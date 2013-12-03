Atlas of Gynecologic Surgical Pathology
3rd Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Rapidly and accurately identify gynecologic tumors and related lesions with the updated Atlas of Gynecologic Surgical Pathology. Complete with hundreds of stunning photographs and now available with online access, this visually dynamic medical reference book provides you with the know-how you need to perform state-of-the-art gynecologic diagnoses, right at your own microscope.
"The third edition of this book is again well illustrated and helpful for gynaecological surgical pathologists"
Reviewd by: PathLab.org, June 2014
Key Features
- Quickly and effortlessly find the essential information you need with summary tables, charts, and boxes throughout the text.
- Expedite reference with a consistent approach to every entity discussed, including definitions, clinical features, gross features, microscopic features, and differential diagnoses.
- Avoid diagnostic errors with comprehensive coverage of commonly encountered pitfalls.
Table of Contents
1. Non-neoplastic Lesions and Benign Tumors of the Vulva
2. Malignant Tumors of the Vulva
3. The Vagina
4. Tumor-Like Lesions and Benign Tumors of the Uterine Cervix
5. Invasive Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Cervix and its Precursors
6. Adenocarcinomas of the Cervix, Related Tumors, and their Precursors
7. Non-neoplastic Lesions of the Uterine Corpus
8. Endometrial Hyperplasia and Carcinoma
9. Mesenchymal and Mixed Epithelial–Mesenchymal Tumors of the Uterine Corpus and Cervix
10. Trophoblastic Lesions, Miscellaneous Primary Uterine Neoplasms, Hematopoietic Neoplasms, and Metastatic Neoplasms to the Uterus
11. The Fallopian Tube and Broad Ligament
12. Tumor-Like Lesions of the Ovary
13. Surface Epithelial–Stromal Tumors: General Features, Serous Tumors, and Mucinous Tumors
14. Surface Epithelial–Stromal Tumors: Endometrioid, Clear Cell, Transitional, Squamous, Rare, Undifferentiated, and Mixed Cell Types
15. Germ Cell Tumors of the Ovary
16. Sex Cord–Stromal and Steroid Cell Tumors of the Ovary
17. Miscellaneous Primary Ovarian Tumors
18. Metastatic Tumors of the Ovary (including Pseudomyxoma Peritonei, Hematolymphoid Neoplasms, and Tumors with Functioning Stroma)
19. Endometriosis and Lesions of the Secondary Müllerian System
20. Tumor-Like Lesions and Tumors of the Peritoneum (excluding Müllerian Lesions)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 3rd December 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323188821
About the Author
Philip Clement
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Pathologist, Department of Pathology, Vancouver General Hospital; Emeritus Professor of Pathology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Robert Young
Affiliations and Expertise
Pathologist, James Homer Wright Pathology Laboratories, Massachusetts General Hospital; Robert E. Scully Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, USA