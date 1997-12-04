Advanced Problems in Organic Reaction Mechanisms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080432564, 9780080572796

Advanced Problems in Organic Reaction Mechanisms, Volume 16

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: McKillop
Table of Contents

Selected Problems: A tandem route to 1,2,3,4-tetrasubstituted naphthalenes. The Hooker oxidation. Benzopyrene synthesis - by accident. Lactone ammonolysis. Acid-catalysed condensation of indole with acetone. Flash vacuum pyrolysis of o-xylylene dimers. A "stable enol" that doesn't exist. Reaction of benzothiazole with DMAD. Ring contractions of a dibenzothiepinone. Rearrangement of 6-hydroxyprotopine to dihydrosanguinarine. An intramolecular Wittig reaction. Easy contruction of a tricyclic indole related to the mitomycins. A flavone from a chromanone. Lewis acid-catalysed condensation of indole with 1,3-cyclohexanedione. Two syntheses of dehydrorotenone.

Description

The Elsevier Tetrahedron Organic Chemistry Series is a topical series of monographs by world-renowned scientists in several fields of organic chemistry. The Tetrahedron Organic Chemistry Series has been very successful in providing some of the very best scholarly works in these topical areas that have proven to be of lasting quality as indispensable reference sources. These books have provided the practicing researcher, student and scholar with an invaluable source of comprehensive reviews in organic chemistry, predominantly in the areas of synthesis and structure determination, including:

  • Reagents
  • Reaction mechanisms
  • Molecular Diversity
  • Asymmetric Synthesis
  • Multi-dimensional nmr
  • Enzymatic Synthesis
  • Organometallic Chemistry
  • Biologically Important Molecules

About the Series Volume Editors

