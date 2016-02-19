Chromatography and Electrophoretic Techniques, Volume II: Zone Electrophoresis presents a number of methods, all based on zone electrophoresis, which has been carried out on commercially available apparatus offering many advantages to the majority of laboratories. This book is composed of six chapters and begins with discussions on the principles, instrumentation, and applications of paper electrophoresis at low voltages, such as voltages not exceeding 300-400 volts or a potential drop of not more than 10 volts/cm in the direction of migration. The next chapter describes the general experimental methods for the separation of abnormal hemoglobins and surveys the application of paper electrophoresis to the final identification of a hemoglobin variant. The remaining chapters deal with the principles, apparatus, reagents, and applications of other zone electrophoretic techniques, including cellulose acetate; agar gel, starch block, starch gel, and sponge rubber; high voltage paper; and continuous electrophoresis. This book will prove useful to analytical chemists and biologists.