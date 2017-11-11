Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128124116, 9780128124123

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 49

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Ephraim Sparrow John Abraham John Gorman
eBook ISBN: 9780128124123
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128124116
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th November 2017
Page Count: 332
Table of Contents

1. Validation of Turbulence Models for Numerical Simulation of Fluid Flow and Convective Heat Transfer

　　Ephraim M. Sparrow

2. Advanced Heat Transfer Topics in Complex Duct Flows

　　Bengt Sunden

3. Advances in Film Cooling Heat Transfer

　　Sumanta Acharya

4. Flow Boiling in Microchannels

　　John Thome

5. Flow Boiling and Flow Condensation in Reduced Gravity

　　Issam Mudawar

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 49 provides in-depth review articles from a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts. Topics covered in this new volume include Heat Transfer in Rotating Cooling Channel, Flow Boiling and Flow Condensation in Reduced Gravity, Advances in Gas Turbine Cooling, and Advanced Heat Transfer Topics in Complex Duct Flows. While the articles in this series will be of great interest to mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, the book is also ideal for those in graduate schools or industry, and even non-specialists interested in the latest research.

Key Features

  • Compiles the expert opinions of leaders in the industry
  • Fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts
  • Essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, or in graduate schools or industry

Readership

Practitioners in industry and academics teaching advanced courses

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128124123
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128124116

About the Serial Editors

Ephraim Sparrow Serial Editor

Professor Eph sparrow has practiced the art and science of heat transfer for over 60 years.He currently leads the Laboratory for Engineering Practice at the University of Minnesota.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

John Abraham Serial Editor

John Abraham is at University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

John Gorman Serial Editor

John Gorman is at University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

