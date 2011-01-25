A Guide to Evidence-based Integrative and Complementary Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729539081, 9780729579087

A Guide to Evidence-based Integrative and Complementary Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: Vicki Kotsirilos Luis Vitetta Avni Sali
eBook ISBN: 9780729579087
eBook ISBN: 9780729582650
Paperback ISBN: 9780729539081
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 25th January 2011
Page Count: 956
Description

The must-have integrative and complementary medicine reference from experts in the field

This exhaustive textbook is ideal for anyone with an interest in integrative and complementary medicine in Australia; including General Practitioners, medical students, integrative clinicians and health practitioners.

A Guide to Evidence-based Integrative and Complementary Medicine presents non-pharmacologic treatments for common medical practice complaints – all supported by current scientific evidence. These include Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), asthma, insomnia, anxiety, depression and many more.

This practical health resource profiles myriad approaches in integrative and complementary medicine, such as mind-body medicine, stress management techniques, dietary guidelines, exercise and sleep advice, acupuncture, nutritional medicine, herbal medicine, and advice for managing lifestyle and behavioural factors.

It also looks at complementary medicines that may impact the treatment of disease.

A Guide to Evidence-based Integrative and Complementary Medicine contains only proven therapies from current research, particularly Cochrane reviews, systematic reviews, randomised control trials, published cohort studies and case studies.

Key Features

• easy access to evidence-based clinical data on non-pharmacological treatments – including complementary medicines – for common diseases and conditions
• instant advice on disease prevention, health promotion and lifestyle issues
• chapter summaries based on scientific evidence using the NHMRC guidelines grading system
• printable patient summary sheets at chapter end to facilitate discussion of clinical management
• conveniently organised by common medical presentations

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Nutritional Assessment and Therapies

Chapter 3: Age-related macular degeneration and cataract

Chapter 4: Anxiety

Chapter 5: Asthma

Chapter 6: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Chapter 7: Autism

Chapter 8: Breast disease and cancer

Chapter 9: Cancer

Chapter 10: Cardiovascular

Chapter 11: Dementia and Alzheimer’s

Chapter 12: Depression

Chapter 13: Diabetes

Chapter 14: Eczema

Chapter 15: Epilepsy

Chapter 16: Fibromyalgia

Chapter 17: Headaches and migraine

Chapter 18: Hyperlipidemia

Chapter 19: Hypertension

Chapter 20: Infections and immunity

Chapter 21: Infertility

Chapter 22: Insomnia

Chapter 23: Irritable bowel syndrome

Chapter 24: Large bowel cancer

Chapter 25: Menopause

Chapter 26: Multiple sclerosis

Chapter 27: Musculoskeletal disorders

Chapter 28: Oral health disorders

Chapter 29: Osteoarthritis

Chapter 30: Osteoporosis

Chapter 31: Parkinson’s Disease

Chapter 32: Pregnancy disorders

Chapter 33: Premenstrual syndrome

Chapter 34: Prostate disease and cancer

Chapter 35: Renal disease

Chapter 36: Rheumatoid arthritis

Chapter 37: Herb, nutrient and drug interactions

Chapter 38: Adverse reactions

About the Author

Vicki Kotsirilos

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr Vicki Kotsirilos, Medical Practitioner; Founder of the Australasian Integrative Medicine Association (AIMA); Chair, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners-AIMA joint working party on Integrative Medicine; Adjunct Senior lecturer, Monash University

Luis Vitetta

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Luis Vitetta, Director, Centre for Integrative Clinical and Molecular Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Queensland

Avni Sali

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Avni Sali, Medical Practitioner, Founding Director, National Institute of Integrative Medicine; Honorary Professor, School of Medicine, University of Queensland; President International Council Integrative Medicine

