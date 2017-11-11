Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 49
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Validation of Turbulence Models for Numerical Simulation of Fluid Flow and Convective Heat Transfer
Ephraim M. Sparrow
2. Advanced Heat Transfer Topics in Complex Duct Flows
Bengt Sunden
3. Advances in Film Cooling Heat Transfer
Sumanta Acharya
4. Flow Boiling in Microchannels
John Thome
5. Flow Boiling and Flow Condensation in Reduced Gravity
Issam Mudawar
Description
Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 49 provides in-depth review articles from a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts. Topics covered in this new volume include Heat Transfer in Rotating Cooling Channel, Flow Boiling and Flow Condensation in Reduced Gravity, Advances in Gas Turbine Cooling, and Advanced Heat Transfer Topics in Complex Duct Flows. While the articles in this series will be of great interest to mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, the book is also ideal for those in graduate schools or industry, and even non-specialists interested in the latest research.
Key Features
- Compiles the expert opinions of leaders in the industry
- Fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts
- Essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, or in graduate schools or industry
Readership
Practitioners in industry and academics teaching advanced courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 11th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128124123
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128124116
About the Serial Editors
Ephraim Sparrow Serial Editor
Professor Eph sparrow has practiced the art and science of heat transfer for over 60 years.He currently leads the Laboratory for Engineering Practice at the University of Minnesota.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
John Abraham Serial Editor
John Abraham is at University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA
John Gorman Serial Editor
John Gorman is at University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA