3-Letter Codes and Material Names
Isotypic Material Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 7th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554341
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444530646
About the Author
Ch. Baerlocher
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Crystallography, ETH-Zentrum, CH-8092 Zurich, Switzerland
Lynne B. McCusker
Affiliations and Expertise
Zürich, Switzerland
D.H. Olson
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA