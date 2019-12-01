Animal Biotechnology
2nd Edition
Models in Discovery and Translation
Description
Animal Biotechnology: Models in Discovery and Translation, Second Edition, provides a helpful guide to anyone seeking a thorough review of animal biotechnology and its application to human disease and welfare. This updated edition covers vital fundamentals, including animal cell cultures, genome sequencing analysis, epigenetics and animal models, gene expression, and ethics and safety concerns, along with in-depth examples of implications for human health and prospects for the future. New chapters cover animal biotechnology as applied to various disease types and research areas, including in vitro fertilization, human embryonic stem cell research, biosensors, enteric diseases, biopharming, organ transplantation, tuberculosis, neurodegenerative disorders, and more.
Key Features
- Highlights the latest biomedical applications of genetically modified and cloned animals with a focus on cancer and infectious diseases
- Offers first-hand accounts of the use of biotechnology tools, including molecular markers, stem cells, animal cultures, tissue engineering, ADME, and CAM Assay
- Includes case studies that illustrate safety assessment issues, ethical considerations, and intellectual property rights associated with the translation of animal biotechnology studies
Readership
Students and researchers of biotechnology, animal biotechnology, genetics, genomics, genomic medicine, molecular medicine, oncology, stem cell research, regenerative medicine, pharmacology, and immunology
Table of Contents
Section I: Human Diseases: In Vivo and In Vitro Models
1. Drosophila: A Model for Biotechnologist
2. Animal Models of Tuberculosis
3. Animal Model for Neurodegenerative Disorders
4. Epigenetics and Animal Models: Applications in Cancer Control and Treatment
5. Development of Mouse Models for Cancer Research
6. Human Papillomavirus (HPV): Diagnosis and Treatment
7. Human DNA Tumor Viruses and Oncogenesis
8. Animal Models for Human Disease
9. HIV and Antiretroviral Drugs
10. Animal Biotechnology as a Tool to understand and Fight Aging
Section II: Animal Biotechnology: Tools and Techniques
11. MultiCellular Spheroid: 3-D tissue Culture Model for Cancer Research
12. Animal Tissue Culture: Principles and Applications
13. Concepts of Tissue Engineering
14. Nanotechnology and Its Applications to Animal Biotechnology
15. Antibodies: Monoclonal and Polyclonal
16. Molecular Markers: Tool for Genetic Analysis
17. Gene Expression: Analysis and Quantitation
18. Ribotyping: A Tool for Molecular Taxonomy
19. Next Generation Sequencing and Its Applications
20. Biomolecular Display Technology: A New Tool for Drug Discovery
21. In Silico Model: From Simple Networks to Complex Diseases
Section III: Animal Biotechnology: Applications and Concerns
22. Transgenic Animals and their Applications
23. Stem Cells: A Trek from Laboratory to Clinic to Industry
24. Role of Cytogenetic and Molecular Genetics in Human Health and Medicine
25. Antibodies and their Applications
26. Vaccines: Present Status and Applications
27. Safety Assessment of Food Derived from Genetically Modified Crops
28. Nanotechnology and Detection of Microbial Pathogens
29. Biotechnological Exploitation of Marine Animals
30. Herbal Medicine and Biotechnology for the Benefit of Human Health
31. Ethical Issues in Animal Biotechnology
32. CAM Assay
33. In vitro Fertilization
34. Human Embryonic Stem Cells
35. Biosensor
36. Animal Cloning
37. Animal Models for Enteric Diseases
38. Biosafety
39. Animal Experimentation: Issues and Non-Issues
40. Biopharming
41. Organ Transplantation
42. Enzyme inhibition assay for metabolic disorders - exploring leads from medicinal plants
43. Intellectual Property Right and Animal Biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128117101
About the Editor
Ashish Verma
He has published more than thirty articles in peer reviewed journals, co-edited five books, and authored five individual book chapters. Dr. Verma serves as Associate Editor of the Journal of Agricultural and Biological Research, Research Journal of Immunology, International Journal of Virology, Journal of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Journal of Pharmacy and Bioallied Sciences and Advances in Integrative Omics and Applied Biotechnology. He also serves as Chief Editor of Biolixer and is a full member of the Indian Immunology Society, the Association of Microbiologists of India, the Society of Biological Chemists, the Society of Toxicology, the Indian Science Congress, and the Biotechnology Society of India. Dr. Ashish has been an invited guest speaker at numerous international scientific meetings, chaired ten scientific meetings in India and abroad, and received research grants and awards from the Indian Ministry of Education, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the International Union of Immunology, the Weizmann Institute of Science, and the Catholic University of Rome among other organizations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Jadavpur University, Kolkatta, India
Anchal Singh
Dr. Singh teaches biochemistry and immunology to post graduate students at Baranas Hindu University and her research interests and areas of expertise include parasite immunology, immunodiagnostics, animal cell cultures, in vitro assays, and antibiotic resistance in bacteria. Her research has been funded by the Indian Department of Science and Technology and the Indian Department of Biotechnology. She has co-edited five books, authored articles for peer reviewed journals, and authored nine individual book chapters in her various research areas. Additionally, Dr. Singh is a full member of the Association of Microbiologists of India, the Society of Biological Chemists, and AIDSCON and has served as Treasurer of “National Symposium on HIV and AIDS: Biology to Bedside” held at Amity University (2012), the “International Symposium on Frontiers in Cancer Research: Prevention to Therapeutics” at Amity University (2013), and the “26th National Congress of Parasitology” held at Banaras Hindu University (2016).
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India