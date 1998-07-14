Atlas of Fibre Fracture and Damage to Textiles
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Tensile failures; Fatigue; Other fibre studies; Textile processing and testing; Case studies – clothing and domestic uses; Case studies – industrial uses; Fibre archaeology and textile conservation; Forensic studies; Textile damage in forensic investigations; Medical applications.
Description
This new, retitled, edition of Fibre Failure and Wear of Materials has been updated and expanded to include more examples from work at UMIST (University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology) in the 1990s and to take account of recent research elsewhere. It contains over 500 new micrographs to add to the 1,000 in the first edition and includes two new sections on forensic and medical studies. Based on over 25 years of research at UMIST, the book is concerned with how fibres fail under stress. Until comparatively recently little was known about the way in which fibres break. In this book about 20 different modes of fibre failure are examined. Case studies have been selected both from the traditional uses of textiles in clothing and in household products, such as sheets, towels and carpets and also from the study of failure in textile structures used in industry and engineering, for example seat belts and ropes.
This unique collection of more than 1500 scanning electron micrographs and other pictures for identifying failure modes, together with the accompanying explanatory text, provides fibre scientists, polymer scientists and others working in textile research with a better understanding of fracture mechanisms. The book will also be of interest to forensic scientists and medical specialists using fibre implants. Finally, it will help textile technologists and design engineers to manufacture improved textile products and to use them in ways which will maximise their life span.
Readership
Fiber scientists, polymer scientists and others working in textile research; Forensic scientists and medical specialists using fiber implants; Textile technologists and design engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 14th July 1998
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845691271
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855733190
Reviews
It is a rich source of information for serious investigators who need to account for the causes of a particular event in which fibre fracture occurs., Journal of The Textile Institute
Casework examples quoted by Adolf and Hearle, in the chapter entitled Textile damage in forensic investigations, always make good reading for both the expert and layman alike., Science and Justice
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
J. W. S. Hearle Author
J. W. S. Hearle, M.A., Sc.D., Ph.D., C.Text F.T.I (Hon.), F.Inst.P, is Emeritus Professor of Textile Technology in the University of Manchester, UK.
B Lomas Author
W D Cooke Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UMIST, UK