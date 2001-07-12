Advanced Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121381103, 9780080498805

Advanced Organic Chemistry

1st Edition

Reaction Mechanisms

Authors: Reinhard Bruckner
eBook ISBN: 9780080498805
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121381103
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th July 2001
Page Count: 636
A best-selling mechanistic organic chemistry text in Germany, this text's translation into English fills a long-existing need for a modern, thorough and accessible treatment of reaction mechanisms for students of organic chemistry at the advanced undergraduate and graduate level. Knowledge of reaction mechanisms is essential to all applied areas of organic chemistry; this text fulfills that need by presenting the right material at the right level.

Chemistry majors with a strong concentration in Organic Chemistry, Biochemistry, Materials Science, or Chemical Engineering. Students must have completed a full year of Organic Chemistry.

Radical Substitution Reactions at the Saturated C Atom Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions at the Saturated C Atom Additions to the Olefinic C=C Double Bond Eliminations Substitution Reactions on Aromatic Compounds Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions (Except Through Enolates) on the Carboxyl Carbon Additions of Heteroatom Nucleophiles to Heterocumulenes Additions of Heteroatom Nucleophiles to Carbonyl Compounds and Their Secondary Reactions Addition of H Nucleophiles and Metal Organyls to Carbonyl Compounds Reaction of Ylides with Saturated or Unsaturated Carbonyl Compounds Chemistry of the Alkaline Earth Metal Enolates Rearrangements Thermal Cycloadditions Transition Metal-Mediated Alkenylations, Arylations and Alkynylations Oxidations and Reductions

No. of pages:
636
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080498805
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121381103

Reinhard Bruckner

Institut für Organische Chemie und Biochemie der Albert-Ludwigs-Universitat, Freiburg, Germany

