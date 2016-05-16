Zeolites and Zeolite-like Materials
1st Edition
Description
Zeolites and Zeolite-like Materials offers a comprehensive and up-to-date review of the important areas of zeolite synthesis, characterization, and applications. Its chapters are written in an educational, easy-to-understand format for a generation of young zeolite chemists, especially those who are just starting research on the topic and need a reference that not only reflects the current state of zeolite research, but also identifies gaps and opportunities.
The book demonstrates various applications of zeolites in heterogeneous catalysis and biomass conversion and identifies the endless possibilities that exist for this class of materials, their structures, functions, and future applications. In addition, it demonstrates that zeolite-like materials should be regarded as a living body developing towards new modern applications, thereby responding to the needs of modern technology challenges, including biomass conversion, medicine, laser techniques, and nanomaterial design, etc.
The book will be of interest not only to zeolite-focused researchers, but also to a broad scientific and non-scientific audience.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of the literature pertaining to zeolites and zeolite-like materials since 2000
- Covers the chemistry of novel zeolite-like materials such as Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs), Covalent Organic Frameworks (COFs), hierarchical zeolite materials, new mesoporous and composite zeolite-like micro/mesoporous materials
- Presents essential information of the new zeolite-like structures, with a balanced coverage of the most important areas of the zeolite research (synthesis, characterization, adsorption, catalysis, new applications of zeolites and zeolite-like materials)
- Contains chapters prepared by known specialists who are members of the International Zeolite Association
Readership
(Physical) chemists and chemical engineers, graduate and post graduate students working in the field of zeolites, MOFs, micro/mesoporous materials, catalysis, optoelectronic materials, laser techniques, drug delivery, adsorption/separation of complicated mixtures, organic synthesis
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1.
Jiancong Liu and Jihong Yu
Toward greener and designed synthesis of zeolite materials
Chapter 2.
Vera I. Isaeva, Leonid M. Kustov
Metal-Organic Frameworks and Related Materials: Miles to Go
Chapter 3.
Evgeny A. Pidko and Emiel J.M. Hensen
Computational chemistry of zeolite catalysis
Chapter 4.
Alexander G. Stepanov
Basics of Solid-State NMR for Application in Zeolite Science: Material and Reaction Characterization
Chapter 5.
Kyung Byung Yoon
Monolayer Assembly of Zeolite Microcrystals and Growth of Uniformly Oriented Zeolite Films
Chapter 6.
N.Nesterenko, J.Aguilhon, Ph.Bodart, D.Minoux, P.Dath
Methanol-To-Olefins: an Insight Into Reaction Pathways and Products Formation
Chapter 7.
Eduardo Falabella Sousa-Aguiar
Y zeolites as a major component of FCC catalysts: Main challenges in the modification thereof
Chapter 8.
Juergen Caro
Supported zeolite and MOF molecular sieve membranes – Preparation, characterization, application
Chapter 9.
Alex Kuperman, Leonid Kustov
Further Steps of Zeolites towards Industrial Applications: A Short-Range Outlook
Chapter 10.
An Philippaerts, Wouter Schutyser, Michiel Dusselier, Thijs Ennaert, Beau Op de Beeck, Jan Dijkmans, Joost Van Aelst, Bert F. Sels
Conversion of biomass to chemicals: The catalytic role of zeolites
Chapter 11.
Francis Taulelle
Early stages of zeolites formation
Chapter 12.
Francesco Di Renzo
Hierarchical porosity in zeolite catalysts
Chapter 13.
Mathias Thommes
Physical Adsorption Characterization of Nanoporous Materials: Progress and Challenges
Chapter 14
Alexander Stakheev
Environmental catalysis by zeolites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 16th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444635143
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444635068
About the Editor
Bert Sels
Bert F. Sels obtained his PhD in 2000 at KU Leuven in the field of oxidation chemistry with heterogeneous catalysis. He was awarded the DSM Chemistry Award in 2000, and in 2005 the Incentive Award by the Societé Chimique Belge for his research achievements. In 2005 he was appointed assistant professor at KU Leuven, and full professor in 2008. He now teaches courses on advanced analytic organic chemistry, sustainability of chemical processes, spectroscopic tools in surface chemistry and heterogeneous catalysis.
He heads a research group in the Center for Surface Chemistry and Catalysis at KU Leuven. His current field of research interest focuses on synthesis, characterization and use of heterogeneous catalysis, mainly in transformation of renewable resources to chemicals. He is co-founder of the European Research Institute of Catalysis (ERIC). He was recently elected co-chair of the IZA Catalysis Commission.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Surface Chemistry and Catalysis, Catholic University of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium
Leonid Kustov
Prof. L. Kustov has an experience in zeolite chemistry and catalysis since 1976 when he started to work on his MS degree under the leadership of Prof. Boris Romanovsky at Chemistry department of Moscow State University. He received a Ph.D. degree in chemistry at N.D. Zelinsky Institute of Organic Chemistry in 1982 under the supervision of Academican Vladimir Kazansky. His Ph.D work was devoted to development of diffuse-reflectance IR spectroscopy for characterization of acid-base properties of zeolite catalysts. In 1992 he defended the Doctor of Science Thesis with the focus of his work on the relation between the structure and properties of Lewis acid sites in zeolites and their role in a variety of catalytic processes (cracking, aromatization, oxidation of aromatics with N2O, cation-radical formation, etc.). He became a full professor in 1999. Further research interests of Prof. Kustov was extended to Metal Organic Frameworks and zeolite-like materials with supported metal nanoparticles. He efficiently spent some time at Northwestern University in the laboratory of Prof. W.M.H. Sachtler in 1990. His Hirsch index is 29 and the citation index over 3500. He served as Chief Executive Editor of the English translation of Kinetics and Catalysis Journal, now he is also a member of Editorial Boards of J. Phys. Chem. (Russ.), Catalysis in Industry (Russ.) and Russ. J. of Chemistry. He wrote over 40 reviews to peer-reviewed journals and edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Laboratory of Polyfunctional Catalysts, N.D. Zelinsky Institute of Organic Chemistry, Russian Academy of Sciences, Head of Laboratory of Green Chemistry Chemistry Department, Moscow State University, Moscow, Russia