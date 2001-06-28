Arthur's Veterinary Reproduction and Obstetrics
8th Edition
Description
This new eighth edition of the classic text covers all aspects of reproduction and obstetrics in all common domestic species, as well as several less common species. This is the only book to cover the full range of domestic animals and now also includes less common species such as llamas and alpacas. Several more common, frequently encountered small animal species such as guinea pigs and rabbits are discussed for the first time in this edition.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2001
- Published:
- 28th June 2001
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037122
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702025563
About the Editor
David Noakes
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Veterinary College, University of London, North Mymms, Hatfield, UK
Timothy Parkinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Veterinary, Animal & Biomedical Science, Massey University, Palmerson North, New Zealand Professor of Farm Animal Reproduction and Health
Gary England
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Foundation Dean, School of Veterinary Medicine & Science, University of Nottingham, Sutton Bonington Campus, Loughborough, Leicestershire, UK
About the Author
