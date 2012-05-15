Adhesives in Marine Engineering
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor Contact Details
Preface
Part 1: Design and Analysis
Chapter 1: Introduction to Using Adhesives in Marine and Offshore Engineering
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The need for adhesive bonding in the maritime and offshore industries
1.3 Potential uses of adhesives in the maritime and offshore industries
1.4 Industry specific regulations and how to deal with them
1.5 Future trends
Chapter 2: Selecting Adhesives for Marine Environments and Pre-Design
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction:the rationale for adhesive selection
2.2 Material and process selection
2.3 Adhesive selection step 1: translate design requirements
2.4 Adhesive selection step 2: screen using constraints
2.5 Adhesive selection step 3: rank using objective
2.6 Adhesive selection step 4: seek supporting information
2.7 Future trends
2.8 Sources of further information
2.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 3: Designing Adhesively Bonded Joints for Ship Applications
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Requirements for adhesively bonded joints for ship applications
3.3 Design and evaluation methods
3.4 Future trends and conclusions
Chapter 4: Designing Adhesively Bonded Joints for Wind Turbines
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Requirements for adhesively bonded joints for wind rotor blades
4.3 Design and modelling methods
4.4 Applications of adhesively bonded joints
4.5 Future trends and conclusions
Chapter 5: Predicting the Failure of Bonded Structural Joints in Marine Engineering
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Design recommendations for bonded structural joints
5.3 The influence of the marine environment on the capacity of bonded joints
5.4 The response of bonded overlap joints to mechanical loads
5.5 Approaches to failure prediction
5.6 Predicting the fracture load level of bonded joints
5.7 Damage tolerance and resistance to accidental, cyclic and sustained loads
5.8 Conclusions
5.9 Acknowledgements
Part II: Testing and Characterisation
Chapter 6: Testing the Mechanical, Thermal and Chemical Properties of Adhesives for Marine Environments
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mechanical testing of adhesives
6.3 Thermal properties of adhesives
6.4 The effect of creep, fatigue and impact on adhesives
6.5 Accelerated environmental testing
6.6 Monitoring and assessing degradation
6.7 Future trends
6.8 Sources of further information
6.9 Acknowledgements
6.11 Appendix: standards
Chapter 7: Assessing the Moisture Resistance of Adhesives for Marine Environments
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Moisture degradation of adhesives
7.3 Moisture degradation of adhesive joints
7.4 Environmental conditioning and testing
7.5 Optimising moisture resistance of adhesive joints
7.6 Future trends
7.7 Sources of further information
7.8 Acknowledgements
7.10 Appendix: standards
Chapter 8: Durability of Adhesives in Wet Conditions
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The effect of water on adhesive joints
8.3 The rate of water uptake by adhesives
8.4 The effect of salt water on adhesive joints
8.5 The effect of humidity on adhesive joints
8.6 Other factors affecting durability of adhesives
8.7 Preventing loss of joint strength
8.10 Appendix: mathematics of diffusion
Index
Description
As a method of joining with economic, performance-related and environmental advantages over traditional welding in some applications, adhesive bonding of joints in the marine environment is increasingly gaining popularity. Adhesives in marine engineering provides an invaluable overview of the design and use of adhesively-bonded joints in this challenging environment.
After an introduction to the use of adhesives in marine and offshore engineering, part one focuses on adhesive solution design and analysis. The process of selecting adhesives for marine environments is explored, followed by chapters discussing the specific design of adhesively-bonded joints for ship applications and wind turbines. Predicting the failure of bonded structural joints in marine engineering is also considered. Part two reviews testing the mechanical, thermal and chemical properties of adhesives for marine environments together with the moisture resistance and durability of adhesives for marine environments.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Adhesives in marine engineering is an essential guide for all those involved in the design, production and maintenance of bonded structures in the marine environment, as well as proving a key source for academic researchers in the field.
Key Features
- Provides an invaluable overview of the design and use of adhesively-bonded joints in marine environments
- Discusses the use of adhesives in marine and offshore engineering, adhesive solution design and analysis, and the design of adhesively-bonded joints for ship applications and wine turbines, among other topics
- Reviews testing the mechanical, thermal and chemical properties of adhesives for marine environments, together with the moisture resistance and durability of these adhesives
Readership
Marine engineers, material scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 15th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096159
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845694524
About the Editors
Jan Weitzenböck Editor
Jan R. Weitzenböck is a Principal Engineer at Det Norske Veritas (DNV), Norway.
Affiliations and Expertise
DNV, Norway