Zeolites and Ordered Mesoporous Materials: Progress and Prospects, Volume 157
1st Edition
The 1st FEZA School on Zeolites, Prague, Czech Republic, August 20-21, 2005
Description
Zeolites are the most frequently used industrial catalysts. Their applications range from oil refining, petrochemistry and the synthesis of special chemicals to environmental catalysis. Rapid progress in basic research and the development of new processes has resulted in the first Federation of European Zeolite Associations (FEZA) School on Zeolites. Zeolites and Ordered Mesoporous Materials: Progress and Prospects reflects the programme of the first School on Zeolites, held in Prague on August 20-21, 2005. Readers gain insight into the synthesis of the ever-expanding spectrum of zeolites, zeotypes and ordered mesoporous materials including the use of zeolites and mesoporous materials as catalysts in organic conversions. These range from the fascinating ship-in-bottle systems via cascade reactions to bulk applications in oil-refining and petrochemistry. Contributions from world experts enhance the book, with select chapters on trends in the molecular sieves field, zeolite structures, ion-exchange properties of zeolites, advanced applications (with unique technologies and opportunities) and a chapter on natural zeolites.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from world experts in the field
- Includes an account of the frontier topic of high-throughput techniques
- Reviews the application of quantum-chemical methods to zeolite science to show the necessity of combining experimental and theoretical approaches
Readership
Chemical engineers, physical chemists, material scientists and geologists; students, institutional libraries, industrial research labs and consultants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 9th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457338
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520661
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jiri Cejka Author
Affiliations and Expertise
J. Heyrovsky Institute of Physical Chemistry, Prague, Czech Republic