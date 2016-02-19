Zone Electrophoresis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197050, 9781483222080

Zone Electrophoresis

1st Edition

Chromatographic and Electrophoretic Techniques

Editors: Ivor Smith
Description

Chromatography and Electrophoretic Techniques, Volume II: Zone Electrophoresis presents a number of methods, all based on zone electrophoresis, which has been carried out on commercially available apparatus offering many advantages to the majority of laboratories. This book is composed of six chapters and begins with discussions on the principles, instrumentation, and applications of paper electrophoresis at low voltages, such as voltages not exceeding 300-400 volts or a potential drop of not more than 10 volts/cm in the direction of migration. The next chapter describes the general experimental methods for the separation of abnormal hemoglobins and surveys the application of paper electrophoresis to the final identification of a hemoglobin variant. The remaining chapters deal with the principles, apparatus, reagents, and applications of other zone electrophoretic techniques, including cellulose acetate; agar gel, starch block, starch gel, and sponge rubber; high voltage paper; and continuous electrophoresis. This book will prove useful to analytical chemists and biologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Paper Electrophoresis at Low Voltage

General Discussion

Proteins, Lipoproteins, Glycoproteins, Phosphate, Cholesterol

Clinical Interpretation of Electrophoretic Patterns

Aminoacids

Nucleotides

2. Hæmoglobins

3. Cellulose Acetate Electrophoresis and Immuno-Diffusion Techniques

4. Agar Gel, Starch Block, Starch Gel, and Sponge Rubber Electrophoresis

5. High Voltage Paper Electrophoresis

6. Continuous Electrophoresis

Index


