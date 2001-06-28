Arthur's Veterinary Reproduction and Obstetrics - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780702025563, 9780702037122

Arthur's Veterinary Reproduction and Obstetrics

8th Edition

Editors: David Noakes Timothy Parkinson Gary England
Authors: David Noakes Timothy Parkinson Gary England Geoffrey Arthur
eBook ISBN: 9780702037122
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702025563
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 28th June 2001
Page Count: 864
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This new eighth edition of the classic text covers all aspects of reproduction and obstetrics in all common domestic species, as well as several less common species. This is the only book to cover the full range of domestic animals and now also includes less common species such as llamas and alpacas. Several more common, frequently encountered small animal species such as guinea pigs and rabbits are discussed for the first time in this edition.

Details

No. of pages:
864
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702037122
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702025563

About the Editor

David Noakes

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Veterinary College, University of London, North Mymms, Hatfield, UK

Timothy Parkinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Veterinary, Animal & Biomedical Science, Massey University, Palmerson North, New Zealand Professor of Farm Animal Reproduction and Health

Gary England

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Foundation Dean, School of Veterinary Medicine & Science, University of Nottingham, Sutton Bonington Campus, Loughborough, Leicestershire, UK

About the Author

David Noakes

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Veterinary College, University of London, North Mymms, Hatfield, UK

Timothy Parkinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Veterinary, Animal & Biomedical Science, Massey University, Palmerson North, New Zealand Professor of Farm Animal Reproduction and Health

Gary England

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Foundation Dean, School of Veterinary Medicine & Science, University of Nottingham, Sutton Bonington Campus, Loughborough, Leicestershire, UK

Geoffrey Arthur

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.