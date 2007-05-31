Artificial Cells, Cell Engineering and Therapy
Part 1 The artificial cell: Introduction to artificial cells: Concept, history, design, current status and future; Polymeric hydrophilic polymers in targeted drug delivery; The artificial cell design: Liposomes; The artificial cell design: Nanoparticles. Part 2 Cell engineering: The cutting edge: Apoptosis and therapeutic opportunity; Bone marrow stromal cells in myocardial regeneration and the role of cell signalling; Musculoskeletal tissue engineering with skeletal muscle-derived stem cells. Part 3 Artificial cells for cell therapy: Artificial cell for oral delivery of live bacterial cells for therapy; Artificial cells in liver disease; Artificial cells as a novel approach to gene therapy; Capillary devices for therapy. Part 4 The clinical relevance of artificial cells and cell engineering: Artificial cells in medicine: With emphasis on blood substitutes; Bone marrow stromal cells as ‘universal donor cells’ for myocardial regeneration therapy; Myocardial regeneration, tissue engineering and therapy; Kidney diseases and potentials of artificial cells; Engineered cells for treatment of diabetes; Drug delivery system for active brain targeting; Artificial cells in enzyme therapy with emphasis on tyrosinase for melanoma in mice; Stem cell and regenerative medicine: Commercial and pharmaceutical implications; Acute lung injury/acute respiratory distress syndrome (ALI/ARDS): The mechanism, present therapy and therapeutic potential of cell-based therapy; Inflammatory bowel diseases: Current treatment strategies and potential for drug delivery using artificial cell microcapsules; Carrier-mediated and artificial-cell targeted cancer drug delivery.
Artificial cells, cell engineering and therapy are emerging technologies which will make a significant impact on the future of medicine and healthcare. However, research within the field is vast. This unique book provides a comprehensive study of the most recent advances in the field and its practical applications.
The first part of the book offers the reader an introduction to the basics of artificial cell technology with chapters on its origins, design, current status within medicine and future prospects. Part two covers apoptosis, the use of bone marrow stromal cells in myocardial regeneration together with signalling and tissue engineering. Part three discusses artificial cells for therapy, procedures for various clinical conditions and the current status of the discipline within the field. The book concludes with a final section on the role of artificial cells in medicine with particular focus on the use of artificial cells as blood substitutes and their potential use in myocardial regeneration, drug delivery and in treating kidney and bowel diseases, diabetes and cancer.
S Prakash Editor
Dr Satya Prakash is Director of the Biomedical Technology and Cell Therapy Research Laboratory and Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering (in the Faculty of Medicine) at the internationally renowned McGill University, Canada. Dr Prakash is highly regarded for his research into artificial cells, cell and tissue engineering, and more recently for his contribution to the development of controlled-release drug delivery systems.
McGill University, Canada