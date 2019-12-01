Section I: Human Diseases: In Vivo and In Vitro Models

1. Drosophila: A Model for Biotechnologist

2. Animal Models of Tuberculosis

3. Animal Model for Neurodegenerative Disorders

4. Epigenetics and Animal Models: Applications in Cancer Control and Treatment

5. Development of Mouse Models for Cancer Research

6. Human Papillomavirus (HPV): Diagnosis and Treatment

7. Human DNA Tumor Viruses and Oncogenesis

8. Animal Models for Human Disease

9. HIV and Antiretroviral Drugs

10. Animal Biotechnology as a Tool to understand and Fight Aging

Section II: Animal Biotechnology: Tools and Techniques

11. MultiCellular Spheroid: 3-D tissue Culture Model for Cancer Research

12. Animal Tissue Culture: Principles and Applications

13. Concepts of Tissue Engineering

14. Nanotechnology and Its Applications to Animal Biotechnology

15. Antibodies: Monoclonal and Polyclonal

16. Molecular Markers: Tool for Genetic Analysis

17. Gene Expression: Analysis and Quantitation

18. Ribotyping: A Tool for Molecular Taxonomy

19. Next Generation Sequencing and Its Applications

20. Biomolecular Display Technology: A New Tool for Drug Discovery

21. In Silico Model: From Simple Networks to Complex Diseases

Section III: Animal Biotechnology: Applications and Concerns

22. Transgenic Animals and their Applications

23. Stem Cells: A Trek from Laboratory to Clinic to Industry

24. Role of Cytogenetic and Molecular Genetics in Human Health and Medicine

25. Antibodies and their Applications

26. Vaccines: Present Status and Applications

27. Safety Assessment of Food Derived from Genetically Modified Crops

28. Nanotechnology and Detection of Microbial Pathogens

29. Biotechnological Exploitation of Marine Animals

30. Herbal Medicine and Biotechnology for the Benefit of Human Health

31. Ethical Issues in Animal Biotechnology

32. CAM Assay

33. In vitro Fertilization

34. Human Embryonic Stem Cells

35. Biosensor

36. Animal Cloning

37. Animal Models for Enteric Diseases

38. Biosafety

39. Animal Experimentation: Issues and Non-Issues

40. Biopharming

41. Organ Transplantation

42. Enzyme inhibition assay for metabolic disorders - exploring leads from medicinal plants

43. Intellectual Property Right and Animal Biotechnology