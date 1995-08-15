Second Supplements to the 2nd Edition of Rodd's Chemistry of Carbon Compounds, Volume III: Aromatic Compounds spans several very important areas of aromatic chemistry. It contains five chapters (Chapters 8-12) devoted to benzoquinone, nitro compounds, metallo derivatives, and aromatic hydrocarbons. The book begins with a chapter containing literature on benzoquinones and related compounds published from the 1970s to mid-1994. Subsequent chapters cover materials on derivatives of benzenoid hydrocarbons with substituents containing a single nitrogen atom; aromatic compounds of the non-transition metals; aromatic compounds of the transition elements; and nuclear substituted benzenoid hydrocarbons with more than one nitrogen atom in the substituent.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

List of Common Abbreviations and Symbols Used

Chapter 8. Benzoquinones and Related Compounds

1. Introduction

2. Bibliography

3. Overview of Quinone Reactivity

(a) Electron Transfer

(b) Addition of Nucleophiles

(c) Cycloaddition Reactions

(d) Substitution Reactions

(e) Photochemistry

(f) Complexes and Molecular Assemblies

(g) Ring Fragmentation

4. Synthesis of Benzoquinones

(a) From Phenols and Hydroquinones and Their Ethers

(b) From Cyclobutene-1, 2-Diones

5. Benzoquinone Methides

(a) Overview of Quinone Methide Reactivity

(b) 1,2-Benzoquinone Methides

(c) 1,4-Benzoquinone Methides

6. Thiobenzoquinones

7. Benzoquinone Imines

(a) 1,2-Benzoquinone Imines

(b) 1,4-Benzoquinone Imines

8. Homobenzoquinones

9. Benzoquinols (Hydroxycyclohexadienones)

(a) 1,4-Benzoquinols

(b) 1,2-Benzoquinols

(c) 1,4-Benzoquinol Imines

Chapter 9. Derivatives of Benzenoid Hydrocarbons with Substituents Containing a Single Nitrogen Atom

1. Nitro Derivatives of Benzene, Its Homologues and Other Substituted Benzenes

(a) Preparation

(b) Oxidation of Aromatic Amines

(c) Properties and Reactions

2. Nitroso Derivatives of Benzene and Its Homologues

(a) Preparation

(b) Properties and Reactions

3. N-Arylhydroxylamines

(a) Preparation

(b) Properties and Reactions

4. N-Arylnitrones and N-Arylnitroxides

5. Aromatic Amines Derived from Benzene and Its Homologues Nuclear Primary Monoamines

(a) Preparation

(b) Properties and Reactions

6. Benzenediamines and Benzenetriamines

(a) Preparation

(b) Properties and Reactions

7. N-Substituted Arylamines

(a) Preparation

(b) Properties and Reactions

8. N-Arylamides

(a) Preparation

(b) Properties and Reactions

9. N-Arylisocyanates

(a) Preparation

(b) Properties and Reactions

10. N-Arylureas

(a) Preparation

(b) Properties and Reactions

11. N-Arylcarbamates

(a) Preparation

(b) Properties and Reactions

12. N-Arylcarbodiimides

13. N-Arylisocyanides

14. N-Arylisothiocyanates

15. N-Arylamides of Sulfur Acids

16. N-Arylamides of Phosphorus Acids

Chapter 10. Aromatic Compounds of the Non-Transition Metals

1. Introduction

2. Group 1 Metals

2.1 Lithium

2.2 Sodium, Potassium, Rubidium, Caesium

3. Group 2 Metals

3.1 Beryllium, Magnesium, Calcium, Strontium, Barium

3.2 Zinc, Cadmium and Mercury

4. Group 3 Metals

4.1 Boron

4.2 Aluminium

5. Group 4 Metals

5.1 Silicon and Germanium

5.2 Tin and Lead

6. Group 5 Metals

7. Group 6 Metals

Chapter 11. Aromatic Compounds of the Transition Elements

1. Introduction

2. Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium

2.1 η6 Complexes

2.2 η2 Complexes

2.3 η1 Complexes

3. Iron, Ruthenium and Osmium

3.1 η6 Complexes

3.2 η2 Complexes

4. Chromium, Molybdenum and Tungsten

4.1 (η6-Arene)Cr(CO)3 Complexes

4.2 Nucleophilic Addition to the η6-Arene Ring

4.3 (η6-Arene)M(CO)3 Complexes (M = Mo, W)

5. Other Metals

Chapter 12. Nuclear Substituted Benzenoid Hydrocarbons with More Than One Nitrogen Atom in the Substituent

1. Arylnitrosamines

(i) Synthesis

(ii) Reactions

2. Aryldiazene Carbonitriles (Arylazo Cyanides)

3. Arylazo Sulphides and Oxidised Derivatives

(i) Synthesis

(ii) Reactions

4. 2-Alkyl-L-Aryldiazenes (Arylazoalkanes), 2-Alkenyl-L-Aryldiazenes (Arylazoalkenes) and Related Compounds

(i) Synthesis

(ii) Reactions

5. Aryldiazene Oxides

6. Azoarenes (1,2-Diaryldiazenes)

(i) Synthesis

(ii) Reactions

7. Azoxyarenes (1,2-Diaryldiazene N-Oxides)

(i) Synthesis

(ii) Reactions

8. Arenediazonium Salts

(i) Synthesis

(ii) Reactions

9. Arylhydrazines and Arylhydrazones

(i) Synthesis (Arylhydrazines)

(ii) Reactions (Arylhydrazines)

(iii) Physical Properties (Arylhydrazones)

(iv) Synthesis (Arylhydrazones)

(v) Chemical Reactions (Arylhydrazones)

10. Af-Arylhydrazonoyl Halides and Arylnitrilimines (Arylnitrile Imides)

(i) Synthesis (Hydrazonoyl Halides)

(ii) Reactions

11. Substituted Arylhydrazines and 1,2-Diarylhydrazines (Hydrazobenzenes)

(i) Synthesis

(ii) Reactions

12. Formazans

(i) Synthesis

(ii) Reactions and Physical Properties

13. Arylazides

(i) Reactions

(ii) Uses in Heterocyclic Syntheses

14. Aryltriazenes (Diazoamino Compounds)

(i) Biological Importance

(ii) Synthesis

(iii) Reactions

15. Hexazenes

Guide to the Index

Index

