Astronomical Optics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780126298109, 9780080499512

Astronomical Optics

2nd Edition

Authors: Daniel Schroeder
eBook ISBN: 9780080499512
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126298109
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th September 1999
Page Count: 478
This book provides a unified treatment of the characteristics of telescopes of all types, both those whose performance is set by geometrical aberrations and the effect of the atmosphere, and those diffraction-limited telescopes designed for observations from above the atmosphere. The emphasis throughout is on basic principles, such as Fermat's principle, and their application to optical systems specifically designed to image distant celestial sources.

The book also contains thorough discussions of the principles underlying all spectroscopic instrumentation, with special emphasis on grating instruments used with telescopes. An introduction to adaptive optics provides the needed background for further inquiry into this rapidly developing area.

  • Geometrical aberration theory based on Fermat's principle
  • Diffraction theory and transfer function approach to near-perfect telescopes
  • Thorough discussion of 2-mirror telescopes, including misalignments
  • Basic principles of spectrometry; grating and echelle instruments
  • Schmidt and other catadioptric telescopes
  • Principles of adaptive optics
Introduction. Preliminaries: Definitions and Paraxial Optics. Fermat's Principle: An Introduction. Introduction to Aberrations. Fermat's Principle and Aberrations. Reflecting Telescopes. Schmidt Telescopes and Cameras. Catadioptric Telescopes and Cameras. Auxiliary Optics for Telescopes. Diffraction Theory and Aberrations. Transfer Functions: Hubble Space Telescope. Spectrometry: Definitions and Basic Principles. Dispersing Elements and Systems. Grating Aberrations: Concave Grating Spectrometers. Adaptive Optics: An Introduction. Detectors, Signal-to-Noise, and Detection Limits. Large Mirrors and Telescope Arrays. Table of Symbols. Index.

Daniel Schroeder

