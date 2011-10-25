Zeta and q-Zeta Functions and Associated Series and Integrals
1st Edition
Zeta and q-Zeta Functions and Associated Series and Integrals is a thoroughly revised, enlarged and updated version of Series Associated with the Zeta and Related Functions. Many of the chapters and sections of the book have been significantly modified or rewritten, and a new chapter on the theory and applications of the basic (or q-) extensions of various special functions is included. This book will be invaluable because it covers not only detailed and systematic presentations of the theory and applications of the various methods and techniques used in dealing with many different classes of series and integrals associated with the Zeta and related functions, but stimulating historical accounts of a large number of problems and well-classified tables of series and integrals.
Detailed and systematic presentations of the theory and applications of the various methods and techniques used in dealing with many different classes of series and integrals associated with the Zeta and related functions
Researchers, lecturers and postgraduate students in the fields of mathematical and applied sciences
Preface
Acknowledgements
1. Introduction and Preliminaries
1.1 Gamma and Beta Functions
1.2 The Euler-Mascheroni Constant γ
1.3 Polygamma Functions
1.4 The Multiple Gamma Functions
1.5 The Gaussian Hypergeometric Function and its Generalization
1.6 Stirling Numbers of the First and Second Kind
1.7 Bernoulli, Euler and Genocchi Polynomials and Numbers
1.8 Apostol-Bernoulli, Apostol-Euler and Apostol-Genocchi Polynomials and Numbers
1.9 Inequalities for the Gamma Function and the Double Gamma Function
Problems
2. The Zeta and Related Functions
2.1 Multiple Hurwitz Zeta Functions
2.2 The Hurwitz (or Generalized) Zeta Function
2.3 The Riemann Zeta Function
2.4 Polylogarithm Functions
2.5 Hurwitz–Lerch Zeta Functions
2.6 Generalizations of the Hurwitz–Lerch Zeta Function
2.7 Analytic Continuations of Multiple Zeta Functions
Problems
3. Series Involving Zeta Functions
3.1 Historical Introduction
3.2 Use of the Binomial Theorem
3.3 Use of Generating Functions
3.4 Use of Multiple Gamma Functions
Problems
4. Evaluations and Series Representations
4.1 Evaluation of
4.2 Rapidly Convergent Series for
4.3 Further Series Representations
4.4 Computational Results
Problems
5. Determinants of the Laplacians
5.1 The n-Dimensional Problem
5.2 Computations Using the Simple and Multiple Gamma Functions
5.3 Computations Using Series of Zeta Functions
5.4 Computations using Zeta Regularized Products
5.5 Remarks and Observations
Problems
6. q-Extensions of Some Special Functions and Polynomials
6.1 q-Shifted Factorials and q-Binomial Coefficients
6.2 q-Derivative, q-Antiderivative and Jackson q-Integral
6.3 q-Binomial Theorem
6.4 q-Gamma Function and q-Beta Function
6.5 A q-Extension of the Multiple Gamma Functions
6.6 q-Bernoulli Numbers and q-Bernoulli Polynomials
6.7 q-Euler Numbers and q-Euler Polynomials
6.8 The q-Apostol-Bernoulli Polynomials of Order
6.9 The q-Apostol-Euler Polynomials of Order
6.10 A Generalized q-Zeta Function
6.11 Multiple q-Zeta Functions
Problems
7. Miscellaneous Results
7.1 A Set of Useful Mathematical Constants
7.2 Log-Sine Integrals Involving Series Associated with the Zeta Function and Polylogarithms
7.3 Applications of the Gamma and Polygamma Functions Involving Convolutions of the Rayleigh Functions
7.4 Bernoulli and Euler Polynomials at Rational Arguments
7.5 Closed-Form Summation of Trigonometric Series
Problems
Bibliography
674
- 674
English
- English
© Elsevier 2012
- © Elsevier 2012
25th October 2011
- 25th October 2011
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780123852199
- 9780123852199
9780123852182
- 9780123852182
9780323165266
- 9780323165266
H. M. Srivastava
University of Victoria, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada University of Victoria, BC, Canada
Junesang Choi
Dongguk University, Gyeongju, Republic of Korea
"Overall this is a very valuable reference for those with an interest in the Riemann zeta function or who have occasion to evaluate series involving the zeta function." --BookInspections.com, May 2013
