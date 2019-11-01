Advanced Ceramics for Energy Conversion and Storage - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081027264

Advanced Ceramics for Energy Conversion and Storage

1st Edition

Editors: Olivier Guillon
Paperback ISBN: 9780081027264
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 800
Table of Contents

Introduction: The future of our energy supply relies on ceramic materials

Part 1: Ceramics for Power Generation
1. High temperature materials for gas turbines
2. Ceramic for nuclear fission
3. Ceramics for Concentrated Solar Power applications, from thermophysical properties to solar absorbers

Part 2: Ceramics for Energy Harvesting
4. Thermoelectrics
5. Piezoelectrics
6. Ceramic for photocatalysis and photovoltaics

Part 3: Ceramics for Electrochemical Applications
7. Fundamentals of Electrical Conduction in Ceramics
8. Ceramic gas separation membranes
9. Solid oxide fuel and electrolysis cells
10. Ceramics for electrochemical storage

Description

Advanced Ceramics for Energy Conversion and Storage focuses on ceramic materials for energy conversion and storage technologies, covering ceramic materials and coatings for gas turbines, high-temperature materials for solar thermal energy, ceramics for nuclear energy, oxide thermoelectrics and piezoelectrics, ceramic gas separation membranes (for oxygen or hydrogen separation, CO2 capture, etc.), solid oxide cells (fuel cells and high temperature electrolysis, low and high-temperature electrochemical storage (lithium and sodium-based batteries), photocatalytic water splitting, CO2 reduction and more.

For academic and industrial researchers, materials scientists and engineers working in ceramic materials for the energy sector, this book offers a sound overview for understanding chemical and physical processes and the ceramic materials that make them possible.

Key Features

  • Presents an extensive overview of ceramic materials involved in energy conversion and storage
  • Updates on the tremendous progress that has been achieved in recent years
  • Showcases authors at the forefront of their fields, including results from the huge amount of published data
  • Provides a list of requirements for the materials used for each energy technology
  • Includes an evaluation and comparison of materials available, including their structure, properties and performance

Readership

Academic and industrial researchers, materials scientists and engineers working in ceramic materials for the energy sector

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780081027264

About the Editors

Olivier Guillon Editor

Professor Olivier Guillon studied materials science and engineering at the Ecole des Mines d’Alès and completed his PhD on the non-linear behaviour of ferroelectric ceramics in France. He then joined, as a post-doc researcher, the group of Professor Jürgen Rödel at TU Darmstadt, Germany. Focusing on constrained sintering, he also visited the group of Professor Raj Bordia at the University of Washington (USA) and established in Darmstadt a DFG funded Emmy Noether Group on new ceramic processes. After spending two years at the Friedrich Schiller University of Jena as Professor of Mechanics of Functional Materials, he became Director at the Institute of Energy and Climate Research - Materials Synthesis and Processing (Forschungszentrum Jülich, Germany) and Professor at the RWTH Aachen University in 2014. His research interests encompass thermal barrier coatings and ceramic matrix composites, solid oxide fuel/electrolysis cells, gas separation membranes and batteries. The development and processing of solid electrolytes for lithium and sodium ions and their integration into all-solid-state batteries play a key role in this regard.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Energy and Climate research (IEK-1): Materials Synthesis and Processing, Forschungszentrum Julich, Germany

