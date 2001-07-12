Advanced Organic Chemistry
1st Edition
Reaction Mechanisms
Description
A best-selling mechanistic organic chemistry text in Germany, this text's translation into English fills a long-existing need for a modern, thorough and accessible treatment of reaction mechanisms for students of organic chemistry at the advanced undergraduate and graduate level. Knowledge of reaction mechanisms is essential to all applied areas of organic chemistry; this text fulfills that need by presenting the right material at the right level.
Readership
Chemistry majors with a strong concentration in Organic Chemistry, Biochemistry, Materials Science, or Chemical Engineering. Students must have completed a full year of Organic Chemistry.
Table of Contents
Radical Substitution Reactions at the Saturated C Atom Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions at the Saturated C Atom Additions to the Olefinic C=C Double Bond Eliminations Substitution Reactions on Aromatic Compounds Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions (Except Through Enolates) on the Carboxyl Carbon Additions of Heteroatom Nucleophiles to Heterocumulenes Additions of Heteroatom Nucleophiles to Carbonyl Compounds and Their Secondary Reactions Addition of H Nucleophiles and Metal Organyls to Carbonyl Compounds Reaction of Ylides with Saturated or Unsaturated Carbonyl Compounds Chemistry of the Alkaline Earth Metal Enolates Rearrangements Thermal Cycloadditions Transition Metal-Mediated Alkenylations, Arylations and Alkynylations Oxidations and Reductions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 636
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 12th July 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080498805
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121381103
About the Author
Reinhard Bruckner
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut für Organische Chemie und Biochemie der Albert-Ludwigs-Universitat, Freiburg, Germany