Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Engineered Open Systems and Quantum Simulations with Atoms and Ions
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Digital Quantum Simulation with Trapped Ions and Rydberg Atoms
- 3 Engineered Open Systems with Cold Atoms
- 4 Outlook
- Chapter 2 Entanglement of Two Atoms Using Rydberg Blockade
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Entanglement Using Rydberg Blockade
- 3 Trapping and Readout of Single Atoms
- 4 State Preparation
- 5 Coherent Rydberg Rabi Flopping
- 6 Rydberg Blockade
- 7 CNOT Gate
- 8 Entanglement Verification
- 9 Future Improvements
- Chapter 3 Atomic and Molecular Ionization Dynamics in Strong Laser Fields: From Optical to X-rays
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The First 30 Years of Multiphoton Physics (1963-1993)
- 3 Wavelength Scaling of Strong-Field Atomic Physics
- 4 Low-Energy Structure in Photoelectron Energy Distribution in the Strong-Field Limit
- 5 Electron Momentum Distribution and Time-Dependent Imaging
- 6 Non-Sequential Multiple Ionization at Long Wavelengths
- 7 Strong-Field X-ray Physics: A Future Path
- 8 Outlook
- Chapter 4 Frontiers of Atomic High-Harmonic Generation
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fundamental Concepts of HHG and Attosecond Pulses
- 3 Hard X-ray HHG and Zeptosecond Pulses
- 4 HHG in Shaped Driving Pulses
- 5 Experimental Applications
- 6 Outlook
- Chapter 5 Teaching an Old Dog New Tricks: Using the Flowing Afterglow to Measure Kinetics of Electron Attachment to Radicals, Ion–Ion Mutual Neutralization, and Electron Catalyzed Mutual Neutralization
- 1 Brief History of Ion Flow Tube Apparatuses
- 2 Electron Attachment Using the Traditional FALP Technique
- 3 VENDAMS Method
- 4 Electron Attachment to Transient Species
- 5 Mutual Neutralization of Anion–Cation Pairs
- 6 Electron Catalyzed Mutual Neutralization
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 6 Superradiance: An Integrated Approach to Cooperative Effects in Various Systems
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Model
- 3 Cooperative Effects in a Homogeneous Gas of Two-Level Atoms
- 4 Correlation and Entanglement
- 5 Doppler Broadening
- 6 Multi-Level Cascade
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 7 Construction of the Resolvent for a Few-Body System
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Scattering Amplitude and the Resolvent
- 3 Resolvent; Preliminary Considerations
- 4 Evolution of a Free-particle Wavepacket
- 5 Regularization
- 6 Basis Functions
- 7 Correlation Amplitude
- 8 Time-Translation Operator
- 9 Resolvent
- 10 Example
- Appendix A Appendices
- Chapter 8 Beyond the Rayleigh Limit in Optical Lithography
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Classical Photolithography and the Diffraction Limit
- 3 Classical Multi-Photon Lithography
- 4 Quantum Interferometric Optical Lithography
- 5 Subwavelength Interferometric Lithography Via Classical Light
- 6 Resonant Subwavelength Lithography Via Dark State
- 7 Subwavelength Photolithography Via Rabi Oscillations
- 8 Summary and Outlook
- The Autler–Townes Effect in Molecules: Observations, Theory, and Applications
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theoretical Analysis
- 3 Experimental Details
- 4 Applications to Molecules
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 10 Kilohertz-Driven Bose–Einstein Condensates in Optical Lattices
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Quest for Floquet Condensates
- 3 The Experimental Setup: Shaken Optical Lattices
- 4 The Driven Bose–Hubbard Model
- 5 Interference Patterns Produced by Floquet States
- 6 Experimental Results
- 7 Conclusions
- Index
- Contents of Volumes in this Serial
Description
Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics publishes reviews of recent developments in a field which is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many old and new problems. Topics covered include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics and laser physics. Articles are written by distinguished experts, and contain both relevant review material and detailed descriptions of important recent developments.
- 608
- English
- © Academic Press 2012
- 31st July 2012
- Academic Press
- 9780123965370
- 9780123964823
About the Series Volume Editors
Paul Berman Series Volume Editor
Paul Berman is Professor of Physics at the University of Michigan. In a career spanning over 40 years, Professor Berman has been engaged in theoretical research related to the interaction of radiation with matter. Of particular interest is the identification of atom-field configurations which can result in qualitatively new phenomena. Professor Berman is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and the Optical Society of America. He is the co-author of a textbook, Principles of Laser Spectroscopy and Quantum Optics, published in2010 by Princeton University Press.
University of Michigan, Physics Department, Ann Arbor, USA
Ennio Arimondo Series Volume Editor
Ennio Arimondo is Professor of Physics at the University of Pisa, Italy. In a a long research career, Professor Arimondo has been engaged in experimental and theoretical research related to laser spectroscopy, the interaction of radiation with matter, laser cooling and new phenomena of ultracold atomic gases. Professor Arimondo is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and of the Institute of Physics. He is editor of Conference and School Proceedings.
Universita di Pisa, Italy
Chun Lin Series Volume Editor
Chun C. Lin is Professor of Physics at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He has been working in various areas of atomic and molecular physics for several decades. He received the American Physical Society Will Allis Prize “for advancing the understanding of the microscopic behavior of ionized gases through his innovative and pioneering studies of excitation in electron and ion collisions with atomic and molecular targets” in 1996. He is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and has served as the Chair of the Division of Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics in the American Physical Society (1994 – 1995).
Physics Department, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, USA