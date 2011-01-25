A Guide to Evidence-based Integrative and Complementary Medicine
1st Edition
Description
The must-have integrative and complementary medicine reference from experts in the field
This exhaustive textbook is ideal for anyone with an interest in integrative and complementary medicine in Australia; including General Practitioners, medical students, integrative clinicians and health practitioners.
A Guide to Evidence-based Integrative and Complementary Medicine presents non-pharmacologic treatments for common medical practice complaints – all supported by current scientific evidence. These include Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), asthma, insomnia, anxiety, depression and many more.
This practical health resource profiles myriad approaches in integrative and complementary medicine, such as mind-body medicine, stress management techniques, dietary guidelines, exercise and sleep advice, acupuncture, nutritional medicine, herbal medicine, and advice for managing lifestyle and behavioural factors.
It also looks at complementary medicines that may impact the treatment of disease.
A Guide to Evidence-based Integrative and Complementary Medicine contains only proven therapies from current research, particularly Cochrane reviews, systematic reviews, randomised control trials, published cohort studies and case studies.
Key Features
• easy access to evidence-based clinical data on non-pharmacological treatments – including complementary medicines – for common diseases and conditions
• instant advice on disease prevention, health promotion and lifestyle issues
• chapter summaries based on scientific evidence using the NHMRC guidelines grading system
• printable patient summary sheets at chapter end to facilitate discussion of clinical management
• conveniently organised by common medical presentations
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Nutritional Assessment and Therapies
Chapter 3: Age-related macular degeneration and cataract
Chapter 4: Anxiety
Chapter 5: Asthma
Chapter 6: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Chapter 7: Autism
Chapter 8: Breast disease and cancer
Chapter 9: Cancer
Chapter 10: Cardiovascular
Chapter 11: Dementia and Alzheimer’s
Chapter 12: Depression
Chapter 13: Diabetes
Chapter 14: Eczema
Chapter 15: Epilepsy
Chapter 16: Fibromyalgia
Chapter 17: Headaches and migraine
Chapter 18: Hyperlipidemia
Chapter 19: Hypertension
Chapter 20: Infections and immunity
Chapter 21: Infertility
Chapter 22: Insomnia
Chapter 23: Irritable bowel syndrome
Chapter 24: Large bowel cancer
Chapter 25: Menopause
Chapter 26: Multiple sclerosis
Chapter 27: Musculoskeletal disorders
Chapter 28: Oral health disorders
Chapter 29: Osteoarthritis
Chapter 30: Osteoporosis
Chapter 31: Parkinson’s Disease
Chapter 32: Pregnancy disorders
Chapter 33: Premenstrual syndrome
Chapter 34: Prostate disease and cancer
Chapter 35: Renal disease
Chapter 36: Rheumatoid arthritis
Chapter 37: Herb, nutrient and drug interactions
Chapter 38: Adverse reactions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 956
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
- Published:
- 25th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579087
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582650
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729539081
About the Author
Vicki Kotsirilos
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr Vicki Kotsirilos, Medical Practitioner; Founder of the Australasian Integrative Medicine Association (AIMA); Chair, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners-AIMA joint working party on Integrative Medicine; Adjunct Senior lecturer, Monash University
Luis Vitetta
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Luis Vitetta, Director, Centre for Integrative Clinical and Molecular Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Queensland
Avni Sali
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Avni Sali, Medical Practitioner, Founding Director, National Institute of Integrative Medicine; Honorary Professor, School of Medicine, University of Queensland; President International Council Integrative Medicine