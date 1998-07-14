Atlas of Fibre Fracture and Damage to Textiles - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781855733190, 9781845691271

Atlas of Fibre Fracture and Damage to Textiles

2nd Edition

Authors: J. W. S. Hearle B Lomas W D Cooke
eBook ISBN: 9781845691271
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733190
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 14th July 1998
Page Count: 468
Table of Contents

Tensile failures; Fatigue; Other fibre studies; Textile processing and testing; Case studies – clothing and domestic uses; Case studies – industrial uses; Fibre archaeology and textile conservation; Forensic studies; Textile damage in forensic investigations; Medical applications.

Description

This new, retitled, edition of Fibre Failure and Wear of Materials has been updated and expanded to include more examples from work at UMIST (University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology) in the 1990s and to take account of recent research elsewhere. It contains over 500 new micrographs to add to the 1,000 in the first edition and includes two new sections on forensic and medical studies. Based on over 25 years of research at UMIST, the book is concerned with how fibres fail under stress. Until comparatively recently little was known about the way in which fibres break. In this book about 20 different modes of fibre failure are examined. Case studies have been selected both from the traditional uses of textiles in clothing and in household products, such as sheets, towels and carpets and also from the study of failure in textile structures used in industry and engineering, for example seat belts and ropes.

This unique collection of more than 1500 scanning electron micrographs and other pictures for identifying failure modes, together with the accompanying explanatory text, provides fibre scientists, polymer scientists and others working in textile research with a better understanding of fracture mechanisms. The book will also be of interest to forensic scientists and medical specialists using fibre implants. Finally, it will help textile technologists and design engineers to manufacture improved textile products and to use them in ways which will maximise their life span.

Readership

Fiber scientists, polymer scientists and others working in textile research; Forensic scientists and medical specialists using fiber implants; Textile technologists and design engineers

Details

No. of pages:
468
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845691271
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855733190

Reviews

It is a rich source of information for serious investigators who need to account for the causes of a particular event in which fibre fracture occurs., Journal of The Textile Institute
Casework examples quoted by Adolf and Hearle, in the chapter entitled Textile damage in forensic investigations, always make good reading for both the expert and layman alike., Science and Justice

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J. W. S. Hearle Author

J. W. S. Hearle, M.A., Sc.D., Ph.D., C.Text F.T.I (Hon.), F.Inst.P, is Emeritus Professor of Textile Technology in the University of Manchester, UK.

B Lomas Author

W D Cooke Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UMIST, UK

